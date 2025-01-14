I was taking you along my every date until I just stopped talking about it...now I'm going to tell you what really happened. This includes lessons I learned & things I'd never do again. Happy you're here with me - make sure to follow on IG! @whoisshe_pod
30:14
25. the red flags i walked thru so you don't have to
An hour straight of big sister advice. Dissecting red flags I've experienced & ignored in the past & their underlying roots.
1:04:48
23. girl talk
NEW segments: influenced by, content focus, life updates + YOUR user submitted Q's/topics.
1:09:19
22. our q's about men w/ Dice pt.2
This episode continues with your juicy user submitted questions about men & ends off with a speed round of questions.
If you loved this episode, check out episode 17, 18, & 21. :)
FOLLOW DICE
On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diceislike/
1:25:15
21. our q's about men w/ Dice pt.1
Back by popular demand, Dice is back!
This episode starts with conversation around a book Dice is Reading called "The Way of the Superior Man" -- and ends with your juicy questions about men!
Make sure to subscribe because part 2 is coming next week bebes!
FOLLOW DICE
on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diceislike/
Who is She was created to be the voice to navigate your 20s & a guide on how to thrive in your 30’s. We’ll explore everything from dating (or trying to nowadays), personal growth, and pivotal perspectives that shape who you are and the track of who you are becoming.