The Approval Trap: The Dark Side of Success | EP1

In this inaugural episode of What's the Rusch, Rebecca Rusch sits down with renowned performance psychologist Dr. Michael Gervais for an intimate conversation about the journey from high performance to true mastery. Together, they explore how sometimes our greatest breakthroughs come not from pushing harder, but from having the courage to be still.Show notes:In this episode, Rebecca and Dr. Gervais discuss: The distinction between high performance and masteryWhy the first rule of mastery is to stop worrying about what others thinkThe power of vulnerability in personal growthFinding wisdom through stillness and self-examinationTransformative Insights:The three foundational practices for meeting yourself: meditation, journaling, and conversations with people of wisdomHow trauma and hardship can be gateways to deeper understandingWhy purpose and connection are the two key variables for a fulfilled lifeThe difference between being thoughtful and true meditationVulnerable Moments:Rebecca opens up about hiding her concussion symptoms for yearsDr. Gervais shares his journey of understanding his own drive for achievementRebecca discusses her mother's recent passing and the tools for processing griefBoth explore their ongoing work to shed perfectionism and find playPractical Wisdom:How to approach meditation as a practice of starting overThe importance of creating space for vulnerability in high achievementWhy awareness is fundamental to high performanceTools for building authentic communityPersonal Growth:Dr. Gervais's ongoing journey to embrace play over intensityRebecca's evolution from "Queen of Pain" to embracing vulnerabilityHow traumatic experiences can become catalysts for transformationThe power of sharing our struggles to help othersHelpful Links: https://findingmastery.com/ https://www.instagram.com/michaelgervais/?hl=en https://www.linkedin.com/in/drmichaelgervais/ https://x.com/michaelgervais?lang=en The First Rule of Mastery: Stop Worrying About What People Think of YouFinding Mastery Podcast: Explorer's Guide to Self-Discovery with Rebecca Rusch