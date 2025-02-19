In this inaugural episode of What's the Rusch, Rebecca Rusch sits down with renowned performance psychologist Dr. Michael Gervais for an intimate conversation about the journey from high performance to true mastery. Together, they explore how sometimes our greatest breakthroughs come not from pushing harder, but from having the courage to be still.Show notes:In this episode, Rebecca and Dr. Gervais discuss: The distinction between high performance and masteryWhy the first rule of mastery is to stop worrying about what others thinkThe power of vulnerability in personal growthFinding wisdom through stillness and self-examinationTransformative Insights:The three foundational practices for meeting yourself: meditation, journaling, and conversations with people of wisdomHow trauma and hardship can be gateways to deeper understandingWhy purpose and connection are the two key variables for a fulfilled lifeThe difference between being thoughtful and true meditationVulnerable Moments:Rebecca opens up about hiding her concussion symptoms for yearsDr. Gervais shares his journey of understanding his own drive for achievementRebecca discusses her mother's recent passing and the tools for processing griefBoth explore their ongoing work to shed perfectionism and find playPractical Wisdom:How to approach meditation as a practice of starting overThe importance of creating space for vulnerability in high achievementWhy awareness is fundamental to high performanceTools for building authentic communityPersonal Growth:Dr. Gervais's ongoing journey to embrace play over intensityRebecca's evolution from "Queen of Pain" to embracing vulnerabilityHow traumatic experiences can become catalysts for transformationThe power of sharing our struggles to help othersHelpful Links: https://findingmastery.com/ https://www.instagram.com/michaelgervais/?hl=en https://www.linkedin.com/in/drmichaelgervais/ https://x.com/michaelgervais?lang=en The First Rule of Mastery: Stop Worrying About What People Think of YouFinding Mastery Podcast: Explorer's Guide to Self-Discovery with Rebecca RuschPROMOTIONAL OFFERS:“Our minds are our greatest asset… and if you want to learn more about how you can train your mind, I want to encourage you to check out Dr. Gervais’ online high performance mindset course -- Finding Your Best – where he’s pulled together THE best practices to help you unlock your potential and perform at your best in any environment.In Finding Your Best, Dr. Gervais teaches the same high-performance principles, mindset skills, and wellbeing practices he uses to train world-class athletes and executives.To learn more, sign up for the course and receive an...
--------
1:07:18
The Start of it All
In the inaugural episode of 'What's the Rush' podcast, Rebecca Rusch shares her journey as a world champion athlete and adventurer, exploring themes of personal growth, identity, and the importance of introspection. Through her experiences in endurance sports and transformative expeditions, particularly the emotional journey of finding her father's crash site, she emphasizes the significance of slowing down and looking inward. The podcast aims to uncover the true selves beneath the armor of achievement and invites listeners to join her in exploring life's profound lessons.Episode Highlights:Rebecca's journey from competitive athlete to mindful adventurerThe pivotal moment tracing her father's footsteps that changed everythingRedefining success beyond achievements and accoladesThe balance between external adventure and internal explorationA Hall of Fame endurance athlete and seven-time world champion, Rebecca has conquered some of the world's most challenging terrains. Now, she's embarking on her most meaningful expedition yet—exploring the landscape within.Join Rebecca as she introduces a new kind of adventure story, one that teaches us that sometimes the most important discoveries happen when we dare to slow down.Partner with us https://www.rebeccarusch.com/_files/ugd/e51e56_a4f5d124f3584aff85f267fa6148f558.pdfLinksWebsite Blood Road Brain Storm Podcast Ted Talk thebegoodfoundation.org Social Media LinksInstagram Facebook LinkedIn Substack YouTube
What’s the Rusch is a podcast about finding stillness and shedding the armor we wear to reveal the masterpiece within. Hosted by Rebecca Rusch—a seven-time world champion, Hall of Fame athlete, celebrated endurance icon, Emmy winner, and founder of the Athlete Operating System—the show takes listeners on a transformative journey with some of the world’s most accomplished individuals. Known as the "Queen of Pain" for her unmatched grit, Rebecca shifts the spotlight to a deeper truth: the most profound growth often comes not from what we achieve, but from what we let go of.
Inspired by Michelangelo’s insight in creating the statue of David by chiseling away everything that wasn’t David, Rebecca champions the art of shedding: shedding fear, baggage, and the armor we build to protect ourselves. Each episode delves behind the scenes of high achievers, exploring what they’ve had to lose to become whole. What identities have they outgrown? What vulnerabilities have unlocked their greatest triumphs? And what lessons can we take from their private battles to shed what no longer serves us?
With conversations navigating ancient wisdom, modern science, and personal revelation, What’s the Rusch redefines the boxes we’re put in, revealing the hidden versions of who people are and the powerful truths they carry. Rebecca’s own path—marked by extreme challenges and moments of vulnerability—sets the tone for uncovering the humanity behind the headlines.
This is more than a podcast—it’s an explorer’s guide to becoming your own masterpiece by pausing and removing everything that isn’t you. Through the stories of leaders you know and the truths you don’t, What’s the Rusch invites you to embrace the courage to shed your armor, redefine your identity, and navigate your own extraordinary and adventurous path.