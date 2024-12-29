Episode 70: Wrapping up 2024!

The final episode of 2024 is here. I’m joined by Caily (as usual) to wrap up the podcast year. We’re chatting about all the episodes and the Jane Austen Festival. To my amazing listeners, thank you so much for your support again this year, It honestly means the world to me. A huge thank you to The Independent Podcast Awards for shortlisting What the Austen? for Best Bookish Podcast and winners of my catagory was The Island of Brilliant do go ahead and give them a listen! Thank you to all the book club girlies (Patreon members) who are all incredible and I’m so glad we have built such an amazing community to share our love of Austen and thank you of corse to Hoggy for his love and encouragement, even if that comes as the occasional bark whilst recording. Below, you’ll find a list of all the fantastic episodes and guests from 2024, they are all creating amazing things whether that is content, books and businesses do be sure to check them out. Ep 55: Jane Austen Unpopular Opinions #3 Ep 56: Miss Austen Investigates Ep 57: Turning Jane Austen's Emma into a Graphic Novel Ep 58: Regency Costuming in Jane Austen Adaptations Ep 59: Mr. Darcy & Mr. Bingley – A Regency Bromance Ep 60: Mr. Darcy's First (Failed) Proposal Ep 61: Life Lessons from Jane Austen's Leading Men Ep 62: Jane Austen's Legacy & Rare Book Collecting Ep 63: Bringing Jane Austen's Bath to Life Ep 64: My Jane Austen Heritage with Caroline Knight Ep 65: The Trouble with Mrs. Montgomery Hurst Ep 66: Sense & Self-Sacrifice – An Elinor Dashwood Analysis Ep 67: Jane Austen Unpopular Opinions #4 Ep 68: The Castle of Wolfenbach Explained | Northanger Abbey's Horrid Novels Ep 69: Villain Off 2024 – General Tilney vs. Sir Walter Elliot Patreon Exclusive: Sanditon Sisterhood Diaries & Celebrating a Fandom with Author Vasantha Narayanswami