Episode 71: Did Jane Austen hate Bath? (Bonus Ep from YT)
Did Jane Austen really hate Bath? and how did it become the hub for the Jane Austen fan base. In this episode, we explore Austen’s complicated connection with the city she lived in and wrote about. From her personal experiences to the role Bath played in her novels Northanger Abbey & Persuasion. We will dive into the facts, debunk common misconceptions, and uncover how Bath became a significant part of Jane Austen’s legacy housing the Jane Austen centre and the annual Jane Austen Festival.
Episode 70: Wrapping up 2024!
The final episode of 2024 is here. I’m joined by Caily (as usual) to wrap up the podcast year. We’re chatting about all the episodes and the Jane Austen Festival.
To my amazing listeners, thank you so much for your support again this year, It honestly means the world to me.
A huge thank you to The Independent Podcast Awards for shortlisting What the Austen? for Best Bookish Podcast and winners of my catagory was The Island of Brilliant do go ahead and give them a listen!
Thank you to all the book club girlies (Patreon members) who are all incredible and I’m so glad we have built such an amazing community to share our love of Austen and thank you of corse to Hoggy for his love and encouragement, even if that comes as the occasional bark whilst recording.
Below, you’ll find a list of all the fantastic episodes and guests from 2024, they are all creating amazing things whether that is content, books and businesses do be sure to check them out.
--------
Episode 69: Villain off 2024 - General Tilney vs. Sir Walter Elliot
General Tilney vs. Sir Walter Elliot: Who Will Wear This Year's Crown of the Ultimate Jane Austen Villain?
In this episode, we dive into the complex characters of General Tilney from Northanger Abbey and Sir Walter Elliot from Persuasion.
General Tilney, with his cold obsession with wealth and status, manipulates those around him, as seen in his harsh treatment of Catherine Morland when he discovers she’s not as wealthy as he thought. Sir Walter, on the other hand, is consumed by vanity and social rank, caring more about appearances than his daughters’ well-being. Both men are driven by their selfish desires and social ambitions.
As we wrap up, we bring these two characters head-to-head, comparing their motivations and actions. General Tilney ruthlessly controls others, while Sir Walter is driven by his obsession with status and appearance. But which one is the ultimate Austen villain? Join us as we dissect their villainous traits, and with your votes, we'll decide who deserves the crown!
--------
Episode 68: The Castle of Wolfenbach explained | Northanger Abbey's Horrid Novels ~ Spooky Season
In this special Spooky Season episode, we're diving into one of the infamous Horrid Novels mentioned in Jane Austen's Northanger Abbey: The Castle of Wolfenbach by Eliza Parsons 🏰. Often considered a classic of Gothic fiction, this chilling tale of mystery, family secrets, and haunted castles captivated readers in the late 18th century – and inspired Austen's playful parody of Gothic tropes.
Join us as we explore: The thrilling plot of The Castle of Wolfenbach 🏰
📚 Why it was considered a "horrid novel" and its role in Northanger Abbey
🪞 How it links and mirrors Northanger Abbey
👻 Austen's clear support of women authors at the time
--------
Episode 67: Jane Austen Unpopular Opinions #4 (Sense & Sensibility)
We’re back with another episode of Unpopular Opinions, and this time we’re diving into Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility. I’m joined once again by Caily, and we have plenty to discuss!
We explore the often-overlooked neglect of Mrs. Dashwood—was she truly as supportive as she seemed, or did she fail her daughters?
We also dive into Colonel Brandon’s mental state—does his brooding nature hint at something more than just romantic melancholy? Is Marrianne a projection of his fantasy, the classic candid girlfriend!
Lastly, we dissect Elinor Dashwood’s choices: What could she have done differently for a happier outcome? Tune in for a lively discussion full of hot takes, deep insights, and Austen-era tea!
