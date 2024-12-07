Powered by RND
What Have You

Canon Press
Bekah Merkle and Rachel Jankovic are two sisters getting together for a weekly coffee date (in the car) to chat about whatever issues happen to occur to them. T...
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

Available Episodes

5 of 260
  • 233: Die, O Tenacious Earth!
    This week we chat about Christmas, Bekah’s new dish drying stones, and not letting social media algorithms steal your joy. If you enjoyed this episode, check out Canon+: https://mycanonplus.com/
    --------  
    53:54
  • 232: Mystery Tour
    Having unfortunately waited over 24 hours before turning in this summary we have no idea what we talked about! Join us on a journey of discovery... If you enjoyed this episode, check out Canon+: https://mycanonplus.com/
    --------  
    42:14
  • 231: Kabluey
    This week we chat about vetting your children’s entertainment and doing your duty. If you enjoyed this episode, check out Canon+: https://mycanonplus.com/
    --------  
    1:04:43
  • 230: A Reckless One
    This week we roam the backroads at night while talking about our overly ambitious projects and the upcoming holidays. If you enjoyed this episode, check out Canon+: https://mycanonplus.com/
    --------  
    57:51
  • 229: Oats and Elections
    This week we sit in Rachel’s kitchen amid much hullabaloo and chat about all manner of recipes and a dollop of political commentary. If you enjoyed this episode, check out Canon+: https://mycanonplus.com/
    --------  
    53:25

About What Have You

Bekah Merkle and Rachel Jankovic are two sisters getting together for a weekly coffee date (in the car) to chat about whatever issues happen to occur to them. They cover the waterfront of topics from confessing sins to sorting the laundry to what books they’re reading at the moment. Unscripted and unfiltered, these two NSA alums invite you to join them for a chat about what have you.
