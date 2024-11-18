Steve Baker on Why Government is Failing You - MOB020

Steve Baker is a former Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) for Wycombe, serving from 2010 until 2024. In this episode, we discuss pressing economic and political issues such as the challenges of government debt, inflation, and the often overlooked consequences of central bank policies. With a focus on the impact of taxation and government spending on individual freedoms and economic productivity. We also discuss the structural inefficiencies in politics and examine the growing disconnect between politicians and economic realities. Reflecting on his experience in Parliament, Steve emphasises the need for public education on economic fundamentals, a paradigm shift in policy-making, and personal financial resilience, exploring how Bitcoin and free-market principles could offer solutions to a system he believes is deeply flawed.