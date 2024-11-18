Thomas Hogg on The Hidden Cost of Government Inefficiency - MOB022
Thomas Hogg is an entrepreneur, author, and business leader with a wealth of experience in building companies from the ground up. Thomas Hogg reveals how complex tax codes and government inefficiencies harm small businesses and taxpayers. From urban design and healthcare reform to creating walkable cities, Thomas shares solutions for improving public policy and building a stronger economy. Discover the unexpected links between urban planning, public health, and economic growth. Learn how policy decisions shape our daily lives and explore practical ways to foster innovation and fairness.
1:55:59
Bitcoin vs. Capitalism: A Radical Solution to the System’s Failure - MOB021
Michael Dunworth is an Australian entrepreneur was one of the co-founders of Wyre, a Bitcoin payments and infrastructure provider established in 2013. In this episode we discuss the societal challenges of our times: mental health, the economic burden of modern life, and the revolutionary role of Bitcoin. From Australia’s housing crisis to the psychology of dopamine-driven tech addiction, this conversation explores the realities of capitalism, critical thinking, and purpose. Learn how millennials and Gen Z are navigating a broken system and why Bitcoin is the antidote to financial lies.
1:41:57
Steve Baker on Why Government is Failing You - MOB020
Steve Baker is a former Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) for Wycombe, serving from 2010 until 2024. In this episode, we discuss pressing economic and political issues such as the challenges of government debt, inflation, and the often overlooked consequences of central bank policies. With a focus on the impact of taxation and government spending on individual freedoms and economic productivity. We also discuss the structural inefficiencies in politics and examine the growing disconnect between politicians and economic realities. Reflecting on his experience in Parliament, Steve emphasises the need for public education on economic fundamentals, a paradigm shift in policy-making, and personal financial resilience, exploring how Bitcoin and free-market principles could offer solutions to a system he believes is deeply flawed.
1:55:16
Tarik Sammour: Healthcare, Big Pharma, Inflation & Outcomes - MOB019
Dr. Tarik Sammour is a colorectal surgeon specialising in advanced bowel cancer and has worked across various healthcare systems, including in Australia, New Zealand, and the US. In this episode, we explore the complexities of modern healthcare systems and the impact of healthcare inflation on patient outcomes and accessibility. We get into the differences between public and private healthcare models, discussing the benefits and drawbacks of hybrid systems and the unique challenges of funding healthcare sustainably. Tarik shares his experiences with administrative burdens, rising costs, and the ethical dilemmas posed by pharmaceutical influence. We also discuss the broader societal issues, from obesity trends to the role of sound money, and the potential for a more balanced approach to healthcare.
1:29:02
Joseph Robertson: Debt, Inflation, Culture, Cost of Living & Regulations - MOB018
Joseph Robertson is a political commentator and advocate focused on free-market economics and personal sovereignty. In this episode, we discuss the shifting political landscape in the UK, examining the impact of recent budgets on various social classes and the ideological shift from conservatism to socialism. Joseph and I explore the role of debt, inflation, and economic illiteracy among voters in shaping current policies, as well as the influence of career politicians who lack real-world experience. We also discuss the potential for Bitcoin as a hedge against financial overreach and the implications of regulation on self-sovereignty.