Head of VISA Ventures, David Rolf - Building Together At The Intersection of Emerging Markets & Trends
40:00
Fundbox CEO, Prashant Fuloria - Democratizing SMB Financing & Leveraging AI For Accessible Capital
In today’s episode, Kimberly Zhang hosts Prashant Fuloria, the CEO of Fundbox – an embedded working capital platform transforming the way small and medium-sized businesses access and manage capital. With a career spanning leadership roles at Google, Facebook, and Yahoo, Prashant brings deep expertise in product innovation and a passion for empowering SMBs through smarter financial solutions.
Tune in to hear about:
- What sets Fundbox apart as a seamless, AI-driven embedded working capital platform
- How advanced AI and data analytics are reshaping SMB lending
- Prashant's personal journey through academia and tech innovation
37:00
Odynn Founder & CEO, John Taylor Garner - Building an Embedded Loyalty & Fintech Next-Gen Program Manager
In today's episode, Kimberly Zhang hosts John Taylor Garner, the Founder and CEO of Odynn - an embedded loyalty and fintech next-gen program manager that is transforming the way banks and fintechs engage with their customers through smart loyalty solutions. With a background in volatility trading and a passion for travel and rewards, John brings a wealth of experience and innovation to the loyalty space.
Tune in to hear about:
- The early challenges and milestones of building Odynn, and the lessons learned along the way
- What sets Odynn apart as a holistic loyalty optimization platform
- How AI and machine learning are driving a new era of customer loyalty solutions
- The future of customer retention and emerging trends in the banking and fintech sectors
33:24
Matera's Next Chapter: Warburg Pincus, U.S. Expansion, and Brazil's Fintech Future
In today's episode, Wesley Aster hosts Carlos Netto, the Co-Founder and CEO of Matera, a leading provider of core banking, instant payment, and QR code payment solutions for financial institutions.
Tune in to hear about:
- Carlos’ journey from co-founding Matera in the 1980s to the Company's pioneering role in enabling real-time payments in Brazil
- How Matera harnessed Brazil’s Pix payment system to grow 4x since 2020
- Matera's recent $100M raise with Warburg Pincus and strategic expansion into the U.S.
43:23
Coinbase VP Corp & Biz Dev, Head of Ventures, Shan Aggarwal - On Crypto Investing through the Cycles
In today's episode, lead host Djavaneh Bierwirth speaks with Shan Aggarwal, VP of BD & Corporate at Coinbase, as well as the Head of Coinbase Ventures. Shan discusses his broad spanning role at Coinbase and leadership of the company’s venture arm, his journey from studying neuroscience to investing in crypto, and the evolution of Coinbase Ventures as the crypto ecosystem has grown and matured over the last six years. They also explore key investment areas such as Web3 social media platforms and stablecoin based cross-border payments, as well as discuss the cyclical nature of the space. Tune in to hear Shan's insights on the future of crypto investing.
[01:27] Shan's Journey: Shan discusses his unconventional path from studying neuroscience to becoming a key figure in the crypto investing space.
[10:39] On-Chain Social and Web3: Insights into Coinbase Ventures’ investments in the evolving world of Web3, including platforms like Zora.
[15:59] Simplifying Crypto UX: How Coinbase is supporting companies in make crypto more user-friendly and accessible to mainstream users.
[16:59] DeFi and Cross-Border Payments: The potential of decentralized finance and how crypto is revolutionizing global payment systems.
[19:35] Coinbase Ventures' Evolution: Shan discusses how the venture arm of Coinbase has grown from a side project to a major force in the crypto ecosystem.
[27:11] Cyclical Nature of Crypto: A discussion on the cyclical nature of the crypto industry and how it impacts innovation and investment.
[31:42] Crypto Valuations: Shan's take on high valuations in the crypto space and how investors should think about value in this emerging industry.
