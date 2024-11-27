S5 E7: Chile’s Karukinka Natural Park Turns 20, Part 1: How a Conservation Commitment Blossomed in Tierra del Fuego
The 300,000-hectare Karukinka Natural Park was created in 2004 after land in Chilean Tierra del Fuego was donated to the Wildlife Conservation Society by Goldman Sachs. As the park celebrates its 20th anniversary, we begin a two-part series on how its establishment helped to spur both the development of an ambitious WCS Country Program in Chile and the expansion of the country’s national conservation efforts. Reporting: Nat MossGuests: Bárbara Saavedra, Melissa Carmody, Rodrigo Munzenmayer
14:10
S5 E6: This Bat Week, a Promising Solution to a Scourge Devastating North America’s Bat Populations
It’s Bat Week. White-nose syndrome is a deadly fungus that’s wiping out bats across North America. New research makes the case that it’s having a direct negative impact on human health, too. WCS Canada has an innovative solution to address the problem. Reporting: Dan RosenGuest: Cori Lausen
6:14
S5 E5: The U.S. Government’s Role at CBD COP16
The United States is one of only two UN Member States that is actually not a party to the Convention on Biological Diversity. Back in the 1990s, the Senate failed to ratify the treaty. But, when the parties meet in Colombia next week at COP16, the U.S. is expected to have a significant presence. Over the years, the U.S. government has been successful at driving ambition in policy, action, and nature finance pledges. In our 3rd episode exploring the themes of the coming CBD COP, Wild Audio checked in with WCS Executive Director of Federal Affairs & Policy Kelly Keenan Aylward to learn more.Reporting: Dan RosenGuest: Kelly Keenan Aylwarde6chs5rn
5:55
S5 E4: In Colombia, Making “Peace with Nature”
Cali, Colombia will soon play host to the biennial gathering of parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD). The theme of this important international meeting will be “Peace with Nature.” WCS will have a significant delegation on the ground.For our 2nd episode highlighting the CBD’s 16th Conference of the Parties, or COP, WCS Wild Audio caught up with a few critical members of that delegation to hear their thoughts on the coming meeting and what WCS’s priorities will be. Reporting: Nat MossGuests: Susan Lieberman, Catalina Gutiérrez, Jose Luis Gomez
10:14
S5 E3: The Global Conservation Community Prepares for Action on Biodiversity Protection in Colombia
The 16th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity—or CBD COP16—convenes in Cali, Colombia beginning on October 21. More than 14,000 participants are expected to attend, representing national governments, NGOs, Indigenous groups, the private sector, and others.In the first of a three-part series on the coming COP, WCS Wild Audio spoke with CBD Deputy Executive Secretary David Cooper to learn more about what brings the conservation community to Latin America and what they hope to achieve there. Reporting: Nat MossGuest: David Cooper
