Washington in Focus

Podcast Washington in Focus
America's Talking Network
The podcast bringing you the most important stories out of Washington from TheCenterSquare.com.
Available Episodes

  • Former Criminals Deemed ‘Marginalized’ Under Washington State Worker Training
    As some states, such as Texas, have enacted laws banning the funding of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, or DEI, Washington state is implementing such training for all state agency employees and leadership. Despite the recent firing of the state's first director of the Office of Equity, the office continues its work under a Pro-Equity Anti-Racism, or PEAR, Plan & Playbook developed as part of a 2022 executive order by Gov. Jay Inslee. That work coincides with existing efforts by the State Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee that manages the required training centered around concepts such as Critical Race Theory and institutional privilege. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/washington-in-focus/support
    6/10/2023
    5:40
  • Proposed Drug Possession Bill in Seattle Fails
    The Seattle City Council voted 5-4 to refuse a bill that would transfer drug possession prosecution authority from King County to the Seattle City Attorney’s Office. The legislation was proposed by Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison and sponsored by City Councilmembers Sara Nelson and Alex Pedersen. The legislation would have allowed the city attorney to prosecute drug possession and public drug use within city limits for the first time in the city’s history. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/washington-in-focus/support
    6/9/2023
    4:56
  • Facing Spend-Or-Lose Deadline, Spokane County Awards $4.2 Million No-Bid Contract
    The Spokane County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a single-source, read no-bid, contract for $4.2 million dollars in a special session. The contract was awarded to New J LLC, a wireless provider operating out of Spokane, in a pilot program that all parties involved hope will become a more widely adopted model for rural broadband funding. Passing by a unanimous 5-0 vote, the funding was announced via a special session memorandum around 24 hours before the vote took place. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/washington-in-focus/support
    6/8/2023
    4:17
  • Report on Washington’s Office of Equity Director: Racial Bias, Avengers, and Instructions From God
    Dr. Karen Johnson was let go earlier this month as Washington state’s first director of the Office of Equity following an internal investigation finding she engaged in “inappropriate conduct” with employees that included micromanaging and “inappropriate or insensitive comments” that included ethnic remarks. While Johnson’s last day on the job was May 17, a May 26 investigation report obtained by The Center Square revealed that an internal investigation had been launched in the fall in response to allegations made by employees working in the Office of Financial Management, or OFM, and the Office of Equity, or OOE. The investigation involved interviewing more than a dozen witnesses and 2,649 pages of documentation. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/washington-in-focus/support
    6/2/2023
    5:28
  • Spokane Library District Builds $15 Million Library With No New Taxes
    The Spokane County Library District is weeks away from project completion in their partnership with Spokane Valley to build a new $15 million library. “I won’t bury the lede, but we are 19 days out from opening June 17th,” said Patrick Roewe, executive director of the Spokane County Library District in a meeting with the Spokane Valley City Council late on Tuesday evening. --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/washington-in-focus/support
    6/1/2023
    4:37

About Washington in Focus

The podcast bringing you the most important stories out of Washington from TheCenterSquare.com. Join us as we dive into the top headlines and provide insightful commentary and analysis. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/washington-in-focus/support
