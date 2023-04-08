Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Washington AI Network
Technology
  AI Summer Download feat. Victoria Espinel and Kellee Wicker
    Washington AI Network launched in July 2023 to gather Washington insiders for the latest on AI policy. Moderated by host Tammy Haddad, this episode features Victoria Espinel, a member of President Biden's National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee (NAIAC) and the president and CEO of BSA | The Software Alliance, and Kellee Wicker, director of the Wilson Center's Science and Technology Innovation Program.
    8/4/2023
About Washington AI Network with Tammy Haddad

Washington AI Network (https://washingtonainetwork.com/) is a dynamic bipartisan forum to highlight the conversations about artificial intelligence taking place in official Washington. We feature diverse stakeholders from industry, government, and civil society to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and responsible development and deployment of AI technologies. Join host Tammy Haddad to hear top AI experts and thought leaders discuss the opportunities and challenges presented by AI. Brought to you by Haddad Media.
