40: Your Guide to becoming THAT B*TCH for the Summer ;)

LADIES LADIES LADIES, it is that time of the mother fcking year again and the last thing Sadie will do is leave y'all with no advice on how to live your sexiest, maybe sluttiest, possibly shittiest season of your life. Summer is that time of the year we all are feelin free, BUT it can come with some bullish*t. A few things in that BS category include, worry about our bodies, worrying about stupid ass men, maybe worrying about what you did last night because God forbid you will be able to remember that. Don't stress though, Sadie is here to talk you through it all and have you leaving this episode as the person you didn't know you could even be.