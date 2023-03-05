Being real, brutally honest, and over sharing is one of the things that roped in an audience of over 2 million for Sadie Crowell. Listen in for some laughs, adv... More
41: Playing Truth or Drink Live from Mexico
CINCO DE MAYO BABY!!! One of Sadies favorite days of the year just passed last weekend so she of course took it upon herself and made the most of it by flying to Mexico just for y'all. Todays episode is on the fun side while taking some juicy and deep turns as Sadie decides to answer wether or not YOUR haunting assumptions made about her are true or false. If Crowell doesn't want to answer a question she must take a shot. Let's get twisted ladies and gentlemen.
5/9/2023
47:31
40: Your Guide to becoming THAT B*TCH for the Summer ;)
LADIES LADIES LADIES, it is that time of the mother fcking year again and the last thing Sadie will do is leave y'all with no advice on how to live your sexiest, maybe sluttiest, possibly shittiest season of your life. Summer is that time of the year we all are feelin free, BUT it can come with some bullish*t. A few things in that BS category include, worry about our bodies, worrying about stupid ass men, maybe worrying about what you did last night because God forbid you will be able to remember that. Don't stress though, Sadie is here to talk you through it all and have you leaving this episode as the person you didn't know you could even be.
5/3/2023
40:21
39: So I Last Minute Flew to Europe Alone
Sadie is back in the states, in a weird mental state, and has a statement to make... LOL, kinda. Sadie is a traveling girl as we know and just recently received her passport. It has not even been a month and shes left the U.S. twice, surprisingly making it back alive. This past week Sadie flew over to Europe and traveled country to country all while coming to the realization of what anxiety is and feels like. This week Sadie brings you all along through her trip and how she dealt with being anxious. As always, stay tuned till the end to hear your questions answered from https://www.wasthattmi.com/
4/24/2023
32:04
38: Navigating Growing Up with Hannah Meloche
YouTuber Hannah Meloche is joining Sadie this week to sit and talk about her journey of being in the public eye and navigating growing up! Hannah has been sharing her life on the internet since the age of THIRTEEN, coming up on ten years as she just turned 22. Today we get the inside scoop on her life since the beggining and where she is at now. The two also relate their struggles career wise and learn to find they’re not alone and neither are you!
4/11/2023
42:21
37: I Went to Mexico and Hard Launched my Relationship
MEXICO BITCHES!!! As we all know Sadie loves herself a good time and for her that consists of a drink in her hand, a nice tan, and as of recently her little man (and a$$ throwing). Last you heard from Sadie she was losing her mind in Los Angeles and just this past week she left from there down to Mexico. DILF NATION HAS GONE INTERNATIONAL!!! Tune in for her story times on the trip followed by answers & advice to your questions submitted @ wasthattmi.com
