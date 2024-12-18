Mysterious Deaths and a Close Escape: What’s Happening Near NYC Nightclubs?

The truth is, right now in New York City, assaults and crimes against women are at an all-time high. The streets we walk every day — the places we live, work, and exist — are becoming more dangerous, and yet, this growing crisis is being brushed aside, left in the shadows. But not here.In this special podcast series for Warrior of Truth, Kelly Dillon takes a hard look at the alarming rise in assaults against women in New York City — incidents that are all too often overlooked by city officials, police and the media. Through in-depth interviews with brave survivors, Kelly uncovers the painful truth about how their assaults were dismissed, ignored, or downplayed by those sworn to protect them. These women share their stories of fear, frustration, and the long-lasting impact of not being heard.Kelly also explores the systemic failures that allow such violence to persist, examining how gaps in law enforcement, media coverage, and public attention contribute to a culture where women’s safety is neglected. This series sheds light on the human cost of this crisis and asks the crucial question: What can we do to demand real change?By sharing these stories, we can create a ripple effect — a profound change in the way we approach women’s safety in our city. Because the time for silence is over. It’s time to take action, to face this truth head-on, and to fight for a future where every woman can feel safe.In this eye-opening episode, Kelly expands her investigation into the rising tide of violence and random aggression in New York City, shedding light on how this epidemic impacts not only women but also men. Featuring a chilling account from Alfonso Zamarripa, a man who narrowly escaped a potentially dangerous encounter outside two popular Queens nightclubs, this episode examines the broader implications of urban violence and the troubling patterns of neglect by law enforcement and public discourse.Alfonso shares the harrowing details of his experience: while waiting for an Uber outside Knockdown Center and Basement, he became the target of what appeared to be a calculated act of aggression. A car intentionally backed into him, its occupants yelling and attempting to exit the vehicle, raising questions about whether this could have been a possible abduction attempt. Alfonso’s quick thinking likely saved him, but the incident underscores a growing concern in this Brooklyn/Queens neighborhood, already associated with a string of mysterious deaths involving men leaving nightclubs.Kelly and Alfonso delve deeper into the systemic failures that follow such incidents. After reporting his experience to the police, Alfonso was met with dismissal, accused of overreacting, and denied an official report—mirroring the experiences of many survivors whose fears are routinely minimized. Together, they discuss the long-term impact of this indifference, the dangers of victim-blaming, and the silencing effect of online criticism, both having faced waves of backlash for sharing their stories on social media.This episode also emphasizes the importance of breaking the silence. Kelly and Alfonso urge listeners to report unsettling incidents and share their experiences publicly, regardless of how minor they may seem. By speaking out, survivors can contribute to identifying dangerous patterns, raising awareness, and holding authorities accountable for their inaction.Sign Kelly’s Change.org Petition: https://www.change.org/makeNYCsafeWatch this episode on YouTubeFollow Kelly:https://kellydillon.com/https://www.instagram.com/kelldillon/https://www.facebook.com/kellydillontv/https://twitter.com/kelly_dillonhttp://tiktok.com/@kelldillonThe truth will truly set us free. Hosted by seer and alchemist Kelly Dillon, “Warrior of Truth” is not just a podcast; it's a sacred space where truth is sought, and souls are laid bare. Each episode takes you on a transformative journey through the intersection of spirituality, exposure, and truth-telling. Join Kelly every week as she delves into the realms of the soul, exploring stories of enlightenment, awakening, and the pursuit of authenticity.During each episode, Kelly will help shine a bright light on hidden truths, covering a wide range of esoteric topics that are usually kept hidden away; everything from MKUltra mind control programs and human trafficking, abuse in spiritual communities, to poltergeist hauntings and possessions, unique unsolved crimes and missing persons cases, and the concealed sacred sciences and teachings of spirituality.Telling the truth is not just a personal choice but a spiritual imperative. Embracing honesty in our lives not only transforms us individually but has the potential to elevate the consciousness of the world around us. In a world filled with illusions, being a warrior of truth is a courageous and transformative path.Kelly Dillon isn’t your typical psychic medium. She is a time shifter and energy manipulator. Time and dimensional travel is her soul specialty. Kelly has the unique ability to shift timelines and manipulate energy past, present, and future. In addition to her timeline shifting work, Kelly is an expert exorcist with a rare gift to thoroughly remove dark energetic attachments from people, places, and objects. Kelly has extensive wisdom on Keylontic Science which is a new (but very ancient) cosmology. It is the physics of creation and energy dynamics through which matter forms and consciousness manifest.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/warrior-of-truth--6035153/support.