Podcasts Religion & Spirituality Warrior of Truth
Warrior of Truth

Podcast Warrior of Truth
Kelly Dillon
The truth will truly set us free. Hosted by seer and alchemist Kelly Dillon, “Warrior of Truth” is not just a podcast; it's a sacred space where truth is sought...
Religion & SpiritualitySpiritualityTrue CrimeSciencePhysics

  • Make NYC Safe Again: Bat-Wielding Attacker Strikes Fear on Lower East Side
    The truth is, right now in New York City, assaults and crimes are at an all-time high. The streets we walk every day — the places we live, work, and exist — are becoming more dangerous, and yet, this growing crisis is being brushed aside, left in the shadows. But not here.In this special podcast series for Warrior of Truth, Kelly Dillon takes a hard look at the alarming rise in assaults against women in New York City — incidents that are all too often overlooked by city officials, police and the media. Through in-depth interviews with brave survivors, Kelly uncovers the painful truth about how their assaults were dismissed, ignored, or downplayed by those sworn to protect them. These women share their stories of fear, frustration, and the long-lasting impact of not being heard.Kelly also explores the systemic failures that allow such violence to persist, examining how gaps in law enforcement, media coverage, and public attention contribute to a culture where women's safety is neglected. This series sheds light on the human cost of this crisis and asks the crucial question: What can we do to demand real change?By sharing these stories, we can create a ripple effect — a profound change in the way we approach women's safety in our city. Because the time for silence is over. It's time to take action, to face this truth head-on, and to fight for a future where every woman can feel safe.In this episode, Kelly speaks with Ashley, who shares her harrowing encounter with a man wielding a baseball bat on NYC's Lower East Side in broad daylight. Ashley recounts how she narrowly escaped an attack by running to a group of men for help, only for the assailant to turn on them with the same weapon. This alarming incident sheds light on the escalating assaults happening across the city. Kelly and Ashley discuss the urgency of raising awareness, and the growing concerns for public safety.If you have been the victim on an assault in NYC and would like to share your story, email Kelly at [email protected] Kelly's Change.org Petition: https://www.change.org/makeNYCsafeWatch this episode on YouTube
    --------  
    31:00
  • From Darkness to Light: Juliette Angelo’s Journey as a Ritual Abuse and Trafficking Survivor
    In this powerful and deeply moving 6 1/2 hour episode, Kelly sits down with actress, musician, and ritual abuse and trafficking survivor Juliette Angelo, best known for her roles on NCIS, Shameless, and Malibu Country. From her early days on Broadway in Billy Elliot and Mary Poppins to her success in Hollywood, Juliette's career has been nothing short of remarkable. But behind the scenes of her bright public life lies a harrowing story of resilience and courage.For the first time in nearly three years, Juliette shares the allegations she revealed on her podcast Hope is the Bird, detailing the sexual abuse and trafficking she endured at the hands of her parents in New Jersey. She also speaks about the exploitation she faced as a young actress in both Hollywood and Broadway. Silenced by relentless stalking and legal threats, Juliette was forced to erase her story from the internet—but the truth could not be erased from her heart.Juliette also sheds light on the alleged abuse and exploitation she faced at her mother's local dance studio, exposing a culture of cover-ups, and discusses the disturbing sexualization of children within the dance community. She speaks candidly about the lasting effects of her trauma, including her struggles with alcohol, PTSD and Stockholm Syndrome, and shares how she ultimately escaped her abusers and began her journey toward healing.In this raw and heartfelt conversation, Juliette opens up about the journey of coming forward, the harassment she endured, and the complex reasons many survivors remain silent. She shares how she has reclaimed her voice, healed through music, and found the strength to reveal her full truth to the world.This episode is both heartbreaking and inspiring—a testament to survival, courage, and hope. Juliette's story reminds us all that your past does not define your future.Follow Juliette:https://www.juliette-angelo.com/https://www.instagram.com/julietteangelo/Watch this episode on YouTube
    --------  
    6:30:42
  • Mysterious Deaths and a Close Escape: What’s Happening Near NYC Nightclubs?
    The truth is, right now in New York City, assaults and crimes against women are at an all-time high. The streets we walk every day — the places we live, work, and exist — are becoming more dangerous, and yet, this growing crisis is being brushed aside, left in the shadows. But not here.In this special podcast series for Warrior of Truth, Kelly Dillon takes a hard look at the alarming rise in assaults against women in New York City — incidents that are all too often overlooked by city officials, police and the media. Through in-depth interviews with brave survivors, Kelly uncovers the painful truth about how their assaults were dismissed, ignored, or downplayed by those sworn to protect them. These women share their stories of fear, frustration, and the long-lasting impact of not being heard.Kelly also explores the systemic failures that allow such violence to persist, examining how gaps in law enforcement, media coverage, and public attention contribute to a culture where women’s safety is neglected. This series sheds light on the human cost of this crisis and asks the crucial question: What can we do to demand real change?By sharing these stories, we can create a ripple effect — a profound change in the way we approach women’s safety in our city. Because the time for silence is over. It’s time to take action, to face this truth head-on, and to fight for a future where every woman can feel safe.In this eye-opening episode, Kelly expands her investigation into the rising tide of violence and random aggression in New York City, shedding light on how this epidemic impacts not only women but also men. Featuring a chilling account from Alfonso Zamarripa, a man who narrowly escaped a potentially dangerous encounter outside two popular Queens nightclubs, this episode examines the broader implications of urban violence and the troubling patterns of neglect by law enforcement and public discourse.Alfonso shares the harrowing details of his experience: while waiting for an Uber outside Knockdown Center and Basement, he became the target of what appeared to be a calculated act of aggression. A car intentionally backed into him, its occupants yelling and attempting to exit the vehicle, raising questions about whether this could have been a possible abduction attempt. Alfonso’s quick thinking likely saved him, but the incident underscores a growing concern in this Brooklyn/Queens neighborhood, already associated with a string of mysterious deaths involving men leaving nightclubs.Kelly and Alfonso delve deeper into the systemic failures that follow such incidents. After reporting his experience to the police, Alfonso was met with dismissal, accused of overreacting, and denied an official report—mirroring the experiences of many survivors whose fears are routinely minimized. Together, they discuss the long-term impact of this indifference, the dangers of victim-blaming, and the silencing effect of online criticism, both having faced waves of backlash for sharing their stories on social media.This episode also emphasizes the importance of breaking the silence. Kelly and Alfonso urge listeners to report unsettling incidents and share their experiences publicly, regardless of how minor they may seem. By speaking out, survivors can contribute to identifying dangerous patterns, raising awareness, and holding authorities accountable for their inaction.Sign Kelly’s Change.org Petition: https://www.change.org/makeNYCsafeWatch this episode on YouTubeFollow Kelly:https://kellydillon.com/https://www.instagram.com/kelldillon/https://www.facebook.com/kellydillontv/https://twitter.com/kelly_dillonhttp://tiktok.com/@kelldillonThe truth will truly set us free. Hosted by seer and alchemist Kelly Dillon, “Warrior of Truth” is not just a podcast; it's a sacred space where truth is sought, and souls are laid bare. Each episode takes you on a transformative journey through the intersection of spirituality, exposure, and truth-telling. Join Kelly every week as she delves into the realms of the soul, exploring stories of enlightenment, awakening, and the pursuit of authenticity.During each episode, Kelly will help shine a bright light on hidden truths, covering a wide range of esoteric topics that are usually kept hidden away; everything from MKUltra mind control programs and human trafficking, abuse in spiritual communities, to poltergeist hauntings and possessions, unique unsolved crimes and missing persons cases, and the concealed sacred sciences and teachings of spirituality.Telling the truth is not just a personal choice but a spiritual imperative. Embracing honesty in our lives not only transforms us individually but has the potential to elevate the consciousness of the world around us. In a world filled with illusions, being a warrior of truth is a courageous and transformative path.Kelly Dillon isn’t your typical psychic medium. She is a time shifter and energy manipulator. Time and dimensional travel is her soul specialty. Kelly has the unique ability to shift timelines and manipulate energy past, present, and future. In addition to her timeline shifting work, Kelly is an expert exorcist with a rare gift to thoroughly remove dark energetic attachments from people, places, and objects. Kelly has extensive wisdom on Keylontic Science which is a new (but very ancient) cosmology. It is the physics of creation and energy dynamics through which matter forms and consciousness manifest.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/warrior-of-truth--6035153/support.
    --------  
    1:09:12
  • The Truth About Death: A Gateway to Spiritual Growth, Healing, and Awakening
    In this deeply personal and transformative episode, Kelly Dillon delves into the profound truth that death is not the end but a shift in consciousness to another dimensional plane. She explains how death was never part of humanity's original design but has manifested in our current reality. Kelly shares how losing her father and best friend within six months sparked her grand spiritual awakening, activating her dormant psychic abilities and setting her on her divine mission.Kelly recounts her healing journey, the paranormal experiences that validated her loved ones' continued presence, and the ways our departed loved ones communicate with us—sometimes subtly, other times unmistakably. She explores how death serves as a powerful catalyst for spiritual awakening, whether through near-death experiences or the loss of a loved one.This episode is also an empowering guide for listeners, as Kelly teaches how to reconnect with their innate interdimensional communication abilities and cultivate firsthand proof of life after death. Her hope is to bring healing and reassurance, showing that our loved ones are never truly gone—they are just one dimension away.Watch this episode on YouTube
    --------  
    1:19:24
  • Under Attack: The Rising Assaults on Women in NYC Part 6
    The truth is, right now in New York City, assaults and crimes against women are at an all-time high. The streets we walk every day — the places we live, work, and exist — are becoming more dangerous, and yet, this growing crisis is being brushed aside, left in the shadows. But not here.In this special podcast series for Warrior of Truth, Kelly Dillon takes a hard look at the alarming rise in assaults against women in New York City — incidents that are all too often overlooked by city officials, police and the media. Through in-depth interviews with brave survivors, Kelly uncovers the painful truth about how their assaults were dismissed, ignored, or downplayed by those sworn to protect them. These women share their stories of fear, frustration, and the long-lasting impact of not being heard.Kelly also explores the systemic failures that allow such violence to persist, examining how gaps in law enforcement, media coverage, and public attention contribute to a culture where women's safety is neglected. This series sheds light on the human cost of this crisis and asks the crucial question: What can we do to demand real change?By sharing these stories, we can create a ripple effect — a profound change in the way we approach women's safety in our city. Because the time for silence is over. It's time to take action, to face this truth head-on, and to fight for a future where every woman can feel safe.In Part 6 Kelly is joined by Jennifer Law, who endured a shocking, unprovoked assault on the streets of NYC. Jennifer bravely shares the moment when a mentally ill stranger ran up and punched her without warning, how she coped with the immediate aftermath, and the lasting emotional impact it has had on her. While she was fortunate to walk away physically unharmed, the experience has instilled a new, pervasive sense of caution—one that far too many New Yorkers now live with every day.In the conversation, Jennifer and Kelly address the deeper issues plaguing NYC: the disconnect between what's happening on the streets and the narrative city officials are pushing. Instead of acknowledging a rise in assaults and a system failing to address them, officials continue to assure the public that the city is safe. But as stories like Jennifer's show, this denial is putting lives and well-being at risk.If you have been the victim on an assault in NYC and would like to share your story, email Kelly at [email protected] this episode on YouTube
    --------  
    37:53

About Warrior of Truth

The truth will truly set us free. Hosted by seer and alchemist Kelly Dillon, “Warrior of Truth” is not just a podcast; it's a sacred space where truth is sought, and souls are laid bare. Each episode takes you on a transformative journey through the intersection of spirituality, exposure, and truth-telling. Join Kelly every week as she delves into the realms of the soul, exploring stories of enlightenment, awakening, and the pursuit of authenticity.During each episode, Kelly will help shine a bright light on hidden truths, covering a wide range of esoteric topics that are usually kept hidden away; everything from MKUltra mind control programs and human trafficking, abuse in spiritual communities, to poltergeist hauntings and possessions, unique unsolved crimes and missing persons cases, and the concealed sacred sciences and teachings of spirituality.Telling the truth is not just a personal choice but a spiritual imperative. Embracing honesty in our lives not only transforms us individually but has the potential to elevate the consciousness of the world around us. In a world filled with illusions, being a warrior of truth is a courageous and transformative path.Kelly Dillon isn’t your typical psychic medium. She is a time shifter and energy manipulator. Time and dimensional travel is her soul specialty. Kelly has the unique ability to shift timelines and manipulate energy past, present, and future. In addition to her timeline shifting work, Kelly is an expert exorcist with a rare gift to thoroughly remove dark energetic attachments from people, places, and objects. Kelly has extensive wisdom on Keylontic Science which is a new (but very ancient) cosmology. It is the physics of creation and energy dynamics through which matter forms and consciousness manifest.For more information on Kelly: https://kellydillon.com/ Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/warrior-of-truth--6035153/support.
