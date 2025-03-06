The first and only Variable Refrigerant Flow HVAC podcast! We talk tech, theory, and application. Hosted by some of the brightest minds from across the HVAC ind...

In this Episode Steve and Donald talk about some very high level basics of VRF and Mini splits, we share a bit of history about ourselves, and tease at what topics might come in the future! Check out VRF/VRV Tech Talk on Facebook!

Today I am joined by the one and only Roman Baugh, we discuss some very basic items of where to start when you approach a VRF trouble shooting job.

In this episode of VRF Tech Talk Roman and Donald dive into some user submitted Daikin data and chat about or best practices and key points of interest when reviewing recorded data.Shout out to our sponsor EEVMate for helping us bring more content to you the techs!Check out EEVMate on Facebook, Instagram and their website www.eevmate.com

About VRF Tech Talk

The first and only Variable Refrigerant Flow HVAC podcast! We talk tech, theory, and application. Hosted by some of the brightest minds from across the HVAC industry. Opinions stated in this podcast are exactly that, no information shared here should be construed as actual design or engineering, all conversations do not reflect upon the persons work place or job title.