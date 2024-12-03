Day 3

“The Shepherd King”Today’s devotional takes us to Matthew 2:1-6, where we witness the arrival of the wise men, drawn by a star, seeking the newborn King. Their journey leads them to King Herod, whose troubled heart reveals the stark contrast between earthly power and the divine authority of Jesus. The prophecy from Micah is fulfilled in Bethlehem as the humble ruler, the Good Shepherd, arrives to care for and lead His people.This Shepherd King redefines power and authority with His love, selflessness, and willingness to lay down His life for His sheep. As we reflect on the omnipotent God who came near, we are invited to consider the beauty of His kind and intentional lordship over our lives.Join us in prayer as we marvel at the Shepherd King’s loving rule and seek to surrender our hearts to His guidance. Subscribe now to continue this Advent journey and encounter the transformative power of Christ each day.What is Advent? It is the season of remembering and rejoicing. We remember Christ’s first coming as a baby born in Bethlehem and joyfully anticipate his second coming, when he will return to renew and redeem every part of the fallen creation. The Advent season is a time to reflect upon God's promises and anticipate their fulfillment. Join us on this journey of hope. Find out more about Vox Church at https://voxchurch.org