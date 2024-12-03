“The Shepherd King”Today’s devotional takes us to Matthew 2:1-6, where we witness the arrival of the wise men, drawn by a star, seeking the newborn King. Their journey leads them to King Herod, whose troubled heart reveals the stark contrast between earthly power and the divine authority of Jesus. The prophecy from Micah is fulfilled in Bethlehem as the humble ruler, the Good Shepherd, arrives to care for and lead His people.This Shepherd King redefines power and authority with His love, selflessness, and willingness to lay down His life for His sheep. As we reflect on the omnipotent God who came near, we are invited to consider the beauty of His kind and intentional lordship over our lives.Join us in prayer as we marvel at the Shepherd King’s loving rule and seek to surrender our hearts to His guidance. Subscribe now to continue this Advent journey and encounter the transformative power of Christ each day.What is Advent? It is the season of remembering and rejoicing. We remember Christ’s first coming as a baby born in Bethlehem and joyfully anticipate his second coming, when he will return to renew and redeem every part of the fallen creation. The Advent season is a time to reflect upon God's promises and anticipate their fulfillment. Join us on this journey of hope. Find out more about Vox Church at https://voxchurch.org
5:30
Day 2
“God With Us”In today’s devotional, we reflect on Matthew 1:18-25 and the miraculous story of Jesus’ birth. Through Joseph’s encounter with an angel, we witness his wrestling with doubt, his courage to trust God’s plan, and his obedience to play a pivotal role in the divine story of redemption. The angel’s message of Emmanuel—“God with us”—fulfills God’s long-standing promise, reminding us of His faithfulness across generations.As we explore the significance of God’s nearness, we’re invited to surrender control of our own stories to trust in His greater plan. How does the reality of God with us shape your daily trust in Him?Join us in prayer as we marvel at the gift of Jesus, asking for a deeper understanding of His presence and faithfulness. Subscribe now and let the hope of Advent fill your heart this season!What is Advent? It is the season of remembering and rejoicing. We remember Christ’s first coming as a baby born in Bethlehem and joyfully anticipate his second coming, when he will return to renew and redeem every part of the fallen creation. The Advent season is a time to reflect upon God's promises and anticipate their fulfillment. Join us on this journey of hope. Find out more about Vox Church at https://voxchurch.org
6:26
Day 1
“The Lord, Our Righteous Savior”In today’s devotional, we reflect on Jeremiah 33:14-16, where God promises to send a righteous branch from David’s line—a Savior to bring justice, safety, and hope to His people. This passage reminds us of God’s faithfulness even amidst Israel’s disobedience and exile. Through Jeremiah’s message, we are encouraged to trust God as a promise keeper who fulfills His word and brings redemption through Jesus. Join us as we reflect on the incredible hope of Advent and pray for a deeper trust in God’s plan.Subscribe now to start each day with God’s Word, and may this season fill your heart with peace and joy!What is Advent? It is the season of remembering and rejoicing. We remember Christ’s first coming as a baby born in Bethlehem and joyfully anticipate his second coming, when he will return to renew and redeem every part of the fallen creation. The Advent season is a time to reflect upon God's promises and anticipate their fulfillment. Join us on this journey of hope. Find out more about Vox Church at https://voxchurch.org
