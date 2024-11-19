Powered by RND
Viva Tejano

Texas Monthly
Latin music is ascending in the U.S., and, in some surprising ways, much of the story behind the trend begins in Texas. On Viva Tejano, host J.B. Sauceda talks ...
MusicMusic CommentarySociety & CultureMusicMusic Interviews

Available Episodes

  • Phanie Diaz and Jenn Alva of Girl In A Coma and Fea, on Representing ‘Nerdy Cool’ San Antonio
    Phanie Diaz and Jenn Alva, co-founders of the beloved San Antonio indie band, on the rewards of staying together and tejano music’s power to transcend language barriers.Audio subscribers to Texas Monthly can listen to episodes one week early, and get access to exclusive bonus material. Visit texasmonthly.com/audio to learn more.For more Texas Monthly productions, visit texasmonthly.com/podcasts.
    37:37
  • Bobby Pulido on Finding Stardom After Tejano's Golden Age
    The tejano music superstar on hit-making after the nineties golden age, the “profound sadness” in the industry after Selena’s death, and how he found his singing voice again.Audio subscribers to Texas Monthly can listen to episodes one week early, and get access to exclusive bonus material. Visit texasmonthly.com/audio to learn more.For more Texas Monthly productions, visit texasmonthly.com/podcasts.
    41:35
  • Viva Tejano | Trailer
    3:32

