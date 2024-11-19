Phanie Diaz and Jenn Alva of Girl In A Coma and Fea, on Representing ‘Nerdy Cool’ San Antonio
Phanie Diaz and Jenn Alva, co-founders of the beloved San Antonio indie band, on the rewards of staying together and tejano music’s power to transcend language barriers.Audio subscribers to Texas Monthly can listen to episodes one week early, and get access to exclusive bonus material. Visit texasmonthly.com/audio to learn more.For more Texas Monthly productions, visit texasmonthly.com/podcasts.
--------
37:37
Bobby Pulido on Finding Stardom After Tejano's Golden Age
The tejano music superstar on hit-making after the nineties golden age, the “profound sadness” in the industry after Selena’s death, and how he found his singing voice again.Audio subscribers to Texas Monthly can listen to episodes one week early, and get access to exclusive bonus material. Visit texasmonthly.com/audio to learn more.For more Texas Monthly productions, visit texasmonthly.com/podcasts.
--------
41:35
Viva Tejano | Trailer
Latin music is ascending in the U.S., and, in some surprising ways, much of the story behind the trend begins in Texas. On Viva Tejano, host J.B. Sauceda talks with legendary tejano artists and well-known tejano music fans about how the music has shaped their lives. It’s a nostalgic journey and a close look at the influences behind many of today’s biggest acts in música Mexicana.Audio subscribers to Texas Monthly can listen to episodes one week early, and get access to exclusive bonus material. Visit texasmonthly.com/audio to learn more.
Latin music is ascending in the U.S., and, in some surprising ways, much of the story behind the trend begins in Texas. On Viva Tejano, host J.B. Sauceda talks with legendary tejano artists and well-known tejano music fans about how the music has shaped their lives. It’s a nostalgic journey and a close look at the influences behind many of today’s biggest acts in música Mexicana.Audio subscribers to Texas Monthly can listen to episodes one week early, and get access to exclusive bonus material. Visit texasmonthly.com/audio to learn more.For more Texas Monthly productions, visit texasmonthly.com/podcasts