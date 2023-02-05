Each week, Rob tackles the ever-expanding universe of Vanderpump Rules with the help of cast members, comics and reality TV experts. Vanderpump Robs is your new... More
Available Episodes
5 of 73
Tom Schwartz Timeline with Emily Rose from It’s Become a Whole Thing [Free Patreon Episode]
We've busted this bonus episode from behind the patreon paywall!
5/2/2023
39:36
Beach, Don’t Kill My Vibe – Vanderpump Rules (S10E12) with Craig!
Blame is assigned equally to all cheaters while Rob and Craig watch Tom Schwartz eat chicken wings on Vanderpump Rules S10E12 Beach, Don’t Kill My Vibe.
4/28/2023
52:14
Mistress in Distress – Vanderpump Rules (S10E11) with Maggie Serota
The West Hollywood rumors fly hard and fast as Rob and special guest Maggie Serota recap Vanderpump Rules S10E11 Mistress in Distress.
4/21/2023
1:02:10
I Lied – Vanderpump Rules (S2E14) with Greg Levine
Writer Greg Levine (Parks and Recreation / I Love You Man) joins me to get to the bottom of Tom Sandoval's villain origin story while he watches Vanderpump Rules for the first time.
4/17/2023
57:07
It’s All Happening … Again – Vanderpump Rules (S10E10)
We wake all of our friends up early to watch Vanderpump Rules S10E10 It's All Happening...Again!
