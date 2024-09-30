Powered by RND
Vampire Campfire

Vampire Campfire
Vampire Weekend
After years of private, unfilmed campfire discussions, the boys (Ezra Koenig, Chris Tomson & Chris Baio) welcome you to their world.
MusicMusic CommentaryArtsPerforming Arts

Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • A Series of Prophetic Dreams
    The boys are back at the clubhouse for a very rare daytime campfire, recapping the OGWAU tour so far and discussing the Garden, Oasis, and more.
    --------  
    1:24:47
  • Release Week
    The boys talk their most unhinged release week yet. Sponsored by September 25 in Montreal.'Only God Was Above Us' out now.
    --------  
    50:33
  • Kings Of All Sizes (with Ariel Rechtshaid)
    True heights revealed. We can't come to your city. OGWAU out Friday.
    --------  
    34:04
  • The Waldorf Astoria Bathroom (with Josh Goldsmith)
    There was a guy who used the bathroom at the Waldorf-Astoria every morning because he was scared to use the bathroom in the small studio apartment he shared with the love of his life.
    --------  
    42:55
  • The 4th Wave of Ska
    New music. New tour. 40 year-old email.
    --------  
    37:15

About Vampire Campfire

After years of private, unfilmed campfire discussions, the boys (Ezra Koenig, Chris Tomson & Chris Baio) welcome you to their world.
