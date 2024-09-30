S3 Ep 5: What is the role of formal and informal leadership in organizational learning?

The focus of the fifth episode in the Leaders in Learning series is one of the most challenging questions that we routinely face: What is the role of formal and informal leadership in creating a learning organization? This episode builds on previous episodes in connecting components of leadership and effective learning organizations, a key connection that we see consistently. The contributing thought leaders for this episode are: - Thom Sinclair, Gateway Academy Team Lead at the Consultative Group to Address the Poor (CGAP) housed at the World Bank - Rob Cartridge, Head of Global Knowledge at Practical Action - Chris Collison, a leading independent KM and OL consultant