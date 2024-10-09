Introducing: Little Devils

The first episode of UnReality Season 2 will be dropping on 15th January, in the meantime we want to introduce you to a couple of shows that we think you’ll love. Starting with Little Devils by Jasmin Bauomy. It’s a show that takes a look at the things that often remain unseen. The flaws, the struggles, the mistakes and the beliefs that haunt each one of us. Or, as Jasmin calls them, our personalised “little devils”. In this episode, Ray Christian tells the story of a “revenge prank” gone wrong. Introducing “Little Devils: Gone Too Far.” Little Devils is a TRZ Media Original and an independent production. It was created by Jasmin Bauomy with sound design from Marta Medvešek and music by Phoebe McIndoe and Nicolas Teubal.