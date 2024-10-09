Where does the truth lie in songwriting?
In this episode, Talia speaks to singer and songwriter Ella Bleakley (BE) about the fact and fiction behind her music. They discuss the privacy, poetry, and occasional straight up lies within BE's lyrics.
UnReality is created by Talia Augustidis and powered by Transmission Roundhouse.
Special thanks to BE. You can find her at @creating_be on Instagram, and her music here: https://itsbe.komi.io/.
Artwork by Ariana Martinez.
S2 Ep2: Breakfast on Tiffany
In this episode, Talia gets intimate with a classic. A book for the ages... of 18+.
Special thanks to Marnie Duke, Tom Bett, Sara McCrea and Ann Cory. The book reading was by the brilliant Suzie McCarthy.
S2 Ep1: On The Cards
How can tarot cards help you let go when you're being let go?
In this case, the answer lies in a CEO, a lost soul and a pack of picture cards.
Special thanks to Renay Richardson and Eleanor Bamber for the tarot reading, and to Tom Bett and Marnie Duke from The Roundhouse for their support.
Introducing: Imaginary Advice
The first episode of UnReality Season 2 drops on 15th January but in the meantime we want to introduce you to a couple of other independent shows we think you’ll love. Up next… Imaginary Advice.
Imaginary Advice is an anthology of audio-fiction experiments by playwright Ross Sutherland.
You can listen to more Imaginary advice here: https://www.imaginaryadvice.com/
You can sign up to Ross’s patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/join/rossgsutherland
Introducing: Little Devils
The first episode of UnReality Season 2 will be dropping on 15th January, in the meantime we want to introduce you to a couple of shows that we think you’ll love. Starting with Little Devils by Jasmin Bauomy.
It’s a show that takes a look at the things that often remain unseen. The flaws, the struggles, the mistakes and the beliefs that haunt each one of us. Or, as Jasmin calls them, our personalised “little devils”.
In this episode, Ray Christian tells the story of a “revenge prank” gone wrong. Introducing “Little Devils: Gone Too Far.”
Little Devils is a TRZ Media Original and an independent production. It was created by Jasmin Bauomy with sound design from Marta Medvešek and music by Phoebe McIndoe and Nicolas Teubal.
Unreality exists where fact and fiction collide.
Let host Talia Augustidis guide you through four different stories; from dreams and fantasy to curated falsehoods, as each episode wavers precariously between the imagined and the truth.