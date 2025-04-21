Adam and guest Logan Trent talk about a rogue foghorn in Rhode Island, killer cocaine dogs in Ohio, the disturbing damage sustained by the Chicago Bulls championship banners, and more local news that isn't getting enough attention!Show notes: https://youdontshow.link/ep90

Adam and guests Jawn Louis and Keith Carey discuss an obvious US-backed coup attempt in Africa, India's innovations in the field of fascism, the surprising outcome of an attempt to overthrow the government of Brazil, and so much more!Show notes: https://rebrand.ly/ydelts93

Adam and Jeff talk to Aldo Martinez Gomez, a US citizen who represents people in immigration court (and supporter of the pod) who recently received a "self-deportation" letter from the Department of Homeland Security.

About You Don't Even Like This Show

Comic and writer Adam Tod Brown hosts this weekly comedy podcast, the flagship show of the You Don't Even Like Podcasts Network. News, politics, pop culture, current events...we do it all here! Show your support and find more details about the network at https://www.patreon.com/unpops Theme song courtesy of Sliceberg Slim: https://slicebergslim.bandcamp.com/track/you-dont-even-like-this-show