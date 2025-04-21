Powered by RND
  • So DHS Sent You A Self-Deportation Letter
    Adam and Jeff talk to Aldo Martinez Gomez, a US citizen who represents people in immigration court (and supporter of the pod) who recently received a "self-deportation" letter from the Department of Homeland Security.
    1:24:05
  • The Latest Trends In Fascin'
    Adam and guests Jawn Louis and Keith Carey discuss an obvious US-backed coup attempt in Africa, India's innovations in the field of fascism, the surprising outcome of an attempt to overthrow the government of Brazil, and so much more!Show notes: https://rebrand.ly/ydelts93
    48:54
  • Elon's Terrible Awful No Good State Supreme Court Election
    Adam talks to guests Harry Riley and Sam Sweets about Elon Musk's failed effort to buy the recent Wisconsin State Supreme Court election.Show notes: https://rebrand.ly/ydelts92
    1:01:13
  • Listener Q&A: March 2025
    Adam and guests Katrina Davis and Jenn Scott answer your ridiculous questions!
    1:12:18
  • Cocaine Dogs and Pizza Rats
    Adam and guest Logan Trent talk about a rogue foghorn in Rhode Island, killer cocaine dogs in Ohio, the disturbing damage sustained by the Chicago Bulls championship banners, and more local news that isn't getting enough attention!Show notes: https://youdontshow.link/ep90
Comic and writer Adam Tod Brown hosts this weekly comedy podcast, the flagship show of the You Don't Even Like Podcasts Network. News, politics, pop culture, current events...we do it all here! Show your support and find more details about the network at https://www.patreon.com/unpops Theme song courtesy of Sliceberg Slim: https://slicebergslim.bandcamp.com/track/you-dont-even-like-this-show
