Unholy: Two Jews on the News
Unholy: Two Jews on the News

Keshet
Yonit Levi of Israel's Channel 12 News and Jonathan Freedland of The Guardian are two of the most prominent journalists in the world today. They are also Jews. ...
News

  • Deal with it - with Ehud Barak
    As a ceasefire with Hizbollah brings an anxious quiet to the north of Israel, Yonit speaks with the US diplomat who brokered the deal, Amos Hochstein. Plus, a conversation with the man who ordered an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon a quarter century ago: former prime minister Ehud Barak. In a wide-ranging discussion, Barak shares with Yonit and Jonathan his views on how to end the war in Gaza, the ICC arrest warrants - and why Israel may have to learn to live with a nuclear Iran. Plus: a Latin American mensch and a serial winner bags the chutzpah award -- You can watch this episode on our YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/SKqZ6Ms2xBM Subscribe to our Substack: https://unholypodcast.substack.com/ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unholypodcast/ X: https://x.com/2jewsonthenews Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/unholypod.bsky.social Join our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1150578065793142See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1:22:30
  • Arrest Warrant - with Thomas Friedman and Ilana Dayan
    The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israel’s current Prime Minister and a former Defence Minister, adding yet another layer of complexity to an already fraught geopolitical landscape. Meanwhile, speculation grows about a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, aimed at bringing a fragile quiet to the north. Yonit and Jonathan are also joined by two widely admired journalists: Thomas L. Friedman of The New York Times, who says the second Trump presidency could spell either opportunity or disaster for Israel, and Ilana Dayan of Israel's Channel 12, who gives an exclusive, English-language reading of a landmark speech she delivered last week at the Weizmann Institute to huge acclaim. Plus: this week’s mensch award nominee is brave - and the chutzpah award is fruity. -- You can watch the full episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/POZkVIhTwHM Subscribe to our Substack: https://unholypodcast.substack.com/ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unholypodcast/ X: https://x.com/2jewsonthenews Join our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1150578065793142See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1:25:02
  • You're Hired - with Alyssa Farah Griffin and Amos Harel
    As Donald Trump appoints key figures for his incoming administration, Yonit and Jonathan speak with Alyssa Farah Griffin about the likely impact of his choices on Israel and the Middle East. Military affairs analyst Amos Harel joins to update us on the latest situation in Gaza. Plus: a look at the rising anti-Israel riots in Amsterdam. And for those who insisted – yes, there’s a follow-up on Radiohead and their connection to Israel.   You can watch the full episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/4PxvsoPWGjI  Subscribe to our Substack: https://unholypodcast.substack.com/ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unholypodcast/ X: https://x.com/2jewsonthenews Join our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1150578065793142See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1:24:09
  • You're Fired
    ***This episode was recorded before the assault against Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam*** Donald Trump is on his way back to the White House, having dispatched Kamala Harris, while Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is sacked in Tel Aviv—a week of seismic shifts on both sides of the Atlantic. Yonit and Jonathan take a deep dive into the implications of both dramatic developments - as well as the ongoing investigations into the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office. Plus: a mensch award for the man who took to - then left - the stage, quite literally. Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/d-wXSihp4y4 Subscribe to our Substack: https://unholypodcast.substack.com/ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unholypodcast/ X: https://x.com/2jewsonthenews Join our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1150578065793142See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    43:36
  • The Ultra Election - with Rachel Maddow
    Just four days out from the U.S. election, we turn to one of the most influential voices in liberal America, Rachel Maddow. Yonit and Jonathan discuss her new book, "Prequel: An American Fight against Fascism", and what shadows the past casts on today’s America. Meanwhile, the Middle East raises new, urgent questions for the President-elect: Will Iran retaliate after Israel’s recent strike? Could Israel and Hezbollah reach a truce—or even Israel and Hamas? And—a few writers who receive a thumbs down review this week. You can watch the full episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/6Rgd-ERyVgo Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unholypodcast/X: https://x.com/2jewsonthenews Join our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1150578065793142 Subscribe to our blog: https://unholypodcast.substack.com/ Listen to Unholy's "Great Jewish Debate" with Dan Senor and Jeremy BashSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1:25:09

About Unholy: Two Jews on the News

Yonit Levi of Israel's Channel 12 News and Jonathan Freedland of The Guardian are two of the most prominent journalists in the world today. They are also Jews. Each week, join what MSNBC's Rachel Maddow calls "two great, smart smart smart hosts" as they dissect and debate current events shaping Israel, Jewish life - and the wider world. Their blend of nuanced discussion and sparkling conversation, featuring a dazzling range of guests, is why New Yorker editor David Remnick calls himself a “proud, avid listener," why Ira Glass says he "completely enjoys this show" and why Malcolm Gladwell calls it an "incredibly fun podcast". For a weekly fix of globally informed talk – including nominations for the greatest act of chutzpah and outstanding mensch of the previous seven days – there’s only one destination. Make every Friday morning Unholy.  Contact us via: [email protected]  
