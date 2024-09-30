Arrest Warrant - with Thomas Friedman and Ilana Dayan

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israel’s current Prime Minister and a former Defence Minister, adding yet another layer of complexity to an already fraught geopolitical landscape. Meanwhile, speculation grows about a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, aimed at bringing a fragile quiet to the north. Yonit and Jonathan are also joined by two widely admired journalists: Thomas L. Friedman of The New York Times, who says the second Trump presidency could spell either opportunity or disaster for Israel, and Ilana Dayan of Israel's Channel 12, who gives an exclusive, English-language reading of a landmark speech she delivered last week at the Weizmann Institute to huge acclaim. Plus: this week’s mensch award nominee is brave - and the chutzpah award is fruity. -- You can watch the full episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/POZkVIhTwHM Subscribe to our Substack: https://unholypodcast.substack.com/ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unholypodcast/ X: https://x.com/2jewsonthenews Join our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1150578065793142See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.