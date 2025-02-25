Powered by RND
Underestimated - Bobcat Media

A group of high school students from southwest Michigan set out to prove to the world that they are capable of making a difference in the world.  Their Investig...
True CrimeSociety & CultureDocumentary

Available Episodes

  • Underestimated Trailer
    Underestimated by Bobcat Media is an investigative true crime podcast series, created by the Investigative Journalism students at Brandywine High School.  Thirty high school students have spent the school year investigating 5 cold cases.  Throughout this podcast the students will breakdown the cases,  reveal the work that they've been doing, and provide a voice for the victims of these crimes. Underestimated will premier on Wednesday, March 12th.
About Underestimated - Bobcat Media

