Underestimated by Bobcat Media is an investigative true crime podcast series, created by the Investigative Journalism students at Brandywine High School. Thirty high school students have spent the school year investigating 5 cold cases. Throughout this podcast the students will breakdown the cases, reveal the work that they've been doing, and provide a voice for the victims of these crimes. Underestimated will premier on Wednesday, March 12th.

A group of high school students from southwest Michigan set out to prove to the world that they are capable of making a difference in the world. Their Investigative Journalism teacher, Bob Ruff, tasked this group of teenagers with finding an unsolved case to investigate over the course of the school year and to produce a podcast that will impact the lives of the people involved. The podcast will feature 5 different groups of students, producing 5 different serialized stories about their cases.