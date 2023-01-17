Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Uncancelled History
Nebulous Media
  • The Conclusion
    Uncancelled History is a ten-part podcast and Youtube series that reevaluates historical occurrences, figures, and concepts that have been boycotted and spurned from contemporary society. British novelist and political analyst Douglas Murray, alongside his expert guests, uncovers facts and examines these great figures in the context of their times. Watch this series on YouTube Visit uncancelledhistory.com or find us wherever you get your podcasts. Check out exclusive nebulous media content: Website - http://bit.ly/3UzEGRT Instagram - http://bit.ly/3O3kLIT Twitter - http://bit.ly/3GdGr34 #History #Documentary #douglasmurray
    1/31/2023
    10:07
  • EP. 10 Theodore Roosevelt
    Join Douglas Murray as he delves into the life of Theodore Roosevelt with special guest Bill McClay. From TR's tumultuous upbringing to his rise in politics and eventual presidency, they explore the man behind the legend. Can Teddy Roosevelt escape being cancelled? Uncancelled History re-evaluates events, people, and ideas that have otherwise been cancelled from the past. Learn more at www.uncancelledhistory.com Douglas Murray is a British author and political commentator, who — along with his guests — looks at great figures of the past through their historical context. Check out exclusive nebulous media content: Website - http://bit.ly/3UzEGRT Instagram - http://bit.ly/3O3kLIT Twitter - http://bit.ly/3GdGr34 YouTube - http://bit.ly/3gkXqWz
    1/24/2023
    1:03:31
  • EP. 09 The Enlightenment
    Henry Clark and Douglas Murray delve into the depths of the Enlightenment era, exploring the ideas of renowned philosophers from Hume and Montesquieu. Should the age of enlightenment stay cancelled? Uncancelled History re-evaluates events, people, and ideas that have otherwise been cancelled from the past. Learn more at www.uncancelledhistory.com Douglas Murray is a British author and political commentator, who — along with his guests — looks at great figures of the past through their historical context. Check out exclusive nebulous media content: Website - http://bit.ly/3UzEGRT Instagram - http://bit.ly/3O3kLIT Twitter - http://bit.ly/3GdGr34 YouTube - http://bit.ly/3gkXqWz
    1/17/2023
    57:26
  • EP. 08 The Classics
    Thomas Chatterton Williams joins Douglas Murray on this episode to discuss the Classics. From Socrates to Voltaire, they conduct a thorough analysis of the western figures deemed inherently racist. Should the Classics stay cancelled?  Uncancelled History re-evaluates events, people, and ideas that have otherwise been cancelled from the past. Learn more at www.uncancelledhistory.com Douglas Murray is a British author and political commentator, who — along with his guests — looks at great figures of the past through their historical context.   Check out exclusive nebulous media content: Website - http://bit.ly/3UzEGRT Instagram - http://bit.ly/3O3kLIT Twitter - http://bit.ly/3GdGr34 YouTube - http://bit.ly/3gkXqWz
    1/10/2023
    56:56
  • EP. 07 Age of the Explorers
    Felipe Fernández-Armesto joins Douglas Murray on this episode to discuss the Age of the Explorers. From Magellan to Christopher Columbus, the two give an in-depth examination of the era. Should the Age of the Explorers stay cancelled? Uncancelled History re-evaluates events, people, and ideas that have otherwise been cancelled from the past. Learn more at www.uncancelledhistory.com Douglas Murray is a British author and political commentator, who — along with his guests — looks at great figures of the past through their historical context. Check out exclusive nebulous media content: Website - http://bit.ly/3UzEGRT Instagram - http://bit.ly/3O3kLIT Twitter - http://bit.ly/3GdGr34 YouTube - http://bit.ly/3gkXqWz
    1/3/2023
    1:02:07

About Uncancelled History

Uncancelled History is a ten-part podcast and Youtube series that reevaluates historical occurrences, figures, and concepts that have been boycotted and spurned from contemporary society. British author and political analyst Douglas Murray, alongside his expert guests, uncover facts and examine these great figures in the context of their times. Learn more at www.uncancelledhistory.com
