Uncancelled History is a ten-part podcast and Youtube series that reevaluates historical occurrences, figures, and concepts that have been boycotted and spurned... More
The Conclusion
Uncancelled History is a ten-part podcast and Youtube series that reevaluates historical occurrences, figures, and concepts that have been boycotted and spurned from contemporary society. British novelist and political analyst Douglas Murray, alongside his expert guests, uncovers facts and examines these great figures in the context of their times.
1/31/2023
10:07
EP. 10 Theodore Roosevelt
Join Douglas Murray as he delves into the life of Theodore Roosevelt with special guest Bill McClay. From TR's tumultuous upbringing to his rise in politics and eventual presidency, they explore the man behind the legend. Can Teddy Roosevelt escape being cancelled?
1/24/2023
1:03:31
EP. 09 The Enlightenment
Henry Clark and Douglas Murray delve into the depths of the Enlightenment era, exploring the ideas of renowned philosophers from Hume and Montesquieu. Should the age of enlightenment stay cancelled?
1/17/2023
57:26
EP. 08 The Classics
Thomas Chatterton Williams joins Douglas Murray on this episode to discuss the Classics. From Socrates to Voltaire, they conduct a thorough analysis of the western figures deemed inherently racist. Should the Classics stay cancelled?
1/10/2023
56:56
EP. 07 Age of the Explorers
Felipe Fernández-Armesto joins Douglas Murray on this episode to discuss the Age of the Explorers. From Magellan to Christopher Columbus, the two give an in-depth examination of the era. Should the Age of the Explorers stay cancelled?
