Episode 1 - Telemachus
Stephen breakfasts at the Tower in Sandycove.
Episode 2 - Nestor
Stephen teaches in Dalkey.
Episode 3 - Proteus
Stephen walks along Sandymount Strand.
Episode 4 - Calypso
Bloom has breakfast at 7 Eccles Street.
Episode 5 - Lotus Eaters
Bloom goes to the Post Office on Westland Row and then buys some soap at Sweny's.
About Ulysses - James Joyce
James Joyce's 'Ulysses' is one of the most important works of modernist literature. The book chronicles the passage of Leopold Bloom through Dublin during an ordinary day, 16 June 1904 (the day of Joyce's first date with his future wife, Nora Barnacle). In 1982 RTÉ Radio celebrated the centenary of Joyce's birth with a dramatised full production of 'Ulysses'; this broadcast is now considered one of the definitive adaptations of the book. See RTE.ie/ulysses for more.
