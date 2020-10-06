Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Ulysses - James Joyce in the App
Listen to Ulysses - James Joyce in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
Ulysses - James Joyce

Ulysses - James Joyce

Podcast Ulysses - James Joyce
Podcast Ulysses - James Joyce

Ulysses - James Joyce

RTÉ Radio 1
add
James Joyce's 'Ulysses' is one of the most important works of modernist literature. The book chronicles the passage of Leopold Bloom through Dublin during an or... More
ArtsBooks
James Joyce's 'Ulysses' is one of the most important works of modernist literature. The book chronicles the passage of Leopold Bloom through Dublin during an or... More

Available Episodes

5 of 38
  • Episode 1 - Telemachus
    Stephen breakfasts at the Tower in Sandycove.
    6/10/2020
    46:33
  • Episode 2 - Nestor
    Stephen teaches in Dalkey.
    6/10/2020
    33:02
  • Episode 3 - Proteus
    Stephen walks along Sandymount Strand.
    6/10/2020
    48:41
  • Episode 4 - Calypso
    Bloom has breakfast at 7 Eccles Street.
    6/10/2020
    46:24
  • Episode 5 - Lotus Eaters
    Bloom goes to the Post Office on Westland Row and then buys some soap at Sweny's.
    6/10/2020
    43:03

More Arts podcasts

About Ulysses - James Joyce

James Joyce's 'Ulysses' is one of the most important works of modernist literature. The book chronicles the passage of Leopold Bloom through Dublin during an ordinary day, 16 June 1904 (the day of Joyce's first date with his future wife, Nora Barnacle). In 1982 RTÉ Radio celebrated the centenary of Joyce's birth with a dramatised full production of 'Ulysses'; this broadcast is now considered one of the definitive adaptations of the book. See RTE.ie/ulysses for more.
Podcast website

Listen to Ulysses - James Joyce, Writing Books and Music - hosted by Sophie Green and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Ulysses - James Joyce

Ulysses - James Joyce

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Ulysses - James Joyce: Podcasts in Family