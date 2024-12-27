Christmas SPECIAL | UAP Files Podcast S2E51 | End of year Roundup

Merry Christmas, everyone, and welcome to the UAP Files' end-of-year special for 2024! We've had an incredible year with you all, growing our community across platforms like YouTube, Spotify, Instagram, and more. This year, we've not only seen our subscriber counts soar but also had episodes that broke records for views, like our talks with Aran Devereux and Peter Osborne on UFO sightings. We've ventured out to Madrid for the International UFO Conference and Washington DC for a unique experience with JJ Abrams' "Beyond: UFOs and the Unknown." Our favorite episodes brought us guests like Ezra Kelderman, Andy Suriano, and the passionate Hattem Matter, among many others, each adding their unique perspective to the mysteries of the skies. We've had some unforgettable moments, from emotional interviews with Kevin Day to hilarious outtakes and gaffes, creating memories we'll cherish. We've also met fascinating individuals like Congressman Tim Burchett and the man behind some of the most iconic UFO footage, Yalcin Yalman. A massive thank you to each one of you for supporting, engaging, and being part of this journey. Here's to another year of exploration, laughter, and uncovering the unknown. M Towards the end of the video there are some wonderful Seasonal messages from many of our oast guests! Cheers to you all with a glass of Baileys, and Happy Holidays from the UAP Files! 🎄 🥳 🍾