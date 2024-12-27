Orb UAP over Hill Air Force Base, Utah | UAP Files Podcast S2E52
In this episode of the UAP Files podcast, we speak with Trevor, a firsthand witness to a mysterious orb UFO/UAP sighting over Hill Air Force Base in Layton, Utah, on December 18, 2024. Trevor captured two videos of what appeared to be a glowing, energetic orb hovering silently above his home near the base. The sighting took place between 9:12 PM and 9:59 PM, with the object displaying blue and green hues and exhibiting an unusual “energy-like” appearance.
Hill AFB, located about 30 miles north of Salt Lake City, is home to the 75th Air Base Wing and the Ogden Air Logistics Complex, which supports F-35s, F-16s, A-10s, and intercontinental ballistic missile systems. Given the base’s logistics and reconnaissance work, this sighting raises intriguing questions about what might have been observed that night.
Trevor shares his firsthand account of the event, describing the object's size, shape, and movement, as well as its striking resemblance to a star with energetic colors. He also recounts seeing a low-flying plane over the base just moments before the sighting, adding another layer of mystery to the encounter.
Join us as we analyze the footage, discuss Trevor’s experience, and explore the growing frequency of UFO sightings around the world.
Watch the full interview and let us know your thoughts in the comments!