RAF Lakenheath | Firsthand Witness, Livestreamer w/ Footage | UAP Files Podcast S2E48 | Dad Rants

The following is a conversation with Chris from Dad Rants over on the X platform "Chrissybobs24". Chris has been covering the RAF Lakenheath drone incursions for the last couple of week providing us quality footage whilst out there freezing his butt off so we don't have to - what a legend. In this conversation we will discuss the facts as he knows them, his experiences at the base during the key times reported across the world and get some insights in to what's flying around, what the military response appears to be and any speculation on what the incisions may be or represent. Drones - or UAPs - outpacing military jets, playing with them, flashes of light, weird interference with electronics, plus the added bonus, I ask Chris what it's like being thrust in to the UFO community and the reception he's had.