Welcome to UAP Files, where we delve into the enigmatic world of UFOs and UAPs! 👽 🛸
  • Orb UAP over Hill Air Force Base, Utah | UAP Files Podcast S2E52
    In this episode of the UAP Files podcast, we speak with Trevor, a firsthand witness to a mysterious orb UFO/UAP sighting over Hill Air Force Base in Layton, Utah, on December 18, 2024. Trevor captured two videos of what appeared to be a glowing, energetic orb hovering silently above his home near the base. The sighting took place between 9:12 PM and 9:59 PM, with the object displaying blue and green hues and exhibiting an unusual “energy-like” appearance. Hill AFB, located about 30 miles north of Salt Lake City, is home to the 75th Air Base Wing and the Ogden Air Logistics Complex, which supports F-35s, F-16s, A-10s, and intercontinental ballistic missile systems. Given the base’s logistics and reconnaissance work, this sighting raises intriguing questions about what might have been observed that night. Trevor shares his firsthand account of the event, describing the object's size, shape, and movement, as well as its striking resemblance to a star with energetic colors. He also recounts seeing a low-flying plane over the base just moments before the sighting, adding another layer of mystery to the encounter. Join us as we analyze the footage, discuss Trevor’s experience, and explore the growing frequency of UFO sightings around the world. Watch the full interview and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
    21:38
  • Christmas SPECIAL | UAP Files Podcast S2E51 | End of year Roundup
    Merry Christmas, everyone, and welcome to the UAP Files' end-of-year special for 2024! We've had an incredible year with you all, growing our community across platforms like YouTube, Spotify, Instagram, and more. This year, we've not only seen our subscriber counts soar but also had episodes that broke records for views, like our talks with Aran Devereux and Peter Osborne on UFO sightings. We've ventured out to Madrid for the International UFO Conference and Washington DC for a unique experience with JJ Abrams' "Beyond: UFOs and the Unknown." Our favorite episodes brought us guests like Ezra Kelderman, Andy Suriano, and the passionate Hattem Matter, among many others, each adding their unique perspective to the mysteries of the skies. We've had some unforgettable moments, from emotional interviews with Kevin Day to hilarious outtakes and gaffes, creating memories we'll cherish. We've also met fascinating individuals like Congressman Tim Burchett and the man behind some of the most iconic UFO footage, Yalcin Yalman. A massive thank you to each one of you for supporting, engaging, and being part of this journey. Here's to another year of exploration, laughter, and uncovering the unknown. M Towards the end of the video there are some wonderful Seasonal messages from many of our oast guests! Cheers to you all with a glass of Baileys, and Happy Holidays from the UAP Files! 🎄 🥳 🍾 SUPPORT/DONATEIf you’re able, your support would be greatly appreciated 👇👇 https://buymeacoffee.com/uapfiles••• SUBSCRIBE / LIKE / COMMENT 👍🗣️ It really helps with the algorithm :) #uaps #uap #ufo #nhi #uapfiles #uapfilespodcast #christmas #christmasspecial
    43:02
  • George Knapp’s USO: ENHANCED | Investigation Alien | UAP Files Podcast S2E50
    In this episode I’m joined by my friends Tom Vernon (TomVernonUAP on yoUtUBE) AND Peter Osborne (TruthInFocusUFO on YouTube) to discuss the George Knapp USO case from his latest Netflix show Investigation Alien. Peter has been working tirelessly with his incredible enhancement skills on the footage from the Netflix show of that USO and the results are epic. We’ll dive in to those enhancements, discuss the show, George Knapp in general and a catch up with Tom and Peter. The Case: George Knapp joins underwater archaeologist Rory Kramer and his diving partner Anthony Reynolds as they explore the depths near the Channel Islands, specifically near a sacred native site with reported USO (Unidentified Submerged Object) activity. During their dive, they observe unusual structures on the ocean floor and, at one point, spot what appears to be a USO, which vanishes as suddenly as it appeared. Later, when the team are asleep, the night watchman spots the object, an apparent orb, coming down from the sky and submerging in to the water. This is the object Peter has been working on to enhance for your viewing pleasure. The object tin the sky and the object as it goes in to and submerges itself in the water. Links: Peter Osborne https://youtube.com/@truthinfocusufo?feature=shared Tom Vernon https://youtube.com/@tomvernonuap?feature=shared George Knapp’s Investigation Alien https://www.netflix.com/gb/title/81674441 Previous UAP Files Podcast cases we talk about in this episode: The Huston Lights https://youtu.be/C18HNdF8vd4 Kumburgaz/Turkey UFO https://youtu.be/ve9vCrBiqQo •• ABOUT Welcome to UAP Files, where we delve into the enigmatic world of UFOs and UAPs! 👽 🛸 … SUPPORT/DONATE If you’re able, your support would be greatly appreciated 👇👇 https://buymeacoffee.com/uapfiles
    30:28
  • Drones / Conventional Aircraft: The Debate Between Eyewitnesses & Debunkers | UAP Files SPECIAL
    Today, I’m sharing new footage of an object that cannot be mistaken for a conventional aircraft. But this video isn’t just about the footage—it’s about how skeptics and debunkers want you to feel: stupid. 👀 Skeptics argue that eyewitnesses—police officers, military personnel, mayors, and even digital cameras—are all misidentifying common drones or planes. But what about cases that defy simple explanations? 🔍 We dig into: Claims from skeptics like Mick West that UFOs are often just misidentified planes or stars. How tracking tools like FlightRadar24 and ADS-B Exchange can help verify (or debunk) footage. The spread of misinformation around drones, laser incidents, and their connection to pilot safety. 👤 We also bring in our trusted UAP Files correspondent, Aztlan, to share firsthand knowledge and clear footage. Together, we analyze it the same way skeptics do—checking for nearby aircraft and tracking radar data. This isn’t just a critique of skepticism—it’s a call for better dialogue and evidence-based analysis. Don’t miss the compelling footage and the breakdown of one of the most misunderstood debates in the UFO community. 🔔 Subscribe for more: Stay tuned as we uncover the truth, one clip at a time. •• ABOUT Welcome to UAP Files, where we delve into the enigmatic world of UFOs and UAPs! 👽 🛸 … SUPPORT/DONATE If you’re able, your support would be greatly appreciated 👇👇 https://buymeacoffee.com/uapfiles
    22:49
  • RAF Lakenheath | Firsthand Witness, Livestreamer w/ Footage | UAP Files Podcast S2E48 | Dad Rants
    The following is a conversation with Chris from Dad Rants over on the X platform “Chrissybobs24”. Chris has been covering the RAF Lakenheath drone incursions for the last couple of week providing us quality footage whilst out there freezing his butt off so we don’t have to - what a legend. In this conversation we will discuss the facts as he knows them, his experiences at the base during the key times reported across the world and get some insights in to what’s flying around, what the military response appears to be and any speculation on what the incisions may be or represent. Drones - or UAPs - outpacing military jets, playing with them, flashes of light, weird interference with electronics, plus the added bonus, I ask Chris what it’s like being thrust in to the UFO community and the reception he’s had. You can find Chris here: https://x.com/chrissybobs24 You can find UAP Files recent Substack article on the 'drone' incursions here: https://open.substack.com/pub/uapf/p/drones-ufos-and-a-crisis-of-transparency?r=3avcjy&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true •• ABOUT Welcome to UAP Files, where we delve into the enigmatic world of UFOs and UAPs! 👽 🛸 … SUPPORT/DONATE If you’re able, your support would be greatly appreciated 👇👇 https://buymeacoffee.com/uapfiles ••• SUBSCRIBE / LIKE / COMMENT 👍🗣️ ╔═╦╗╔╦╗╔═╦═╦╦╦╦╗╔═╗ ║╚╣║║║╚╣╚╣╔╣╔╣║╚╣═╣ ╠╗║╚╝║║╠╗║╚╣║║║║║═╣ ╚═╩══╩═╩═╩═╩╝╚╩═╩═╝ It really helps with the algo’s and is appreciated more than you could imagine! ••• Check out my trip to America to meet Congressman Tim Burchett 👀 https://youtu.be/YGfZW_0Fxy0?feature=shared ••• GOT A TIP? Reach out to us at: [email protected] ••• Full audio and video episodes are published across Spotify and YouTube and clips shared on our Instagram. Audio only on Apple Podcasts New Episodes drop Sunday at 10pm GMT (we’re in the UK 🇬🇧) LEARN MORE : https://linktr.ee/uapfiles ••• Follow UAP Files on SOCIALS Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/35xbsPIEGls8y9K80cKGOG?si=4NOHSSjpQzuhANmABYWCow YouTube: https://youtube.com/@UAPFilesPodcast?feature=shared Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/uap_files?igsh=enRvNG5reGowd2w%3D&utm_source=qr Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/uap-files-podcast/id1741618111 X: UAP Files - Jimmy (@UAPFilesPodcast) X · UAPFilesPodcast3.4K+ followersUAP Files - Jimmy (@UAPFilesPodcast) ... Discord: https://discord.gg/9YbE37qzxX Substack: https://open.substack.com/pub/uapf?r=3avcjy&utm_medium=ios ••• #ufo #uap #drone #lakenheath #newjersey #raflakenheath #orbs #uapfiles #uapfilespodcast #dadrants
Welcome to UAP Files, where we delve into the enigmatic world of UFOs and UAPs! 👽 🛸
