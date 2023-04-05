Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to U2-Y in the App
Listen to U2-Y in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsMusic
U2-Y

U2-Y

Podcast U2-Y
Podcast U2-Y

U2-Y

Gareth Averill
add
U2-Y follows the design story of one of the biggest bands in rock and roll history.It aims to celebrate a unique relationship; The creative partnership between ... More
MusicArtsSociety & Culture
U2-Y follows the design story of one of the biggest bands in rock and roll history.It aims to celebrate a unique relationship; The creative partnership between ... More

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • Chapter 3 - October
    In the 3rd episode of U2-Y, we focus on the difficult second LP, 'October'.This record, both from a sonic and visual point of view, has become the least celebrated of all U2's releases, notably by the band themselves.However, this record is hugely important in establishing U2's honourable desire for creative control and the important of sticking to your guns.https://www.instagram.com/stephenaverilldesign/https://www.stephenaverill.com/u2y Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/28/2023
    41:55
  • Chapter 2 - Boy
    In the second episode of U2-Y, we explore Steve's initial design work with the band, paving the way for their debut LP, Boy.The bold and effective sleeve for 'Boy' was widely praised for it's minimalism and neo-classicism, but was not without some controversy ..https://www.instagram.com/stephenaverilldesign/https://www.stephenaverill.com/u2y Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/28/2023
    53:24
  • Chapter 1 - Introduction
    In this introductory episode of U2-Y, we trace Steve's relationship with U2 back to it's origins.We also explore how before there was any notion of Steve doing design-work for the band, he was given a simple task; to come up with a name for the burgeoning post-punk band known then as, 'The Hype'.https://www.instagram.com/stephenaverilldesign/https://www.stephenaverill.com/u2y Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/28/2023
    42:28

More Music podcasts

About U2-Y

U2-Y follows the design story of one of the biggest bands in rock and roll history.

It aims to celebrate a unique relationship; The creative partnership between designer/art director Steve Averill and the band U2.

This collaboration thrived and endured for over four and a half decades.

Before the sleeves, before any poster or visual ephemera, came the name itself. Steve gave them this name.

'U2'. A letter and a number. We will explore how the name itself became a monolith of design, whether it’s use is dominant or invisible.


Just the 2ofUs.


Steve is guided through the story of his career by his son, giving the series a unique and personal tone.

‘In recent years, I became fascinated by the idea of this creative collaboration enduring for such a long time', Gareth Anton Averill says.

The relationship that my father had with U2 was unique. I recognise this as being one of the longest-running creative relationships in music history, if not any creative or cultural industry.

I believe this is worth exploring and celebrating and asking the question, 'Why?’.

Alongside Steve's personal story, U2Y delves deep into design specifics. Topics discussed include the process of the pre-digital age, early computer-aided design, the advent of the Compact Disc and the explosion of promotional materials.


In essence, U2-Y tells the story of one of the biggest bands in the world from a different perspective; the record sleeve.


From Punk to Pop.


The story begins in 1977 with the Cultural explosion that was punk. Ireland's first punk group, 'The Radiators From Space', founded and fronted by Steve (Rapid), was the catalyst for his connection with U2.

The U2-Y Podcast will examine an album per episode. It begins with the invention of the name, 'U2' itself. It then journeys through each major campaign, up to and including the hyper-vivid years of the Pop album and Pop-mart tour.


Out now:

Episode 1 - Introduction

Episode 2 - Boy

Episode 3 - October


Coming Soon:

May 8th - Episode 4 - War

May 15th - Episode 5 - Unforgettable Fire

May 22nd - Episode 6 - The Joshua Tree

May 29th - Episode 7 - Achtung Baby

June 5th - Episode 8 - Pop


U2's catalogue appears courtesy of Universal Music Publishing.


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Podcast website

Listen to U2-Y, ThreeThirty Podcast Radio and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

U2-Y

U2-Y

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

U2-Y: Podcasts in Family