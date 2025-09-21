Powered by RND
The Twerk Ethic Show
twerkethic
ComedyMusic
  • TRL: Taylor (x2), Liam, Dua, Lewis C, YUNGBLUD, Jeremy Jordan, and Vulfmon
    Twerk Request LIVE! Taylor (x2), Liam, Dua, Lewis C, YUNGBLUD, Jeremy Jordan, and Vulfmon
    --------  
    46:17
  • Ask Us Anything! (Part 1 of 2)
    --------  
    48:58
  • Childhood Celebrity Crush? We Take Your Calls! (TRL)
    Rod Stewart, The Chicks, YUNGBLUD, Niall Horan, Lady Gaga, Adele,  CHVRCHES, and the TV Show Nashville. 
    --------  
    36:29
  • Tea Time Ep. 2: The Drama, The Drops, The Music History
    Back to an OG format, we're doing Twerk Ethic News with Ariana Grande, 1975, Charlixcx, Stranger Things, Mariah Carey news, and Taylor Swift rumors. Also, new songs from Good Charlotte and Olivia Dean. Lastly, we hit this day in history with Tony Bennet, Elvis, Jim Croce, and House of Pain.
    --------  
    20:54
  • TRL: Renee, Harry, 1D, Olivia, Sabrina, Charli
    Another episode of Twerk Request Live! This was our first episode back from vacation (recorded June 23rd). 
    --------  
    45:14

Twerk Ethic is a feel-good, nostalgia-obsessed comedy variety show and podcast.
ComedyMusicMusic Commentary

