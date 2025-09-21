Tea Time Ep. 2: The Drama, The Drops, The Music History

Back to an OG format, we're doing Twerk Ethic News with Ariana Grande, 1975, Charlixcx, Stranger Things, Mariah Carey news, and Taylor Swift rumors. Also, new songs from Good Charlotte and Olivia Dean. Lastly, we hit this day in history with Tony Bennet, Elvis, Jim Croce, and House of Pain.