Reality Check-In w/ Molly Lambert & Anna Hossnieh

Reality TV scholars Anna Hossnieh & Molly Lambert (Deckheads: Chief Stews!) stop by TV Club to help Ashley highlight the must-see reality shows currently airing and to give an in-depth look at the current season of Below Deck: Sailing Yacht. If you’ve ever wondered “What exactly is Summer House?” or “Why hasn’t there been a gay Bachelor called the Bi-chelor?” or “Why are so many women on Below Deck horny for Gary?” then this episode is for you. What We Watched:Below Deck: Sailing YachtSummer HouseSummer House: Martha’s VineyardDancing QueensVanderpump RulesYou, Me & My ExI Am Jazz90 Day Fiancé: The Other WayThe Ultimatum: Queer LoveSelling Sunset To donate to Hollywood crew members in need due to the writers strike, go to: https://entertainmentcommunity.org/ If you have 2 minutes, please help TV I Say grow by filling out this survey: podsurvey.com/tvisay Wanna join TV Club? Get our official merch on Podswag or join our Patreon to tell Ashley what to watch!