TV, I Say w/ Ashley Ray is a podcast dedicated to all things TV, hosted by Ashley Ray, the internet’s leading TV pop culture expert! A writer for Vulture, Varie... More
The Succession Finale w/ Laci Mosley
The Succession Finale w/ Laci Mosley

Who better to discuss the Roy siblings' scams in the Succession finale than the Scam Goddess herself, Laci Mosley. SPOILER ALERT! Ashley and Laci give their Succession hot takes on Shiv's character arc, Roman calling Kendall's kids "randos," why Tom actually did deserve to be CEO, how the show is basically white Empire, Ashley's bisexual king Stewy, the motive behind Shiv's final vote swap, and much more. Plus, Laci posits a wild theory… did Tom murder Logan on the airplane? What We Watched:SuccessionBarryYellowjacketsTed Lasso Homework:Ted Lasso finaleI Think You Should LeaveHoardersBelow Deck: Sailing Yacht
5/31/2023
1:00:07
True Crime Time w/ Liza Treyger & Kara Klenk
True Crime Time w/ Liza Treyger & Kara Klenk

Comedians and amateur detectives Liza Treyger & Kara Klenk (That's Messed Up: An SVU Podcast) join TV Club to talk about all things true crime—from Scandoval to college sex cults to the wildest episodes of Law & Order: SVU. Plus, we check in on this season of Yellowjackets and a conversation about Peacock's "Who Killed Robert Wone?" leads to a lesson on electromagnetic ejaculation. What We Watched: Vanderpump RulesWho Killed Robert Wone?Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah LawrenceYellowjacketsLaw & Order: SVU Law & Order: SVU WatchlistZebras (S10E22)Wildlife (S10E07)Raw (S07E06)Damaged (S04E11)Babes (S10E06)Mean (S05E17)Stranger (S10E11)Identity (S06E12)Sacrifice (S03E07)Night (S06E20)
5/24/2023
55:09
Reality Check-In w/ Molly Lambert & Anna Hossnieh
Reality Check-In w/ Molly Lambert & Anna Hossnieh

Reality TV scholars Anna Hossnieh & Molly Lambert (Deckheads: Chief Stews!) stop by TV Club to help Ashley highlight the must-see reality shows currently airing and to give an in-depth look at the current season of Below Deck: Sailing Yacht. If you've ever wondered "What exactly is Summer House?" or "Why hasn't there been a gay Bachelor called the Bi-chelor?" or "Why are so many women on Below Deck horny for Gary?" then this episode is for you. What We Watched:Below Deck: Sailing YachtSummer HouseSummer House: Martha's VineyardDancing QueensVanderpump RulesYou, Me & My ExI Am Jazz90 Day Fiancé: The Other WayThe Ultimatum: Queer LoveSelling Sunset
5/17/2023
57:28
Writers Strike Explained w/ Nick Wiger & Niccole Thurman
Writers Strike Explained w/ Nick Wiger & Niccole Thurman

The WGA is on strike! Ashley welcomes TV writers Niccole Thurman (Everything's Trash) & Nick Wiger (Doughboys) to help break down what the writers are fighting for in their battle with the greedy studios. To donate to Hollywood crew members in need, go to:https://entertainmentcommunity.org/ For picket locations & schedules in LA & NY go to: https://www.wgacontract2023.org/strike/picket-schedules-and-locations Follow Niccole @niccolethurman Follow Nick @nickwiger What We Watched: Jury DutySuccessionYellowjackets
5/10/2023
56:12
Respect to Comedy Central w/ stars of Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens
Respect to Comedy Central w/ stars of Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens

Today on TV Club we're changing the channel to Comedy Central! Ashley speaks with BD Wong (Jurassic World), Lori Tan Chinn (Orange Is the New Black) & Teresa Hsiao about the return of Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens and also does a deep dive on the state of the network that used to launch careers of comedic stars. The conclusion? People aren't giving Comedy Central the respect it deserves! Plus, Ashley goes through her weekly watchlist and discusses the latest terrifying episode of Barry. What We Watched:Awkwafina Is Nora from QueensSuccessionBarryFirefly LaneGrand CrewYou, Me & My ExSeeking Brother HusbandLast Week Tonight with John OliverDigman Homework:BarrySuccessionYou, Me and My ExThe Goldbergs series finaleCouples Therapy
