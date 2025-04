Wrestling Matches, Playing Live When Others Don't and Vitamin Store Encounters :: Ep 46 Try That in a Small Town Podcast

Ever wondered which artists actually *play* their instruments on award shows? There are ways you can spot who's faking it by their impractical outfits - "long leather coats and scarves and things that you could never play live in." This episode pulls back the curtain on the music industry with hilarious candor and insider perspectives you won't hear anywhere else.The podcast kicks off with a story that defies belief - a seemingly innocent trip to a vitamin store turns into an awkward invitation to "wrestle" in someone's basement. This laugh-out-loud encounter sets the tone for an episode filled with authentic, unfiltered stories from the road. The genuine chemistry between the hosts creates moments of spontaneous humor that will have you feeling like you're sitting in on a conversation with old friends.From performing at American Idol during its peak viewership to early days playing outside Vegas casinos when "no one even knows what they're listening to," the band's journey is shared through vivid storytelling that captures both the glamour and grind of the music industry. Their preference for bus travel over flying, despite longer journey times, offers a glimpse into the realities of touring life and what keeps them grounded.The conversation takes unexpected turns, including an embarrassing misidentification of a neighborhood pipeline as the famous Keystone Pipeline and thoughtful reflections on the importance of respecting democratic processes regardless of political affiliations. With each story, listeners gain deeper insight into the personalities behind the music and the authentic relationships that sustain long-term success in the entertainment industry.Subscribe, leave a review, and follow us on social media to join our community and never miss an episode of these unfiltered conversations that bring you the real stories behind the music.The Try That in a Small Town Podcast is powered by e|spaces! Redefining Coworking - Exceptional Office Space for Every BusinessAt e|spaces, we offer more than just office space - we provide premium private offices designed for focus and growth. Located in the heart of Music Row, our fully furnished offices, private suites, meeting rooms and podcast studio give you the perfect space to work, create and connect. Ready to elevate your business? Book a tour today at espaces.comFrom the Patriot Mobile studios:Don’t get fooled by other cellular providers pretending to share your values or have the same coverage. They don’t and they can’t!Go to PATRIOTMOBILE.COM/SMALLTOWN or call 972-PATRIOTRight now, get a FREE MONTH when you use the offer code SMALLTOWN.Original BrandsOriginal brands is starting a new era and American domestic premium beer, American made, American owned, Original glory.Join the movement at www.drinkoriginalbrands.comFollow/Rate/Share at www.trythatinasmalltown.com -Browse the merch: https://trythatinasmalltown.com/collections/all -For advertising inquiries, email [email protected] Try That In A Small Town Podcast is produced by Jim McCarthy and www.ItsYourShow.co