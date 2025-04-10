Powered by RND
Try That in a Small Town Podcast

Podcast Try That in a Small Town Podcast
Try That Podcast
In 2023, Jason Aldean's groundbreaking song and video "Try That In A Small Town" resonated with a resurgence of conservative values in America. The writers of t...
Society & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 55
  • Standing in God's Light: John Rich's Fearless Path :: Ep 50 Try That in a Small Town Podcast
    Country music maverick John Rich pulls no punches in this raw, unfiltered conversation about his remarkable journey through the Nashville music scene. Describing himself as an "anomaly chaser," Rich reveals how his greatest successes came from championing the unexpected talents and sounds that traditional Nashville often rejected.The multi-platinum artist and three-time ASCAP Songwriter of the Year takes us behind the curtain of the legendary "Music Mafia" movement – 72 consecutive Tuesday night jam sessions at Nashville's tiny Pub of Love that launched the careers of Gretchen Wilson, Big & Rich, and others. Rich's storytelling about fighting to include "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)" on an album when executives insisted it would ruin their credibility offers a master class in trusting artistic instincts over industry formulas.From his early firing from Lone Star to writing Jason Aldean's breakthrough hits ("Hicktown," "Amarillo Sky"), Rich shares the hard-won wisdom of building a sustainable career through unwavering authenticity. The conversation takes surprising turns as he candidly discusses his spiritual awakening and transformation in his 40s, leading to a deeper purpose behind his music and public voice.Perhaps most compelling is Rich's unflinching account of speaking truth to power – including confronting former President Trump about vaccines at a private dinner with senators present. This commitment to conviction regardless of consequences reflects his approach to both his faith and his craft – an unwillingness to compromise his values for acceptance or approval.Whether you're a longtime country music fan or simply appreciate stories of resilience and reinvention, this episode offers a rare glimpse into the mind of an artist who has consistently defied industry expectations while creating some of country music's most enduring anthems. Subscribe now and join us for an unforgettable conversation about music, faith, and the courage to stand your ground.The Try That in a Small Town Podcast is powered by e|spaces! Redefining Coworking - Exceptional Office Space for Every BusinessAt e|spaces, we offer more than just office space - we provide premium private offices designed for focus and growth. Located in the heart of Music Row, our fully furnished offices, private suites, meeting rooms and podcast studio give you the perfect space to work, create and connect. Ready to elevate your business? Book a tour today at espaces.comFrom the Patriot Mobile studios:Don't get fooled by other cellular providers pretending to share your values or have the same coverage. They don't and they can't!Go to PATRIOTMOBILE.COM/SMALLTOWN or call 972-PATRIOTRight now, get a FREE MONTH when you use the offer code SMALLTOWN.Original BrandsOriginal brands is starting a new era and American domestic premium beer, American made, American owned, Original glory.Join the movement at www.drinkoriginalbrands.comFollow/Rate/Share at www.trythatinasmalltown.com -Browse the merch: https://trythatinasmalltown.com/collections/all -For advertising inquiries, email [email protected] Try That In A Small Town Podcast is produced by Jim McCarthy and www.ItsYourShow.co
    --------  
    1:13:33
  • Senator Marsha Blackburn :: The Constitutional Right to Create and Be Paid - Ep 49 Try That in a Small Town Podcast
    Senator Marsha Blackburn steps into our world of irreverent music talk and delivers something unexpected – a candid glimpse into her political future and passionate defense of songwriters' rights that left us all captivated.The conversation begins with her powerful statement on creators' constitutional rights. "Songwriters, our creators, our musicians have a constitutional right to benefit from their creations," she explains, grounding her advocacy in Article I, Section 8, Clause 8 of the Constitution. As musicians ourselves, we immediately recognize we're talking with someone who fundamentally understands our industry's challenges.She breaks down her legislative initiatives with clarity rarely seen from politicians discussing creative industries. The No Fakes Act tackles AI's threat to artists' voices and likenesses, while her groundbreaking Songwriters Equity Act allows creators to pay capital gains rather than ordinary income tax when selling their catalogs. "A catalog is not an album. A catalog is your life work," she explains, capturing the essence of a songwriter's business reality in one perfect line.When discussing her recent FCC letter addressing modern payola practices, we share our own experiences with radio stations demanding free performances for airplay. The conversation reveals her deep understanding of how industry exploitation evolves and her commitment to countering it with practical solutions.Then comes the moment that caught us completely off guard – her forthright answer about running for Tennessee governor: "I'm giving a good, serious look at running for governor. And if I run, I will win." This unscripted revelation speaks volumes about both her confidence and comfort level with our podcast's freewheeling style.The episode wraps with her vision for America's conservative future and Tennessee's potential leadership role. Whether you're a musician concerned about your rights, a policy wonk interested in creative economy issues, or just someone who enjoys genuine conversations with public figures, this episode offers surprising insights and unfiltered moments you won't hear in traditional political interviews.
    --------  
    1:06:32
  • DC Draino: From Hollywood to Hushed Hashtags :: Ep 48 Try That in a Small Town Podcast
    When DC Draino (A.K.A. Rogan O'Handley) walked away from a prestigious Hollywood entertainment law career and a $500,000 salary offer, he wasn't just changing jobs – he was answering what he describes as a divine calling to join a battle for America's soul. This captivating conversation reveals the extraordinary personal costs of standing up for conservative principles in hostile territory. As a successful attorney representing major entertainment clients, Rogan created an anonymous Instagram account called @DC_ Drano to express his political views while maintaining his professional facade. What began as a secret outlet transformed into a life-altering mission that led him to sell his California home, end relationships, and move across the country with no guarantee of success."I truly believe God is calling up the officers of his army to lead the troops into this biblical battle," Rogan explains, framing his dramatic life change as part of a larger spiritual purpose. His story resonates with anyone who's faced the difficult choice between comfortable conformity and speaking their truth.The conversation takes fascinating turns as Rogan shares intimate details of dining with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago, including Trump's special pretzel bread "with a layer of frosting" of salt, his role as DJ for the dining room, and how he introduces guests. Rogan also recounts his surreal experience being handed the Epstein files in the White House and meeting with officials in the current administration.Beyond personal anecdotes, this episode explores significant cultural shifts like the surprising conservative tilt among younger generations and the judicial resistance facing the Trump administration. For anyone interested in the intersection of personal conviction, politics, and America's cultural evolution, this conversation offers extraordinary insights from someone who left everything behind to follow his principles.
    --------  
    1:11:31
  • Finding Purpose After Special Forces: Josh Burch's Journey :: Ep 47 Try That in a Small Town Podcast
    What happens when the mission ends? For Josh Burch, a 20-year veteran Green Beret, the transition from elite warrior to civilian brought unexpected challenges that mirror those faced by countless veterans. From humble beginnings as a high school dropout working construction jobs in Tennessee, Josh's life changed course when his grandfather shared a simple but profound piece of wisdom: "As iron sharpens iron, one man sharpens another."That moment set Josh on a path that would lead through the grueling Special Forces selection process, mastering Arabic, and numerous deployments to the Middle East. But perhaps his greatest challenge came after hanging up his uniform. Like many veterans, Josh initially planned to simply hunt and fish in retirement. Instead, he discovered a deeper calling that speaks to anyone facing major life transitions.Now serving as the director of people for the Honor Foundation, Josh helps special operations veterans navigate the complex journey from military to civilian life. The three-month program addresses not just practical concerns like resume building, but the more profound challenges of identity and purpose. "For so long we've been a part of something bigger than ourselves," Josh explains, "and being a Green Beret, that's who I was, but that's not who I am."His insights on finding purpose after losing a defining identity resonate beyond military circles. Whether you're leaving a career, changing direction, or searching for meaning in a new chapter of life, Josh's experience offers valuable perspective on what it means to remain part of something bigger than yourself.Ready to be inspired? Listen now and discover how small town values of community, mentorship, and service continue to shape Josh's mission to ensure no warrior faces their next battle alone.
    --------  
    51:35
  • Wrestling Matches, Playing Live When Others Don't and Vitamin Store Encounters :: Ep 46 Try That in a Small Town Podcast
    Ever wondered which artists actually *play* their instruments on award shows? There are ways you can spot who's faking it by their impractical outfits - "long leather coats and scarves and things that you could never play live in." This episode pulls back the curtain on the music industry with hilarious candor and insider perspectives you won't hear anywhere else.The podcast kicks off with a story that defies belief - a seemingly innocent trip to a vitamin store turns into an awkward invitation to "wrestle" in someone's basement. This laugh-out-loud encounter sets the tone for an episode filled with authentic, unfiltered stories from the road. The genuine chemistry between the hosts creates moments of spontaneous humor that will have you feeling like you're sitting in on a conversation with old friends.From performing at American Idol during its peak viewership to early days playing outside Vegas casinos when "no one even knows what they're listening to," the band's journey is shared through vivid storytelling that captures both the glamour and grind of the music industry. Their preference for bus travel over flying, despite longer journey times, offers a glimpse into the realities of touring life and what keeps them grounded.The conversation takes unexpected turns, including an embarrassing misidentification of a neighborhood pipeline as the famous Keystone Pipeline and thoughtful reflections on the importance of respecting democratic processes regardless of political affiliations. With each story, listeners gain deeper insight into the personalities behind the music and the authentic relationships that sustain long-term success in the entertainment industry.Subscribe, leave a review, and follow us on social media to join our community and never miss an episode of these unfiltered conversations that bring you the real stories behind the music.
    --------  
    51:22

About Try That in a Small Town Podcast

In 2023, Jason Aldean's groundbreaking song and video "Try That In A Small Town" resonated with a resurgence of conservative values in America. The writers of the song, Kurt, Neil, Tully, and Kelley, took the opportunity to launch the Try That In A Small Town Podcast. This platform allows them to reveal the true inspiration behind the song and discuss the importance of common-sense values. With a lineup of influential guests, the hosts will entertain you with the stories behind their music, while also addressing challenging topics affecting our communities and country.
