Finding Purpose After Special Forces: Josh Burch's Journey :: Ep 47 Try That in a Small Town Podcast
What happens when the mission ends? For Josh Burch, a 20-year veteran Green Beret, the transition from elite warrior to civilian brought unexpected challenges that mirror those faced by countless veterans. From humble beginnings as a high school dropout working construction jobs in Tennessee, Josh's life changed course when his grandfather shared a simple but profound piece of wisdom: "As iron sharpens iron, one man sharpens another."That moment set Josh on a path that would lead through the grueling Special Forces selection process, mastering Arabic, and numerous deployments to the Middle East. But perhaps his greatest challenge came after hanging up his uniform. Like many veterans, Josh initially planned to simply hunt and fish in retirement. Instead, he discovered a deeper calling that speaks to anyone facing major life transitions.Now serving as the director of people for the Honor Foundation, Josh helps special operations veterans navigate the complex journey from military to civilian life. The three-month program addresses not just practical concerns like resume building, but the more profound challenges of identity and purpose. "For so long we've been a part of something bigger than ourselves," Josh explains, "and being a Green Beret, that's who I was, but that's not who I am."His insights on finding purpose after losing a defining identity resonate beyond military circles. Whether you're leaving a career, changing direction, or searching for meaning in a new chapter of life, Josh's experience offers valuable perspective on what it means to remain part of something bigger than yourself.Ready to be inspired? Listen now and discover how small town values of community, mentorship, and service continue to shape Josh's mission to ensure no warrior faces their next battle alone.
