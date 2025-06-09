TIL 520: Does the Body Keep the Score? (feat. Francine Tan)
1. Who is Bessel Van der kolk?
2. What is the concept of the body keeps the score?
3. What is dissasociation and how do we think about it?
4. How does Van der Kolk utilizes the concept of re-experiencing unresolved trauma?
5. How is Van der Kolk impacted by LeDoux and darwinsim?
6. How does Van der Kolk understand dysregulation?
7. How do we account for different responses if these things genuinely are stored in the body?
TIL 519: Complex Trauma (feat. Francine Tan)
1. What is CPTSD?
2. Why was CPTSD excluded from the DSM IV and DSM V?
3. How did Freud influence Judith Herman?
4. What halted this movement in the 80s and 90s?
5. What is Judith Herman's view of a recovery model?
6. What is ACEs and how is it being used today?
TIL 518: Lies My Therapist Told Me Part 2 (feat. Greg Gifford)
1. How does salvation relate to the mind?
2. How does sanctification and the mind interact spiritually?
3. How does salvation and sanctification affect our understanding of mental health remedies?
TIL 517: Lies My Therapist Told Me Part 1 (feat. Greg Gifford)
1. How did this book come about?
2. What is the crisis in the mental health currently?
3. How did we get to this place?
4. What is the solution?
TIL 516: Biblical Counseling and Mental Disorder Diagnosis Part 2 (feat. Jenn Chen)
1. What are the weaknesses of the construct of the DSM?
2. What are some of the financial issues surrounding the use of the DSM?
3. What are the weaknesses of the worldviews surrounding the DSM?
4. Is the DSM a "bible" for the counseling world?
5. What are you hoping people walk away with after reading your book?
A podcast providing biblical solutions for the problems people face. This podcast is a resource from the Association of Certified Biblical Counselors. For more information about ACBC visit biblicalcounseling.com.