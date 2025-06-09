TIL 520: Does the Body Keep the Score? (feat. Francine Tan)

1. Who is Bessel Van der kolk? 2. What is the concept of the body keeps the score? 3. What is dissasociation and how do we think about it? 4. How does Van der Kolk utilizes the concept of re-experiencing unresolved trauma? 5. How is Van der Kolk impacted by LeDoux and darwinsim? 6. How does Van der Kolk understand dysregulation? 7. How do we account for different responses if these things genuinely are stored in the body? Click here to find out more about ACBC!