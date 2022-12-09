Deep dives into the worlds of competition, privacy, and consumer protection from a rotating panel of experts. More
#22 Biden at 2
We debate the hits and misses from the first two years of antitrust enforcement under the Biden Administration, and make some predictions about what to expect in the next two years. With special guests: Eyitayo St. Matthew-Daniel, Partner, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and Lauren Willard, Partner, Covington & Burling LLP Hosted by: Anant Raut and Michael Murray
4/17/2023
42:32
#21 The Miseducation of Antitrust Courts
Have judges gone too far and become too reliant on economic experts in antitrust cases? Legendary plaintiffs' attorney Michael Hausfeld joins hosts Anant Raut and Travis Wheeler to talk about whether dueling professional economists either cancel each other out or decide the fate of antitrust cases, and the right way for judges and practitioners to think about their testimony. With special guest: Michael Hausfeld, Hausfeld LLP Hosted by: Anant Raut and Travis Wheeler
3/20/2023
35:12
#20 Section 2 Criminals
Would-be monopolists have traditionally faced fines and civil remedies; under the Biden Administration's more muscular enforcement of the Sherman Antitrust Act, they could face jail time as well. Law professor Travis Wheeler walks the former acting head of the DOJ Antitrust Division Richard Powers through some of the most famous monopolization cases in US legal history to help us understand where we could see criminal charges under the new regime. With special guests: Travis C. Wheeler, Nexsen | Pruet and Richard A. Powers, Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP Hosted by: Anant Raut
1/16/2023
37:38
#19 Illumina/GRAIL
Dual challenges to the Illumina/GRAIL merger on both sides of the Atlantic underscore the differences between US and European approaches to mergers. A group of experts featuring a veteran of DG Comp and an FTC alum walk us through the procedural and litigation intricacies, what happened on both sides of the pond, and key lessons for practitioners about proposed behavioral fixes to embattled mergers. With special guests: Paul Csiszar, Unit Director, DG Comp and Jennifer Milici, Partner, WilmerHale Hosted by: Anant Raut and Bill Batchelor
12/12/2022
42:09
#18 Communication Between Attorneys and Economists Recap
This past February, Amara reported on a panel discussion hosted by the ABA Antitrust Law Section on attorney-economist communications and how to enhance efficiency in the relationship between attorneys and economists. We provide a recap of that programming. With special guest: Amara Conteh, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich and Rosati Hosted by: Gabriela Antonie, Cornerstone Research