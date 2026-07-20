In this 100% carbon-neutral episode of Trust and Trade, we talk about greenwashing, the practice of making claims about a product that make it sound more environmentally friendly than it actually is. Taken too far, such claims are illegal and can result in serious penalties for companies that cross that line. In this sustainably sourced episode, host Anant Raut talks to Nestle Health Science US's Greg Fortsch, consumer protection expert Christie Thompson, Kaelah Smith from the Office of the Connecticut Attorney General, and Lemuel Srolovic from the Office of the New York State Attorney General about recent cases brought by their offices and legal standards for environmental claims. Listen now to our most eco-conscious episode ever!



With special guests:

Greg Fortsch, Assistant General Counsel for Regulatory Affairs, Nestle Health Science U.S.

Christie Thompson, Partner, Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Kaelah Smith, Assistant Attorney General, Environment Section, Connecticut Office of the Attorney General

Lemuel Srolovic, Chief, Environmental Protection Bureau, Office of the New York State Attorney General

Hosted by:

Anant Raut