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63 episodes
- In this 100% carbon-neutral episode of Trust and Trade, we talk about greenwashing, the practice of making claims about a product that make it sound more environmentally friendly than it actually is. Taken too far, such claims are illegal and can result in serious penalties for companies that cross that line. In this sustainably sourced episode, host Anant Raut talks to Nestle Health Science US's Greg Fortsch, consumer protection expert Christie Thompson, Kaelah Smith from the Office of the Connecticut Attorney General, and Lemuel Srolovic from the Office of the New York State Attorney General about recent cases brought by their offices and legal standards for environmental claims. Listen now to our most eco-conscious episode ever!
With special guests:
Greg Fortsch, Assistant General Counsel for Regulatory Affairs, Nestle Health Science U.S.
Christie Thompson, Partner, Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Kaelah Smith, Assistant Attorney General, Environment Section, Connecticut Office of the Attorney General
Lemuel Srolovic, Chief, Environmental Protection Bureau, Office of the New York State Attorney General
Hosted by:
Anant Raut
- In this heavy metal episode of Trust and Trade, we dive into the landmark case of Ozzy Osbourne vs. AEG, exploring how the Prince of Darkness challenged monopolistic practices in concert ticketing. Gwendolyn Lindsay Cooley and Travis Wheeler join host Anant Raut to talk about the evolution in analyzing unlawful tying claims since this historic case, and whether nimbler approaches are possible. All aboard!
With special guests:
Gwendolyn Lindsay Cooley, Founder, Taimet and Travis Wheeler, Adjunct Professor, University of South Carolina School of Law
Hosted by:
Anant Raut
- When President Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Canada, one of its biggest trading partners, it kicked off a series of back-and-forth tariffs between the two countries. As a result of the ensuing uncertainty, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has emphasized the importance of reducing Canada's reliance on the United States as a trading partner, announcing a new trade deal with China during a recent visit to Beijing. Does this signal a shift in the Canada-U.S. trade relationship, and create new opportunities for Chinese companies looking to do business in Canada? Canada's former Chief Trade Negotiator Steve Verheul and Blakes' Brian Facey join host Anant Raut to discuss developments in Canada's trade relationship with the U.S., and how this impacts foreign direct investment in Canada.
With special guests:
Brian A. Facey, Partner, Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP and Steve Verheul, Principal, GT & Company
Hosted by:
Anant Raut
- What exactly do we mean by the term "killer acquisitions," and how are those deals analyzed any differently by antitrust enforcers? In this episode, host Anant Raut talks to economist Dr. Ethel Fonseca of RBB Economics and antitrust attorney Danny Mader of Hogan Lovells LLP about how potential "killer acquisitions" get reviewed by competition agencies, using real-world examples such as Sabre/Farelogix, Visa/Plaid, and Facebook/Instagram. They explore the complexities of merger analysis, the nuances of potential competition, and how the same deal can have different outcomes in the US and the UK.
With special guests:
Dr. Ethel Fonseca, Partner, RBB Economics and Daniel Mader, Senior Associate, Hogan Lovells LLP
Hosted by:
Anant Raut
- How do tariffs redefine product markets? In this episode, economist Dr. Craig Malam and antitrust expert Carla Hine join host Anant Raut to discuss the effect of the Trump Administration's tariff-centric trade policy on how we determine the edges of a product market and what constitutes a substitutable product. Panelists then talk about what economists and defense counsel should take into account when the size and duration of a tariff can change with a social media post.
With special guests:
Dr. Craig Malam, Partner, Edgeworth Economics and Carla Hine, Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP
Hosted by:
Anant Raut
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About Trust and Trade
Deep dives into the worlds of competition, privacy, and consumer protection from a rotating panel of experts.Podcast website
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