This week: Have we reached peak true crime? Canadian border shootout uncovers secret cult, police on the hunt for another man Trump pardoned, man who murdered his wife in Tennessee has an interesting family history, FBI digs hole near home of girl who went missing in 1992, and more!Further Reading:https://nypost.com/2025/01/30/us-news/killing-of-border-patrol-agent-appears-linked-to-zizian-radical-leftist-trans-cult/https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/5114295-jan-6-trump-pardon-wanted-texas/https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2025/jan/30/timothy-malcolm-rowland-sexsomnia-not-guilty-rape-sydney-ntwnfbhttps://apnews.com/article/pharmacist-murder-west-virginia-53300e1e1c0bf29e5da3d3dceff15dc3https://newschannel9.com/news/local/cleveland-man-charged-with-first-degree-murder-of-ex-wifehttps://www.wlbt.com/2025/01/30/fbi-agents-seen-near-former-mississippi-home-teen-who-disappeared-1992/https://www.wftv.com/news/local/suspected-serial-killer-named-person-interest-40-year-old-lake-county-murder-case/RUPTJM7GLFBQXKVX33EQXBJMDE/https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2025/01/28/florida-principal-teacher-charged-minors-house-party/77990365007/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

This week: New clues in the disappearance of Asha Degree, Karen Read's new trial is already crazy, New Zealand fugitive is keeping his children in the woods, 7 arrested in Travis Kelce heist, the leader of the Zizian cult is caught, an entire police department is arrested, and more!Further Reading:https://www.shelbystar.com/story/news/2025/02/19/search-warrants-reveal-phone-messages-new-details-in-asha-case/79184738007/https://www.bostonglobe.com/2025/02/19/metro/karen-read-arcca-payment-defense-23000-cannone-grave-concern/https://www.the-sun.com/news/13567201/bushman-dad-kids-new-zealand-new-sighting/https://abcnews.go.com/US/7-men-charged-connection-burglaries-professional-athletes-homes/story?id=118946743https://nypost.com/2025/02/18/us-news/as-zizian-cult-leader-is-arrested-heres-what-they-believe/https://apnews.com/article/asap-rocky-rihanna-shooting-verdict-la-trial-203067f305f85afab734f1975723ff04https://www.wral.com/news/local/suspect-arrested-myrtle-beach-missing-person-case-2023/https://abcnews.go.com/US/hanceville-alabama-police-department-officers-indicted-grand-jury-abolish/story?id=118989336 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About True Crime This Week

Dive deep into the shadows of the crime world with "True Crime This Week," your essential half-hour rendezvous into the intriguing, the unresolved, and the downright chilling facets of criminal endeavors. Spearheaded by acclaimed journalist and true crime author, James Renner, this weekly podcast peels back the layers of the latest crime stories you've likely overlooked. James doesn't just rehash the headlines; he gives them a fresh spin, with updates on cold cases that have been left in the dark, insights into true crime pop culture that's shaping our obsession, and his top true crime book picks to keep your library as captivating as his storytelling. Whether it's a notorious saga drawing to a close or a forgotten mystery stepping back into the limelight, "True Crime This Week" is your gateway to becoming a true crime aficionado. Tune in, get hooked, and stay informed with the most riveting stories and updates in the world of true crime. New episodes drop weekly, but the intrigue lasts a lifetime.