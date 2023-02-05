True Crime Daily The Podcast covers murders, scams, investigations and unsolved crimes across the country every week. More
Available Episodes
5 of 290
Survivor of Idaho slayings fights subpoena; Autopsy of Lori Vallow’s children revealed – TCD Sidebar
In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Richard Schoenstein joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss a surviving roommate of the University of Idaho slayings fighting a subpoena to appear in Bryan Kohberger’s preliminary hearing, a delayed arraignment for the suspect charged with Bob Lee’s murder, and jurors hearing the cause of death of Lori Vallow’s children as their autopsies are revealed.
Tweet your questions for future episodes to Joshua Ritter using the hashtag #TCDSidebar.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/2/2023
34:31
Woman poisons look-alike with cheesecake to steal identity; Teens beat teacher to death over grade
This Week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: A woman is sentenced to 21 years behind bars after attempting to kill her look-alike friend with a poisoned cheesecake and steal her identity. Plus, two teens plead guilty to the fatal beating of their high school teacher after one of the boys received a bad grade.
Tracy Tamborra joins host Ana Garcia.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/28/2023
48:43
Alec Baldwin’s manslaughter charges dropped; Lori Vallow’s son testifies against her – TCD Sidebar
In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Angenette Levy joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss prosecutors’ decision to dismiss Alec Baldwin’s charges in the fatal “Rust” shooting, two Iowa teens pleading guilty to murder for the bludgeoning death of their teacher, and the surviving son of Lori Vallow testifying against his mother in her ongoing murder trial.
Tweet your questions for future episodes to Joshua Ritter using the hashtag #TCDSidebar.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/25/2023
40:52
2-year-old’s body found in jaws of alligator; Father executes 7 family members after facing divorce
This Week on True Crime Daily The Podcast:
A missing child found in the jaws of an alligator after his mother was stabbed over 100 times. Plus, a father obsessed with the perfect family image executes seven family members after his wife files for divorce.
Alison Triessl joins host Ana Garcia.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/21/2023
1:17:40
Graphic images shown in Lori Vallow trial; TikTok influencer acquitted of murder – TCD Sidebar
In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Kelly Hyman joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss the reveal of crime scene photos in Lori Vallow’s murder trial, a TikTok star’s acquittal following a deadly conflict with his neighbors, and the role of Scientology evidence in Danny Masterson’s retrial.
Tweet your questions for future episodes to Joshua Ritter using the hashtag #TCDSidebar.
Check out Kelly’s podcast ‘Once Upon A Crime In Hollywood’ here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/once-upon-a-crime-in-hollywood/id1675692983See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.