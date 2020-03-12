This is Transmissions, the definitive story of New Order and Joy Division. Based on new and exclusive interviews with Bernard Sumner, Stephen Morris, Gillian Gi... More
S1E8: Blue Monday
New Order and Maxine Peake are joined by The Pet Shop Boys and Honey Dijon to tell the story of the best-selling, most groundbreaking and arguably greatest 12 inch single of all time. Series finale!
12/17/2020
37:36
S1E7: Power, Corruption And Lies
Maxine Peake tells the story of New Order's first masterpiece, a record that seamlessly fuses punk, club culture and technology.
12/10/2020
39:14
S1E6: The Haçienda
A cathedral of music. A milestone in British culture. A financial catastrophe. Maxine Peake takes us to the Haçienda, the nightclub that nearly ruined Factory Records, and then changed the world.
12/3/2020
36:46
S1E5: New Order
Maxine Peake describes the emergence of a new band from the ashes of Joy Division. Besides choosing a singer and recruiting a new member, they also needed to find a name for this embryonic group. Enter: The Witch Doctors Of Zimbabwe.
11/26/2020
42:08
S1E4: Love Will Tear Us Apart
Maxine Peake, Bono, Anna Calvi, Thurston Moore and the surviving members of Joy Division describe the band's growing success, the creation of the timeless song 'Love Will Tear Us Apart', and the tragic death of their iconic singer, Ian Curtis.
About Transmissions: The Definitive Story of Joy Division & New Order
This is Transmissions, the definitive story of New Order and Joy Division. Based on new and exclusive interviews with Bernard Sumner, Stephen Morris, Gillian Gilbert and Peter Hook, this series captures those vivid moments that tell their tale like never before.
