Escaping the Matrix: Awakening Out of Mass Conditioning
Brandy, Annelise, and Parker discuss the implications of living in a matrix world and the subtle and not so subtle ways we are all conditioned into the systems controlling our reality. They dive deep into the various ways we become stuck in the matrix while explaining what the matrix really is and how to escape its mesmerizing grip.
www.transcendingtherabbithole.podbean.com
Introductions
Brandy, Annelise, and Parker introduce themselves and discuss their vision for Transcending the Rabbit Hole Podcast.
Coming Soon
Transcending the Rabbit Hole will premier March 4th at 7am cst.
Stay Tuned!
Get ready to transcend rabbit holes and alchemize knowledge! Diving deep into an array of topics from Ancient Origins to the coming Ascension, hosts Brandy, Annelise, and Parker explore all things metaphysical, paranormal, intergalactic, and much more!