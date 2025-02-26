Transcending the Rabbit Hole Podcast

Escaping the Matrix: Awakening Out of Mass Conditioning

Brandy, Annelise, and Parker discuss the implications of living in a matrix world and the subtle and not so subtle ways we are all conditioned into the systems controlling our reality. They dive deep into the various ways we become stuck in the matrix while explaining what the matrix really is and how to escape its mesmerizing grip. www.transcendingtherabbithole.podbean.com Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram Connect with Brandy Anderson Author of Through the Veil www.brandythemystic.com Connect with Annelise Bess TikTok: @anneliseawakening Instagram: @anneliseawakening @annelisebessmusic