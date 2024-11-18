Sculpting Identity: Michael Dillon and the Birth of Modern Gender-Affirming Surgery
In this enlightening episode of the Trans* Lesson Plan Podcast, we delve into the extraordinary life of Michael Dillon, a pioneering figure in transgender history. Michael became the first known transgender man to undergo phalloplasty, setting the stage for modern gender-affirming surgeries. From his groundbreaking medical procedures to his spiritual journey as a Buddhist monk, Michael's story is one of courage, resilience, and relentless pursuit of authenticity. Join us as we explore how this remarkable individual challenged societal norms, advocated for transgender rights, and left an indelible mark on both medical science and LGBTQ+ history.
CNN Article: https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/14/us/transgender-awareness-week-reveals-a-community-in-crisis/index.html
----------------------------------------------------------
---
The Trans* Lesson Plan is a podcast that explores the rich and complex history of transgender individuals, their experiences, and share additional trans* education. From ancient cultures to modern day, we delve into the ways in which gender identity has been understood and expressed throughout history. Join us as we deepen our understanding and appreciation of transgender history and education. Welcome to the Trans* Lesson Plan!
All donations go to fundraising To Better Understand, Inc., a Black Trans-Owned Educational Non-Profit Organization.
