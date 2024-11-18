Sculpting Identity: Michael Dillon and the Birth of Modern Gender-Affirming Surgery

In this enlightening episode of the Trans* Lesson Plan Podcast, we delve into the extraordinary life of Michael Dillon, a pioneering figure in transgender history. Michael became the first known transgender man to undergo phalloplasty, setting the stage for modern gender-affirming surgeries. From his groundbreaking medical procedures to his spiritual journey as a Buddhist monk, Michael's story is one of courage, resilience, and relentless pursuit of authenticity. Join us as we explore how this remarkable individual challenged societal norms, advocated for transgender rights, and left an indelible mark on both medical science and LGBTQ+ history. CNN Article: https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/14/us/transgender-awareness-week-reveals-a-community-in-crisis/index.html