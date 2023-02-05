Traceroute is a fascinating glimpse into the inner workings of our digital world. Join Technical Storyteller Grace Ewura-Esi and a team of brilliant hosts from... More
When the Lights Go Out
When the Lights Go Out

How do we make technology that lasts? In this episode, Grace Ewura-Esi and Shweta Saraf join Producer John Taylor as he talks with two cutting-edge technologists who are trying to extend the life of the hardware infrastructure around us. From a cell phone tower that can be installed on your roof (and repaired just as easily), to a clock that is built to last ten thousand years, we uncover the common threads that run through technology that's built to last. Woven in this framework is the story of Sandra Rodríguez Cotto, who worked tirelessly to restore civilization—as well as hope itself—to the island of Puerto Rico with the help of the only piece of hardware infrastructure that withstood the powerful forces of Hurricane Maria in 2017.

4/27/2023
4/27/2023
37:02
Meet Fen Aldrich
Meet Fen Aldrich

In our minisode finale, Equinix Technical Storyteller Grace Ewura-Esi introduces our third new co-host for Season 2, Fen Aldrich, Developer Advocate for Equinix. In a compelling conversation, the two hosts reveal their passion for "digital anthropology," and the topics they want to cover in the new season of Traceroute.

4/20/2023
4/20/2023
12:02
Meet Shweta Saraf
Meet Shweta Saraf

In the second of three Traceroute minisodes, Technical Storyteller Grace Ewura-Esi introduces a new co-host for Season 2, Shweta Saraf, Director of Platform Networking at Netflix. In a brief but compelling conversation, the two hosts reveal more about themselves, their roles, and their unique perspectives on the central theme of Season 2: the humanity behind the hardware.

4/20/2023
4/20/2023
13:30
Meet Amy Tobey
Meet Amy Tobey

In the first of three Traceroute minisodes, Technical Storyteller Grace Ewura-Esi introduces a new co-host for Season 2, Amy Tobey, Senior Principal Engineer at Equinix. In an insightful conversation, the two hosts reveal more about themselves, their roles, and the stories they're looking forward to telling on the new season of Traceroute.

4/20/2023
4/20/2023
9:55
Traceroute Season 2
Traceroute Season 2

Traceroute is back! The award-winning podcast about the inner workings of our digital world returns with new episodes, new co-hosts, and fascinating new stories. This season, each episode will peel back the layers of the stack to find the humanity behind the hardware: stories that reveal not just the origins of our technology, but hardware's very real effect on human lives. Each week, Traceroute brings you a fascinating new story, with a fresh perspective from some of the most intriguing technologists of our time.
Traceroute is a fascinating glimpse into the inner workings of our digital world. Join Technical Storyteller Grace Ewura-Esi and a team of brilliant hosts from Equinix as they illuminate the human element behind the hidden design and unseen infrastructure that shapes our digital lives.
