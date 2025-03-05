Tom Scott’s Podcast Express spotlights many of the people the legendary saxophonist and composer has known in the course of his 50-year career in entertainment....

Tom and Paul Shaffer go back a long time most notably when they were Blues Brothers. Join Tom and Paul as they have a most entertaining conversation about their decades working together.

Tom visits with Scott Ross. Scott is an amazing person whose career in music and in the emerging digital film industry is simply spectacular. His recent book Upstart: The Digital Film Revolution Managing The Unmanageable is available at amazon.

About Tom Scott's Podcast Express

Tom Scott’s Podcast Express spotlights many of the people the legendary saxophonist and composer has known in the course of his 50-year career in entertainment. Tom visits with master musicians, actors, writers, filmmakers, members of the media and politicos as they talk about their struggles and triumphs. They'll be some laughs, too.