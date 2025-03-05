Powered by RND
Tom Scott’s Podcast Express spotlights many of the people the legendary saxophonist and composer has known in the course of his 50-year career in entertainment....
  • Scott Ross
    Tom visits with Scott Ross. Scott is an amazing person whose career in music and in the emerging digital film industry is simply spectacular. His recent book Upstart: The Digital Film Revolution Managing The Unmanageable is available at amazon.
    50:03
  • Paul Shaffer (Part 2)
    Tom and Paul Shaffer continue their discussion and discuss David Letterman days and much more.
    44:03
  • Paul Shaffer (Part 1)
    Tom and Paul Shaffer go back a long time most notably when they were Blues Brothers. Join Tom and Paul as they have a most entertaining conversation about their decades working together.
    46:15
  • Michael Connelly
    Tom talks with best selling author Michael Connelly (Bosch, Lincoln Lawyer).
    43:17
  • Lowell Ganz
    Tom talks to legendary television and movie writer and producer Lowell Ganz (Night Shift, Splash, Happy Days, Laverne and Shirley, City Slickers, Parenthood, The Odd Couple and more.).
    54:48

