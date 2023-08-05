Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Today's Tolkien Times in the App
Listen to Today's Tolkien Times in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
Today's Tolkien Times

Today's Tolkien Times

Podcast Today's Tolkien Times
Podcast Today's Tolkien Times

Today's Tolkien Times

The Prancing Pony Podcast
add
Get your Tolkien every day by subscribing to Today’s Tolkien Times! Alan Sisto, host of the award-winning Prancing Pony Podcast and Rings of Power Wrap-up, host... More
ArtsBooksTV & FilmNewsEntertainment News
Get your Tolkien every day by subscribing to Today’s Tolkien Times! Alan Sisto, host of the award-winning Prancing Pony Podcast and Rings of Power Wrap-up, host... More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Trailer and Launch Announcement!
    Join Alan, The Man of the West from The Prancing Pony Podcast, as he introduces his new daily project: Today's Tolkien Times. Listeners get answers on Mailbag MondaysDiscover more about the Professor on Tolkien TuesdaysIndulge your inner philologist on Word-nerd WednesdaysLearn more about the familiar tales of Middle-earth on Third Age ThursdaysBe inspired to be a part of the Tolkien community on Fandom FridaysDive deep into Middle-earth history on Silmarillion SaturdaysToday's Tolkien Times will launch on Monday, May 15, so be sure to subscribe and follow @tolkientimes on YouTube, IG, TikTok, and Twitter, and Today's Tolkien Times on Facebook.
    5/8/2023
    3:46

More Arts podcasts

About Today's Tolkien Times

Get your Tolkien every day by subscribing to Today’s Tolkien Times! Alan Sisto, host of the award-winning Prancing Pony Podcast and Rings of Power Wrap-up, hosts a new short-format daily podcast available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever else you get your podcasts!

Listeners get answers on Mailbag Mondays; discover more about the Professor on Tolkien Tuesdays; indulge your inner philologist on Word-nerd Wednesdays; learn more about the familiar stories of Middle-earth on Third Age Thursdays; hear from Tolkien fans around the world on Fandom Fridays; and dive deep into Middle-earth history on Silmarillion Saturdays!

And on Sundays? That’s what The Prancing Pony Podcast is for! So subscribe to Today’s Tolkien Times and follow us on all our social media channels!

Podcast website

Listen to Today's Tolkien Times, True Fiction Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Today's Tolkien Times

Today's Tolkien Times

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Today's Tolkien Times: Podcasts in Family