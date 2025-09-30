Powered by RND
Thunder Bay
  Introducing: The Copernic Affair
    The Copernic Affair is available now, wherever you get your podcasts.The life of an unassuming sociology professor in Canada gets turned upside down when he is accused of carrying out a 1980 bomb attack on a synagogue in Paris. Hassan Diab says heʼs innocent, but French investigators are determined to prove otherwise.Journalists Dana Ballout and Alex Atack take listeners through the twists and turns of this extraordinary story, all the while asking…Is Hassan Diab guilty, or is he a scapegoat? And what if one person's justice means committing an injustice to another?
  Post-Mortem, Part 2
    Ryan McMahon and Jon Thompson team up with Cherise Seucharan for the conclusion to Post Mortem, a two-episode dive into the connection between the police, the coroners, and the canary in a coal mine for death investigations across the province.Host: Jesse Brown Credits: Jon Thompson (Reporter), Cherise Seucharan (Reporter), Ryan McMahon (Reporter), Tristan Capacchione (Audio Editor and Technical Producer), Bruce Thorson (Senior Producer), Annette Ejiofor (Managing Editor), Karyn Pugliese (Editor-in-Chief)Further reading: Reinvestigation into nine Indigenous deaths to focus on 'finding the truth' — TBNewswatch, October 16, 2019Lawyer says families 'ignored' as Broken Trust final report on death reinvestigations expected within weeks — CBC News, Feb 15, 2022Reports on racism and a reckoning for Thunder Bay — TVO Today, Jan 17, 20192 police officers step on handcuffed man's back as doctor watches at First Nation nursing station — CBC News, Jul 10, 2017Thunder Bay Police Board chair apologizes to families after report urges more death reinvestigations — CBC News, March 16, 2022Thunder Bay TV series, Crave
  Post-Mortem, Part 1
    For over five years, Canadaland has been investigating Thunder Bay, Ontario. Specifically, we have been trying to figure out why there were so many unanswered questions around the deaths of Indigenous people in this one Ontario town.We have looked at the cops. The schools. The courts. The government. The people in the town itself. But we never looked at the coroners and the forensic pathologists who are a central part of death investigations. And once we started to do so, freedom of information requests and leaked reports pointed to even greater problems with how deaths are investigated, that could span the entire province. And so we went back to Thunder Bay.Host: Jesse Brown Credits: Cherise Seucharan (Reporter), Jon Thompson (Reporter), Ryan McMahon (Reporter), Tristan Capacchione (Audio Editor and Technical Producer), Bruce Thorson (Senior Producer), Annette Ejiofor (Managing Editor), Karyn Pugliese (Editor-in-Chief)Further reading: Lawyer says families 'ignored' as Broken Trust final report on death reinvestigations expected within weeks, CBC News, Feb 15, 2022Reports on racism and a reckoning for Thunder Bay, TVO Today, Jan 17, 2019Ontario coroners looking to unionize over working conditions, upcoming reforms, CBC News, June 14, 2023Horwath calls for review of Hamilton forensic pathology unit closure, CBC News, August 23, 2019'Disappointing' response so far to 7 youth inquest recommendations, says Aboriginal Legal Services, CBC News, August 23, 2017Thunder Bay TV series, Crave
  Criminally Responsible
    The verdict arrives in the trial that everyone's talking about. Can there be justice? As Thunder Bay grapples with the truth about itself, people are still dying. Kids are still dying. So where do we go from here?
  It Happens Because You're Indigenous
    When a system is broken, you can work outside of it to create something new, or you can try to change it from within. But what happens when you need the system?CORRECTION: An earlier edit of this episode presented an incomplete criticism of the editorial focus of CBC Thunder Bay. Apologies to Michael Dick and his team for this oversight.
About Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay has been named an Apple Podcasts Series Essential.When Indigenous teens start turning up dead under suspicious circumstances, host Ryan McMahon sets out to uncover the truth. What he finds is a city steeped in racism, corruption and neglect — a city with the highest homicide and hate crime rates in the country.Why does it all happen here?Thunder Bay originally ran in the fall of 2018, followed by Return to Thunder Bay (2020) and Thunder Bay: Post-Mortem (2023).
