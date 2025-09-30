Post-Mortem, Part 1

For over five years, Canadaland has been investigating Thunder Bay, Ontario. Specifically, we have been trying to figure out why there were so many unanswered questions around the deaths of Indigenous people in this one Ontario town.We have looked at the cops. The schools. The courts. The government. The people in the town itself. But we never looked at the coroners and the forensic pathologists who are a central part of death investigations. And once we started to do so, freedom of information requests and leaked reports pointed to even greater problems with how deaths are investigated, that could span the entire province. And so we went back to Thunder Bay.Host: Jesse Brown Credits: Cherise Seucharan (Reporter), Jon Thompson (Reporter), Ryan McMahon (Reporter), Tristan Capacchione (Audio Editor and Technical Producer), Bruce Thorson (Senior Producer), Annette Ejiofor (Managing Editor), Karyn Pugliese (Editor-in-Chief)Further reading: Lawyer says families 'ignored' as Broken Trust final report on death reinvestigations expected within weeks, CBC News, Feb 15, 2022Reports on racism and a reckoning for Thunder Bay, TVO Today, Jan 17, 2019Ontario coroners looking to unionize over working conditions, upcoming reforms, CBC News, June 14, 2023Horwath calls for review of Hamilton forensic pathology unit closure, CBC News, August 23, 2019'Disappointing' response so far to 7 youth inquest recommendations, says Aboriginal Legal Services, CBC News, August 23, 2017Thunder Bay TV series, Crave