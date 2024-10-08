Code Switch: In Lakota Nation, People Are Asking: Who Does a Language Belong To?
Today we're bringing you something a bit different, made by our friends at NPR's long-running, award-winning podcast, Code Switch. Many Lakota people agree: It's imperative to revitalize the Lakota language. But how exactly to do that is a matter of broader debate. Should Lakota be codified and standardized to make learning it easier? Or should the language stay as it always has been, defined by many different ways of writing and speaking? We explore this complex, multi-generational fight that's been unfolding in the Lakota Nation, from Standing Rock to Pine Ridge.
Reclaimed: The Lifeblood of Navajo Nation
Today we're bringing you something a bit different: the season premiere of "Reclaimed: The Lifeblood of Navajo Nation". Currently, the Navajo Nation has no guaranteed right to use the water that flows in and around their reservation. But this year, that may change — and the future of the tribe will be decided. A long-awaited settlement may be reached between the tribe, their neighboring states and the U.S. government — one that could secure an allocation of the much-contested Colorado River. This series will place the fight for water equity in its historical context, tracing back as far as the creation of the Navajo reservation in the 1800s. It will follow the journey of a Navajo journalist as she strives to understand how this historical fight ties into her family's personal history.
The Copernic Affair (Official Trailer)
A sociology professor's quiet life in Canada gets turned upside down when he is accused of carrying out a 1980 bomb attack on a synagogue in Paris. Hassan Diab says he is innocent — but French investigators are determined to prove otherwise.The Copernic Affair is coming January 22nd.
Introducing The Worst Podcast
Canadaland has launched its first ever celebrity interview podcast and it's not great. It's The Worst Podcast.Celebrities are always talking about their bests. Now hear them at their worst.Join award-winning filmmaker and noted curmudgeon Alan Zweig for refreshingly honest conversations with "notable people" about the worst things in life.Alan has no interest in best-selling books or Hollywood triumphs, and doesn't know (or care) much about his guests. He's looking for real conversations that dig deep and get to the worst things: nagging fears, embarrassing secrets and haunting regrets. And he'll no doubt share a few of his own along the way.
Bonus: Kudos and Karendians
Robert and Angel take listeners under the hood of season one of Pretendians. They dig deep into the positive feedback, unexpected outcomes, as well as the criticism of the show so far. They discuss topics for future seasons and reveal what they missed in the first six episodes.Includes updates on "Grand Chief" Guillaume Carle (episode 1), the definition of a "Karendian" (episode 4), and why AI makes the best songs about Pretendians.
What do some of the most prominent and successful Indigenous artists, leaders and professors have in common? They aren't Indigenous. There are hundreds of cases of Indigenous identity fraud that we know about, and likely thousands that we do not. So why do these so-called "pretendians" do it? How do they pull it off? And what happens when they are exposed? In each episode of this riveting new podcast series, co-hosts Robert Jago (Kwantlen First Nation and Nooksack Indian Tribe) and Angel Ellis (Muscogee (Creek) Nation) reveal unbelievable stories of audacious fraudsters and investigate the complex phenomenon of Indigenous identity theft.