We answer listener questions about the making of Season 5: Hark and of Threshold more broadly in this special AMA episode with host Amy Martin, managing editor Erika Janik, and producer Sam Moore. Thanks to Kraftkabel for the use of his music. You can find the whole track here.
Hark | Interlude 3 | Quiet
Sometimes a place we consider quiet is just a place we haven't taken the time to listen.
Hark | 6 | The Primrose Path
If a being doesn't have ears, can it hear? And if it doesn't have a mouth, can it talk? In this episode, we spend a golden afternoon conversing with the flowers, plants, and trees.
Where You Fit In
Listening to Threshold is free. Creating it is not.We've always been committed to making the best show we can—and making it available for free. This is only possible with your financial support.Our year-end fundraising campaign is happening now through December 31st, and each gift will be matched by our partners at Newsmatch. That means if you can give $25, we'll receive $50. It's easy to make a tax-deductible donation at thresholdpodcast.org. Just click donate and give what you can. Thank you for listening.
Hark | 5 | Common Sense
Insects invented song. They've developed a multitude of ways to listen. But insects couldn't have evolved these complex skills without plants. In this episode, we explore the interconnected acoustic lives of insects and plants.
Threshold is a Peabody Award-winning documentary podcast about our place in the natural world. Each season, we take listeners on a journey into the heart of a complex environmental story, asking how we got here and where we might be headed.
In our latest season, Hark, we hand the mic over to our planet-mates and investigate what it means to truly listen to nonhuman voices—and the cost if we don't. With mounting social and ecological crises, what happens when we tune into the life all around us?
Threshold is nonprofit, listener-supported, and independently produced.