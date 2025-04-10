Pamela Klinger-Horn and Mary Webber O'Malley - Second Quarter 2025 Recommended Reads

Mary Webber O'Malley and Pamela Klinger-Horn join me to recommend their favorites reads of the second quarter of 2025. Pamela's selections: April: I See You've Called in Dead by John Kenney May: Speak to Me of Home by Jeanine Cummins Shop Girls by Jessica Anya Blau The River Is Waiting by Wally Lamb It's a Love Story by Annabel Monaghan We Live Here Now by Sarah Pinborough June: The Ghostwriter by Julie Clark Far and Away by Amy Poeppel Hazel Says No by Jessica Berger Gross Making Friends Can Be Murder by Kathleen West Welcome to Murder Week by Karen Dukess Battle of the Bookstores by Ali Brady Mary's selections: April: The Seven O'Clock Club by Amelia Ireland Rabbit Moon by Jennifer Haigh The Edge of Yesterday by Rita Woods The Guilt Pill by Saumya Dave The Correspondent by Virginia Evans May: Austen at Sea by Natalie Jenner My Friends by Fredrik Backman The Red House by Mary Morris The Love Haters by Katherine Center Aftertaste by Daria Lavelle June: How to Lose Your Mother by Molly Jong-Fast Finding Grace by Loretta Rothschild Looking for some great winter reads? Check out my printable 17-page 2025 Winter Reading Guide with 45 new titles vetted by me that will provide great entertainment this winter. I also include mystery series recommendations, new releases in a next-in-the-series section and fiction and nonfiction pairings. Want to know which new titles are publishing in January - May of 2025? Check out our third Literary Lookbook which contains a comprehensive but not exhaustive list all in one place so you can plan ahead.