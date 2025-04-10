Powered by RND
Thoughts from a Page Podcast
Thoughts from a Page Podcast

Thoughts from a Page Podcast
  Joanna Miller - THE EIGHTS
    In this interview, I chat with Joanna Miller about The Eights, creating a strong sense of place, how she decided to write this book, her focus on the small details, including the Timeline, Glossary, and Author's Note at the end of the book, her covers and all of the meaning in them, incorporating eights throughout the book, and much more. Joanna's recommended read is Mere by Danielle Giles. Looking for some great winter reads? Check out my printable 17-page 2025 Winter Reading Guide with 45 new titles vetted by me that will provide great entertainment this winter. I also include mystery series recommendations, new releases in a next-in-the-series section and fiction and nonfiction pairings. Want to know which new titles are publishing in January - May of 2025? Check out our third Literary Lookbook which contains a comprehensive but not exhaustive list all in one place so you can plan ahead.     The Eights can be purchased at my Bookshop storefront.      Connect with me on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Threads.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    52:26
  Pamela Klinger-Horn and Mary Webber O'Malley - Second Quarter 2025 Recommended Reads
    Mary Webber O'Malley and Pamela Klinger-Horn join me to recommend their favorites reads of the second quarter of 2025. Pamela's selections: April: I See You've Called in Dead by John Kenney May: Speak to Me of Home by Jeanine Cummins Shop Girls by Jessica Anya Blau The River Is Waiting by Wally Lamb It's a Love Story by Annabel Monaghan We Live Here Now by Sarah Pinborough June: The Ghostwriter by Julie Clark Far and Away by Amy Poeppel Hazel Says No by Jessica Berger Gross Making Friends Can Be Murder by Kathleen West Welcome to Murder Week by Karen Dukess Battle of the Bookstores by Ali Brady  Mary's selections: April: The Seven O'Clock Club by Amelia Ireland Rabbit Moon by Jennifer Haigh The Edge of Yesterday by Rita Woods The Guilt Pill by Saumya Dave The Correspondent by Virginia Evans May: Austen at Sea by Natalie Jenner My Friends by Fredrik Backman The Red House by Mary Morris The Love Haters by Katherine Center Aftertaste by Daria Lavelle June: How to Lose Your Mother by Molly Jong-Fast Finding Grace by Loretta Rothschild Looking for some great winter reads? Check out my printable 17-page 2025 Winter Reading Guide with 45 new titles vetted by me that will provide great entertainment this winter. I also include mystery series recommendations, new releases in a next-in-the-series section and fiction and nonfiction pairings. Want to know which new titles are publishing in January - May of 2025? Check out our third Literary Lookbook which contains a comprehensive but not exhaustive list all in one place so you can plan ahead.      Support the podcast by joining my Patreon.  Other ways to support the podcast can be found here.     Connect with me on Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and Twitter.  Mary's social media handles: Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and Twitter. Pamela's social media handles: Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:18:28
  Belinda Bauer - THE IMPOSSIBLE THING
    In this interview, I chat with Belinda Bauer about The Impossible Thing, the world of rare bird egg collecting, how hard it was to find information on this subject matter and why, how she characterizes the book, the title and cover, what surprised her the most when writing this one, and much more. Belinda's recommended reads are: There Are Rivers in the Sky by Elif Shafuk Tommy the Bruce by James Yorkston Looking for some great winter reads? Check out my printable 17-page 2025 Winter Reading Guide with 45 new titles vetted by me that will provide great entertainment this winter. I also include mystery series recommendations, new releases in a next-in-the-series section and fiction and nonfiction pairings. Want to know which new titles are publishing in January - May of 2025? Check out our third Literary Lookbook which contains a comprehensive but not exhaustive list all in one place so you can plan ahead.     The Impossible Thing can be purchased at my Bookshop storefront.      Connect with me on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Threads.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    30:33
  Kelly Hooker - March's Real Time Reading
    Kelly Hooker joins me for the March's Real Time Reading episode where we highlight our current, past and upcoming reads. Kelly’s Selections: Last:  Too Old for This by Samantha Downing The Correspondent by Virginia Evans Now: Notes on Infinity by Austin Taylor Beach Reads and Deadly Deeds by Allison Brennan Next: Slanting Towards the Sea by Lidija Hilje The River is Waiting by Wally Lamb DNFs or Didn't Like: The Compound by Aisling Rawle Book Mail Highlights: Everyone is Lying to You by Jo Piazza  The Marigold Cottage Murder Collective by Jo Nichols Cindy's Selections: Last: Let’s Make a Scene by Laura Wood  Park Avenue by Renee Adhieh  Now: Murder at Gulls Nest by Jess Kidd  June in the Garden by Eleanor Wilde  Next: The Bright Years by Sarah Damoff  My Friends by Fredrik Backman  DNFs or Didn’t Like: Inner Space by Jakob Szamalek   Hazel Says No by Jessica Berger Gross   Book Mail Highlights:  The Summer We Ran by Audrey Ingram  Our Last Vineyard Summer by Brooke Lea Foster     Want to know which new titles are publishing in January - May of 2025? Check out our third Literary Lookbookwhich contains a comprehensive but not exhaustive list all in one place so you can plan ahead.      Join my Patreon group to support the podcast.  Other ways to support the podcast can be found here.     Connect with Kelly Hooker on Instagram. Connect with me on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Threads.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    50:17
  Elise Hooper - THE LIBRARY OF LOST DOLLHOUSES
    In this interview, I chat with Elise Hooper about The Library of Lost Dollhouses, how she decided to write about dollhouses, her great-grandmother's dollhouse and what it has taught her, her focus on women lost to history, her research for this novel, connecting timelines together, her title and cover, and much more. Elise's recommended reads are: Tartufo by Kira Jane Buxton Storybook Ending by Moira McDonald California Dreamers by Amy Mason Doan Looking for some great winter reads? Check out my printable 17-page 2025 Winter Reading Guide with 45 new titles vetted by me that will provide great entertainment this winter. I also include mystery series recommendations, new releases in a next-in-the-series section and fiction and nonfiction pairings. Want to know which new titles are publishing in January - May of 2025? Check out our third Literary Lookbook which contains a comprehensive but not exhaustive list all in one place so you can plan ahead.     The Library of Lost Dollhouses can be purchased at my Bookshop storefront.      Connect with me on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Threads.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    35:38

About Thoughts from a Page Podcast

Thoughts from a Page is hosted by me, Cindy Burnett, a voracious reader and book columnist who provides you with casual author conversations and insider information on all of the newest releases that I have read and personally recommend. With so many books coming out weekly, it can be hard to decide what to read so I find the best ones and share them with you.  Listen to find your next great book.
Thoughts from a Page Podcast: Podcasts in Family

