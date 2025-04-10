In this interview, I chat with Joanna Miller about The Eights, creating a strong sense of place, how she decided to write this book, her focus on the small details, including the Timeline, Glossary, and Author's Note at the end of the book, her covers and all of the meaning in them, incorporating eights throughout the book, and much more.
Joanna's recommended read is Mere by Danielle Giles.
Looking for some great winter reads? Check out my printable 17-page 2025 Winter Reading Guide with 45 new titles vetted by me that will provide great entertainment this winter. I also include mystery series recommendations, new releases in a next-in-the-series section and fiction and nonfiction pairings.
Want to know which new titles are publishing in January - May of 2025? Check out our third Literary Lookbook which contains a comprehensive but not exhaustive list all in one place so you can plan ahead.
The Eights can be purchased at my Bookshop storefront.
Connect with me on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Threads.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
52:26
Pamela Klinger-Horn and Mary Webber O'Malley - Second Quarter 2025 Recommended Reads
Mary Webber O'Malley and Pamela Klinger-Horn join me to recommend their favorites reads of the second quarter of 2025.
Pamela's selections:
April:
I See You've Called in Dead by John Kenney
May:
Speak to Me of Home by Jeanine Cummins
Shop Girls by Jessica Anya Blau
The River Is Waiting by Wally Lamb
It's a Love Story by Annabel Monaghan
We Live Here Now by Sarah Pinborough
June:
The Ghostwriter by Julie Clark
Far and Away by Amy Poeppel
Hazel Says No by Jessica Berger Gross
Making Friends Can Be Murder by Kathleen West
Welcome to Murder Week by Karen Dukess
Battle of the Bookstores by Ali Brady
Mary's selections:
April:
The Seven O'Clock Club by Amelia Ireland
Rabbit Moon by Jennifer Haigh
The Edge of Yesterday by Rita Woods
The Guilt Pill by Saumya Dave
The Correspondent by Virginia Evans
May:
Austen at Sea by Natalie Jenner
My Friends by Fredrik Backman
The Red House by Mary Morris
The Love Haters by Katherine Center
Aftertaste by Daria Lavelle
June:
How to Lose Your Mother by Molly Jong-Fast
Finding Grace by Loretta Rothschild
Looking for some great winter reads? Check out my printable 17-page 2025 Winter Reading Guide with 45 new titles vetted by me that will provide great entertainment this winter. I also include mystery series recommendations, new releases in a next-in-the-series section and fiction and nonfiction pairings.
Want to know which new titles are publishing in January - May of 2025? Check out our third Literary Lookbook which contains a comprehensive but not exhaustive list all in one place so you can plan ahead.
Support the podcast by joining my Patreon. Other ways to support the podcast can be found here.
Connect with me on Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and Twitter.
Mary's social media handles: Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and Twitter.
Pamela's social media handles: Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:18:28
Belinda Bauer - THE IMPOSSIBLE THING
In this interview, I chat with Belinda Bauer about The Impossible Thing, the world of rare bird egg collecting, how hard it was to find information on this subject matter and why, how she characterizes the book, the title and cover, what surprised her the most when writing this one, and much more.
Belinda's recommended reads are:
There Are Rivers in the Sky by Elif Shafuk
Tommy the Bruce by James Yorkston
Looking for some great winter reads? Check out my printable 17-page 2025 Winter Reading Guide with 45 new titles vetted by me that will provide great entertainment this winter. I also include mystery series recommendations, new releases in a next-in-the-series section and fiction and nonfiction pairings.
Want to know which new titles are publishing in January - May of 2025? Check out our third Literary Lookbook which contains a comprehensive but not exhaustive list all in one place so you can plan ahead.
The Impossible Thing can be purchased at my Bookshop storefront.
Connect with me on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Threads.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
30:33
Kelly Hooker - March's Real Time Reading
Kelly Hooker joins me for the March's Real Time Reading episode where we highlight our current, past and upcoming reads.
Kelly’s Selections:
Last:
Too Old for This by Samantha Downing
The Correspondent by Virginia Evans
Now:
Notes on Infinity by Austin Taylor
Beach Reads and Deadly Deeds by Allison Brennan
Next:
Slanting Towards the Sea by Lidija Hilje
The River is Waiting by Wally Lamb
DNFs or Didn't Like:
The Compound by Aisling Rawle
Book Mail Highlights:
Everyone is Lying to You by Jo Piazza
The Marigold Cottage Murder Collective by Jo Nichols
Cindy's Selections:
Last:
Let’s Make a Scene by Laura Wood
Park Avenue by Renee Adhieh
Now:
Murder at Gulls Nest by Jess Kidd
June in the Garden by Eleanor Wilde
Next:
The Bright Years by Sarah Damoff
My Friends by Fredrik Backman
DNFs or Didn’t Like:
Inner Space by Jakob Szamalek
Hazel Says No by Jessica Berger Gross
Book Mail Highlights:
The Summer We Ran by Audrey Ingram
Our Last Vineyard Summer by Brooke Lea Foster
Want to know which new titles are publishing in January - May of 2025? Check out our third Literary Lookbookwhich contains a comprehensive but not exhaustive list all in one place so you can plan ahead.
Join my Patreon group to support the podcast. Other ways to support the podcast can be found here.
Connect with Kelly Hooker on Instagram.
Connect with me on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Threads.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
50:17
Elise Hooper - THE LIBRARY OF LOST DOLLHOUSES
In this interview, I chat with Elise Hooper about The Library of Lost Dollhouses, how she decided to write about dollhouses, her great-grandmother's dollhouse and what it has taught her, her focus on women lost to history, her research for this novel, connecting timelines together, her title and cover, and much more.
Elise's recommended reads are:
Tartufo by Kira Jane Buxton
Storybook Ending by Moira McDonald
California Dreamers by Amy Mason Doan
Looking for some great winter reads? Check out my printable 17-page 2025 Winter Reading Guide with 45 new titles vetted by me that will provide great entertainment this winter. I also include mystery series recommendations, new releases in a next-in-the-series section and fiction and nonfiction pairings.
Want to know which new titles are publishing in January - May of 2025? Check out our third Literary Lookbook which contains a comprehensive but not exhaustive list all in one place so you can plan ahead.
The Library of Lost Dollhouses can be purchased at my Bookshop storefront.
Connect with me on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Threads.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Thoughts from a Page is hosted by me, Cindy Burnett, a voracious reader and book columnist who provides you with casual author conversations and insider information on all of the newest releases that I have read and personally recommend. With so many books coming out weekly, it can be hard to decide what to read so I find the best ones and share them with you. Listen to find your next great book.