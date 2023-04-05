A podcast about music, and politics as told by musicians who sing about politics More
THIS IS REVOLUTION＞podcast Ep. 444: The Death of Jordan Neely and the Coronation of Charles III
About TIR
Thank you for supporting the show! Remember to like and subscribe on YouTube. Also, consider supporting us on
Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/join/BitterLakePresents
Check out our official merch store at https://www.thisisrevolutionpodcast.com/
Also, follow us on...
https://podcasts.apple.com/.../this-is.../id1524576360
www.youtube.com/thisisrevolutionpodcast
www.twitch.tv/thisisrevolutionpodcast
www.twitch.tv/leftflankvets
https://www.facebook.com/Thisisrevolutionpodcast/
Instagram: @thisisrevolutionoakland
Follow the TIR Crüe on Twitter:
@TIRShowOakland @djenebajalan @DrKuba2 @probert06 @StefanBertramL @MadamToussaint @MarcusHereMeow
Read Jason's column in Sublation Magazine here:https://www.sublationmag.com/writers/jason-myles
5/10/2023
1:43:06
THIS IS REVOLUTION＞podcast Ep. 443: Why the Left Needs Grand Narratives ft.Chris Cutrone and Michael Harris
It's Star Wars day! And we have some scholars on to discuss the importance of the Skywalker saga as a use of grand narratives of collective struggle for the left.
Read Dr. Michael Harris' Book:
https://www.johnhuntpublishing.com/.../welcome-to-rebellion
Read Chris Cutrone:
https://www.sublationmedia.com/.../the-death-of-the...
5/8/2023
1:06:45
TIR PRESENTS POP LIFE ft. JASON MYLES: What Killed Grunge? w/ Conan Neutron
Jason and Conan discuss that sonic explosion from the northwest that dominated MTV and the radio airwaves in the 90s. Was grunge an actual genre or a industry creation? Is there really a "Seattle Sound"? And finally, what cause the genre to fade away?
Listen to Conan's music podcast Protonic Reversal: https://www.protonicreversal.com/
Follow Conan on Twitter:https://twitter.com/ProtonicPod
Watch Conan on Movie Night Extravaganza: https://www.youtube.com/@MovieNightExtravaganza
5/7/2023
2:41:14
THIS IS REVOLUTION＞podcast Ep. 442: Did the G.I. Bill Make Racial Inequality Worse? ft. Paul Prescod
After serving in World War II many Black servicemen were hit the glaring indignities of racial discrimination back home. The NAACP campaigned for the war effort in Black communities suggesting Blacks serving in the war would return to middle class success. Did the G.I. Bill do for them what it did for their white counterparts? We'll speak with Jacobin columnist, labor organizer, and TIR CRÜE member Paul Prescod to discuss.
Read Paul's column here:https://jacobin.com/.../gi-bill-racial-inequality-jim...
5/5/2023
1:10:43
TIR PRESENTS PHILOSOPHY FOR THE PEOPLE ft. BEN BURGIS Ep. 12: Consistent Time Travel Movies
Stefan Bertram-Lee chats with Ben Burgis about this week’s essay on Ben’s philosophy Substack, “Philosophy for the People,” “Consistent Time Travel Movies: A Quasi-Philosophical Love Letter”:
https://benburgis.substack.com/.../consistent-time-travel...
…and to some extent also an essay from a couple weeks ago they never talked about, “Thinking Harder About Time Travel Paradoxes”:
https://benburgis.substack.com/.../thinking-harder-about...
Subscribe for free to get a new essay every Sunday delivered to your inbox, or become a paid subscriber to support the show and get a bunch of benefits to say “thank you” for that:
https://benburgis.substack.com/subscribe
Last but not least, you can sign up for the class Ben is going to be teaching on Proudhon’s “Poverty of Philosophy” and Marx’s “Philosophy of Poverty” on Sunday afternoons starting in May by going to:
https://www.patreon.com/benburgis/membership
