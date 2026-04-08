Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsSociety & CultureThe Gateway: Teal Swan
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Gateway: Teal Swan
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Gateway: Teal Swan

Gizmodo
Society & Culture
The Gateway: Teal Swan
Latest episode

7 episodes

  • The Gateway: Teal Swan

    Part 6: Shadows

    07/04/2018 | 39 mins.
    After months of reporting, Jennings goes to Utah for one final interview with Teal.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Gateway: Teal Swan

    Part 5: Memories

    06/27/2018 | 46 mins.
    A look back at a strange chapter of American history known as the Satanic Panic—and how it connects to Teal. 
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Gateway: Teal Swan

    Part 4: Tribe

    06/20/2018 | 52 mins.
    In this exploration of Teal’s online empire, we’ll meet some of the people whose lives have changed because of her teachings.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Gateway: Teal Swan

    Part 3: Philia

    06/13/2018 | 44 mins.
    Jennings meets Teal at her retreat center in Costa Rica. He spends a week there, observing her therapy methods and getting to know some of the people who leave their lives behind to live with Teal and run her spiritual startup. It all starts with a death meditation, and it only gets stranger from there.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Gateway: Teal Swan

    Part 2: Origins

    06/06/2018 | 40 mins.
    Jennings travels to Utah, where Teal grew up and began her spiritual career. He learns more about the upbringing that shaped her teachings on suicide, and he meets the people who were closest to a Teal follower who took her own life. 
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
More Society & Culture podcasts
Trending Society & Culture podcasts
About The Gateway: Teal Swan
The Gateway is a six-part series about Teal Swan, a new brand of spiritual guru, who draws in followers with her hypnotic self-help YouTube videos aimed at people who are struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts. Some followers move to Teal’s healing center, a spiritual startup where they produce content and manage social media accounts. Teal insists her therapy saves lives, but her critics say Teal’s death-focused dogma is dangerous. Gizmodo reporter Jennings Brown traveled to rural Utah and to the forests of Costa Rica, with extensive access to Teal and her inner circle, to understand Teal's teachings and investigate the deaths of some of her followers.
Podcast website
Society & Culture

Listen to The Gateway: Teal Swan, The Ezra Klein Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
The Gateway: Teal Swan: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.21.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/2/2026 - 12:44:21 AM
A company fromMADSACK