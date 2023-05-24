Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
American-German Institute
Building a Smarter German-American Partnership
Government
Building a Smarter German-American Partnership
  • Episode 86: Transatlantic Alignment in the International Economic Order
    In its economic policies, the Biden administration has focused on domestic investment, close collaboration with like-minded democracies, and addressing geopolitical challenges. The EU is proposing an economic security strategy; the …
    7/20/2023
    39:14
  • Episode 85: Addressing Germany’s Colonial Legacy
    Germany is well-known for its robust memory culture that deals with the crimes of National Socialism and the Holocaust; however, it has only recently begun to address legacy of its …
    6/29/2023
  • Episode 84: The Evolution of German-American Relations
    On this episode of The Zeitgeist, AGI President Jeff Rathke; Dr. Eric Langenbacher, Senior Fellow and Director of AGI’s Society, Culture & Politics Program; and Dr. Jackson Janes, President Emeritus …
    6/15/2023
    28:47
  • Episode 83: Can the WTO Retool for an Age of Geoeconomic Competition?
    The open and rules-based trading system is at an inflection point. Countries are reexamining their trade policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, China’s rise, and Russia’s invasion of …
    5/24/2023
    29:15
  • Episode 82: Dealing with Social Divisions and Integration in Memmingen
    On this episode of The Zeitgeist, AGI President Jeff Rathke and Susanne Dieper, Director of Programs and Grants, discuss the latest findings in the AGI project “Social Divisions and Questions …
    5/10/2023
    34:05

About The Zeitgeist

Building a Smarter German-American Partnership
