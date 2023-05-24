Episode 86: Transatlantic Alignment in the International Economic Order
In its economic policies, the Biden administration has focused on domestic investment, close collaboration with like-minded democracies, and addressing geopolitical challenges. The EU is proposing an economic security strategy; the …
7/20/2023
39:14
Episode 85: Addressing Germany’s Colonial Legacy
Germany is well-known for its robust memory culture that deals with the crimes of National Socialism and the Holocaust; however, it has only recently begun to address legacy of its …
6/29/2023
Episode 84: The Evolution of German-American Relations
On this episode of The Zeitgeist, AGI President Jeff Rathke; Dr. Eric Langenbacher, Senior Fellow and Director of AGI’s Society, Culture & Politics Program; and Dr. Jackson Janes, President Emeritus …
6/15/2023
28:47
Episode 83: Can the WTO Retool for an Age of Geoeconomic Competition?
The open and rules-based trading system is at an inflection point. Countries are reexamining their trade policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, China’s rise, and Russia’s invasion of …
5/24/2023
29:15
Episode 82: Dealing with Social Divisions and Integration in Memmingen
On this episode of The Zeitgeist, AGI President Jeff Rathke and Susanne Dieper, Director of Programs and Grants, discuss the latest findings in the AGI project “Social Divisions and Questions …