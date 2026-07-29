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The Zeitgeist

American-German Institute
GovernmentSociety & Culture
The Zeitgeist
Latest episode

126 episodes

  • The Zeitgeist

    Episode 152: How to Win a Trade War

    07/29/2026 | 32 mins.
    The global economic landscape is contested between China and the United States, with America’s partners such as Europe also playing important roles. China has pursued policies of one-way dependencies, and …
  • The Zeitgeist

    Episode 151: Soccer and Society

    07/15/2026 | 31 mins.
    The 2026 World Cup has been bigger than ever before; an expanded tournament of forty-eight teams has brought record-breaking audiences. On this episode of The Zeitgeist, Andrei Markovits discusses soccer …
  • The Zeitgeist

    Episode 150: Valuing Civil Society Organizations

    06/30/2026 | 38 mins.
    Civil society organizations are funded differently in the United States and Germany, and LGBTQ+ organizations must take different approaches when seeking financial support from the public and private sector. Preston …
  • The Zeitgeist

    Episode 149: Forgotten LGBTQ+ Histories

    06/17/2026 | 40 mins.
    The Stonewall Riots are known worldwide as a starting point for LGBTQ+ activism, and musicals like Cabaret have shared the story of the queer experience in Weimar Berlin. But the …
  • The Zeitgeist

    Episode 148: Weaponized Interdependence in a Changing International System

    06/03/2026 | 34 mins.
    The United States has exploited strategic networks and dependencies to its advantage in foreign policy. As the international system has transformed, more countries seek to play at the game of …
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About The Zeitgeist
Building a Smarter German-American Partnership
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GovernmentSociety & Culture

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