Got curious kids? Are you looking for safe, fun, agenda-free content to share as a family on the way to school or in your homeschool? Then the Wonder World podc... More
Available Episodes
5 of 12
Wonder World Podcast Week of June 12
Welcome to the Wonder World Podcast with hosts Olivia and Pam! Join us as we dive into the exciting happenings of June. Olivia shares her summer camp adventures, graduation, and turning 18. We discuss Superman Day, National Olivia Day, World Softball Day, and Father's Day.Discover the fascinating history of Flag Day and its significance to the United States. We explore fireflies, vexillology (the study of flags), and share intriguing trivia. From famous birthdays to orange-related jokes, there's something for everyone.Don't miss out! Tune in to the Wonder World Podcast and let your curiosity soar. Keep wondering with us!North American Vexillological AssociationFirefly FactsHistory of Flag Day: A Kid-Friendly Guide
6/12/2023
10:32
Wonder World Podcast Week of May 8
Welcome to the Wonder World Podcast! Today, we invite you to join us as we celebrate the birthdays of several famous figures born this week in May, such as President Harry Truman and musician Billy Joel. We also want to give a special shoutout to Florence Nightingale, founder of modern nursing, on her birthday. We'll dive into her inspiring story and heroic deeds. And, as always, we'll have some fun with our "Word of the Week" and trivia question, plus some fascinating facts about shrimp. So, please sit back, relax, and let's explore the wonders of our world.For more information or to leave a review visit www.wonderworldpodcast.com.
5/8/2023
8:18
Wonder World Podcast Week of May 1
Join Olivia and Pam on the Wonder World Podcast as they explore the fascinating history and culture behind National Chocolate Parfait Day, World Tuna Day, and Star Wars Day. Learn about the visionary filmmaker George Lucas and the enduring cultural phenomenon of Star Wars. Discover interesting facts about historical figures such as the Red Baron and Calamity Jane. And test your knowledge with fun trivia about Cinco de Mayo. With a new word of the week and heartwarming reviews from listeners, this episode is sure to entertain and educate. Don't miss out on this fun and informative podcast episode!To leave a rewview visit www.wonderworldpodcast.com.
5/1/2023
9:09
Wonder World Podcast Week of April 24
Join Olivia and Pam on the Wonder World Podcast as they explore the wonders of National Pigs in a Blanket Day, the Hubble Space Telescope, the number one vegetable grown in the US, and more. You'll learn the history of Pigs in a Blanket, the amazing capabilities of the Hubble Telescope, and interesting facts about tomatoes and potatoes. With fun trivia, a heartwarming poem, and a new word of the week, this episode is sure to leave you curious and entertained. Don't miss out on this fun and educational podcast episode!For more information or to leave a review visit www.wonderworldpodcast.com.
4/25/2023
6:26
Wonder World Podcast Monday, April 17
Welcome to today's episode of our podcast! We're celebrating International Bat Appreciation Day, National Cheese Ball Day, and Ford Mustang Day. We'll take a trip back in time to explore the origins of the iconic Ford Mustang and how it became an American classic.We'll also delve into the history of the cheese ball and its popularity as a beloved classic snack and appetizer. And of course, we'll share our family recipe in the show notes!We'll share some fun facts about bats, including the world's smallest bat species.So join us for a fun and informative episode filled with fascinating history, delicious food, and interesting trivia. And don't forget to stick around for our cheesy jokes and wordplay!Cheese ball recipe: https://www.chelseasmessyapron.com/bacon-ranch-pecan-cheeseball/
Got curious kids? Are you looking for safe, fun, agenda-free content to share as a family on the way to school or in your homeschool? Then the Wonder World podcast was made for you!
Join Pam, Olivia, and Thomas Barnhill as they take you and your kids on a journey of discovery every Monday. You'll learn about little know celebrations, this day in history, a weekly vocabulary word, poems, stories, and so much more.