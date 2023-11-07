Powered by RND
The Weekly Scramble

PodMN | Hubbard Radio
Chris Reuvers and friends of Garage Logic pour a drink and tackle life's most important topics – like the 20 best ways to consume bacon, the top 5 breweries in ...
ArtsFood

Available Episodes

5 of 277
  • Elon Musk had one heck of an R.O.I. Reuvers doesn't like the Eagles coach, and we get correct deer hunting info
    Elon Musk had one heck of an R.O.I. Reuvers doesn't like the Eagles coach, and we get correct deer hunting info
    --------  
    42:52
  • Election reaction mixed with a dose of reality, and the reason why they are doing us a favor.
    Election reaction mixed with a dose of reality, and the reason why they are doing us a favor.
    --------  
    46:56
  • Only Reuvers and Frattallone know exactly how to break down Election Day!!
    Only Reuvers and Frattallone know exactly how to break down Election Day!!
    --------  
    43:10
  • One week to go until the election, Trump's appearance with Joe Rogan, reaction to the World Series, and Ask Mike Anything!!
    One week to go until the election, Trump's appearance with Joe Rogan, reaction to the World Series, and Ask Mike Anything!!
    --------  
    53:04
  • Elon Musk has family ties to St Paul, Trump works at McDonalds, and Reuvers tries to get Mike to go on a road trip!!
    Elon Musk has family ties to St Paul, Trump works at McDonalds, and Reuvers tries to get Mike to go on a road trip!!
    --------  
    49:11

About The Weekly Scramble

Chris Reuvers and friends of Garage Logic pour a drink and tackle life’s most important topics – like the 20 best ways to consume bacon, the top 5 breweries in the Twin Cities, and why the Minnesota Twins haven’t won a playoff game in 18 years.
