We The Children - Kids Talk Climate Solutions

Fire, Forests, and Conservation: Lessons from Yosemite with Garrett Dickman
For thousands of years, fire has shaped the landscapes of places like Yosemite National Park. But in a world of rising temperatures and longer fire seasons, understanding fire as a natural force is more important than ever.In this episode, Zach and Clare journey to Yosemite to meet Garrett Dickman, a forest ecologist dedicated to protecting giant sequoias, restoring ecosystems, and rethinking how we manage fire. They explore how Indigenous fire management practices have long helped maintain biodiversity, how invasive plants make wildfires more destructive, and what’s being done to safeguard these ancient trees from threats like drought and pests.You’ll discover why fire isn’t just a force of destruction, but a necessary part of healthy forests, how restoration efforts helped save the famous Mariposa Grove of giant sequoias, and why even small actions—like learning, playing and exploring—help shape a more resilient future.Episode Highlights:Why fire is a natural and necessary part of forests (02:18)Meet Garrett Dickman, a forest ecologist in Yosemite (02:23)The hidden threat of invasive plants (04:45)How Indigenous fire practices help protect the land (08:13)Saving giant sequoias: The Mariposa Grove story (12:28)The impact of drought and pests on sequoias (20:15)How kids can take action, even in small ways (23:06)Thanks for listening, Climate Kids! Please subscribe to We the Children on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram. Be sure to check out our website wethechildrenpodcast.com. We'd love to hear from you! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
27:21
Growing Solutions: Farming in Urban Spaces with Dan Allen from Farmscape
With over 15 years of experience, Dan Allen, CEO of Farmscape, shares how his team is transforming urban areas into thriving edible gardens while reconnecting communities with sustainable food production.In this episode, Zach, Clare, and the Nexus Bot dive into Dan’s journey from a love of gardening to leading California’s largest urban farming company. They explore the environmental benefits of growing your own food, from reducing carbon footprints to boosting biodiversity and making fresh, nutrient-rich produce accessible. Dan also shares insights on native plants, balancing aesthetics with sustainability, and innovative solutions like agrihoods and community gardens that combine housing and food production.You’ll discover Farmscape’s approach to integrating nature into urban environments, the potential of urban farming to tackle climate change and food insecurity, and how even small actions—like growing an herb pot—can make a big impact.Episode Highlights:Meet Dan Allen and Farmscape’s mission (01:06)How growing your own food helps the planet (03:02)The joys of fresh, homegrown produce (04:12)Urban farming and its role in reshaping cities (06:23)What are berms and swales? (09:04)Trends in urban agriculture (17:19)Community engagement and agrihoods (13:26)How to get started with urban farming (20:52)Farmscape’s evolution and lasting impact (23:24)Thanks for listening, Climate Kids! Please subscribe to We the Children on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram. Be sure to check out our website wethechildrenpodcast.com. We'd love to hear from you! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
28:50
Guardians of the Glacier: Ruthmery Pillco Huarcaya's Fight for Andean Bears
Wildlife ecologist and National Geographic Emerging Explorer Ruthmery Pillco Huarcaya joins Zach and Clare to share her incredible journey from growing up in a small Andean village to leading groundbreaking conservation efforts for the iconic Andean bear. As a trilingual Indigenous Peruvian biologist, Ruthmery brings a unique perspective to her work, blending scientific innovation with cultural and community engagement.In this episode, Ruthmery discusses the challenges Andean bears face, including habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict, and climate change, and highlights the vital role of these bears in maintaining biodiversity. She shares how cutting-edge tools like GPS collars and camera traps help uncover the secrets of bear behavior, as well as how her trusty dog, Ukuku, plays a key role in her fieldwork.You'll also learn about Ruthmery’s work in environmental education, including the creation of a Bear Interpretation Center to inspire local children and communities to take an active role in conservation. Her incredible story reflects her deep commitment to protecting the cloud forest and the species that call it home.Episode Highlights:Meet Ruthmery Pillco Huarcaya (01:02)The Challenges Facing Andean Bears (05:15)The Role of Cloud Forests in Conservation (06:39)Technology and Bear Tracking (15:42)Cultural Significance of Andean Bears (10:17)Engaging Communities in Conservation (08:42)The Bear Interpretation Center and Its Impact (25:24)The Next Generation’s Role in Climate Action (26:36)Subscribe to We the Children on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram. Also, check out our website (wethechildrenpodcast.com). We love to hear from you! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
30:46
The Time is Now to Get it Right: Practical Solutions with Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson
What’s your role in saving the planet? Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson-- Marine biologist and the author of What If We Get It Right: Visions of Climate Futures, joins Zach and Clare to discuss pressing topics like the need to protect and restore natural ecosystems, rethink industrial agriculture, and enhance energy efficiency. Dr. Johnson shines a spotlight on innovative solutions in ocean conservation, including regenerative ocean farming and the critical role of coastal ecosystems in combating climate changeListeners are introduced to Dr. Johnson’s Climate Venn Diagram. It's a practical framework that encourages individuals to find their unique role in climate action by aligning their skills, passions, and the planet’s needs. She offers examples of how this approach can empower people from all walks of life to contribute meaningfully to climate solutions.Zach and Clare highlight Dr. Johnson’s focus on climate justice, emphasizing fairness in tackling the crisis and ensuring that vulnerable communities have a voice in creating solutions. Dr. Johnson inspires young listeners to get involved at local levels, from starting climate clubs in schools to participating in citizen science projects. And her message is clear—every effort counts, and together we can create a more sustainable, just, and hopeful future.Episode Highlights:Meet Dr. Ayanna Elizabeth Johnson (01:02)The Climate Venn Diagram (02:25)Visions of Climate Futures (06:06)The Role of Nature in Climate Solutions (09:34)The Importance of Coastal Ecosystems (20:21)Citizen Science and Youth Involvement (22:12)Climate Justice and Fairness (23:23)Resilience and Motivation in Climate Action (26:18)Conclusion and Call to Action (29:15)Voice of Hope - Eric Stackpole (30:19)Subscribe to We the Children on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram. Also, check out our website (wethechildrenpodcast.com). We love to hear from you! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
32:36
Waves of Change: Quantum Physics and Climate Science with Dr. Brad Marston
In this episode, Zach and Clare venture into the Quantum Nexus to explore the fascinating intersection of quantum physics and climate science with Dr. Brad Marston, a physicist from Brown University. Dr. Marston unpacks how quantum mechanics connects to climate systems, from understanding the role of quantum waves in Earth’s atmosphere to the potential of quantum computers for solving complex climate models. The discussion dives into innovative carbon capture methods like enhanced rock weathering, the importance of collaboration among scientists, and the remarkable beauty of our planet’s climate system. Dr. Marston leaves us with an inspiring reminder: while the science is complex, the steps we take to protect our planet can start with appreciation and teamwork.So, join Zach and Clare for a mind-expanding journey that’s part science, part inspiration, and all about how we can better understand—and care for—our world.Episode Highlights:Stepping into the Quantum Nexus (00:00)Meeting Dr. Brad Marston (02:03)How quantum physics links to climate science (02:33)Understanding quantum matter physics (03:53)Waves, energy, and the climate system (07:38)Enhanced rock weathering and carbon removal (16:37)Collaboration in climate science (20:01)The promise of quantum computers (22:10)A hopeful vision for the future (26:25)Links:American Physical SocietyThe Quantum Physics of Climate Change (video)We the Children Educator’s ToolkitSubscribe to We the Children on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram. Also, check out our website (wethechildrenpodcast.com). We love to hear form you! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
About We The Children - Kids Talk Climate Solutions
Hi! My name’s Zachary Fox-Devol. You can just call me Zach. I might only be 13 years old, but I already have a lot of questions about the environment, how climate change will impact my generation and, most importantly, what we can do to help. That’s why I started this podcast. We the Children is a place for kids like me to learn more about the climate crisis, and the environment, but have some fun along the way, too. On the show, we’ll explore things like climate change, climate action, severe weather and sustainable living, through conversations with experts, educators, and climate activists. I think that kids like me (and maybe you, reading this right now) have a lot to contribute to the global conversation about our environment. It's not about having all the answers; it's about asking big, important questions to the people who are spending their careers thinking about how we can all take climate action, practice sustainability and build a healthier Earth. Questions like: How can students effectively get involved in finding a climate solution? What responsibility do schools and administrators have to ensure students are taught about climate change and what life on Earth will look like in the coming years? Can we prevent biodiversity loss and preserve our wetlands and water sources? Why should we care about the conservation of animals like polar bears? Why do we need to pay attention to severe weather? What is the actual impact of our recycling efforts? What is a “green economy,” and who are the innovators that might help us achieve it? Each episode is a chance to learn together. Air pollution, biodiversity, carbon footprints–sounds like an earth science class, right? But here's the thing: it's not just about learning big words and what they mean. It's about understanding these concepts’ impact on our world. Together, we’ll navigate the tricky terrain of climate action, exploring what it means for us, for the environment, and the world.Teachers, consider this podcast a little extra help in your mission to educate the next generation about climate change. We the Children isn't just a show; it's a tool for your climate curriculum arsenal. Climate change is a massive topic but together we'll break it down, one concept, one question at a time. Conservation, sustainability, climate solutions – we'll explore them all.As for you, my fellow students, this podcast is not homework! This is your invitation to be part of a green movement, to become Earth's guardians. From the green wonders and majestic animals on our planet to the pressing issues of global warming, we'll navigate it all with a sense of wonder and humility. Let's make sustainability cool, like the breeze on a hot day or the gentle rain after a storm. Do you hear a guitar? I might be writing a song here, sorry…Anyway, I think this stuff is pretty cool, and I’ve learned a lot about it, but I’m not an expert on climate change yet. I'm learning as we go. We the Children is a shared journey of discovery, where your thoughts, questions, and ideas matter just as much as mine. Sustainability, plastic pollution, weather emergencies – they're not just terms; they're pieces of a puzzle we're solving together. Let's embrace our curiosity, ask the questions that need asking, and, together, work towards a greener, more sustainable world because we, the children, can shape a sustainable and thriving Earth for generations to come.Please visit wethechildrenpodcast.com for more information and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.