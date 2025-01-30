Anxious or Avoidant? Why Your Relationship Patterns Repeat & How to Change Them (Part 1)
Are you tired of repeating the same relationship patterns? Whether it's constant worry about abandonment or a tendency to keep people at arm's length, these behaviors - known as attachment styles - aren't set in stone.
In part one of this two-part series, therapist Tony Overbay examines the science of attachment theory, tracing its development from John Bowlby and Mary Ainsworth's pioneering "Strange Situation" experiment to current research demonstrating how people can actually change their relationship patterns. Through clinical examples and accessible explanations, Tony breaks down how early experiences with caregivers create blueprints that influence adult relationships - and more importantly, why these patterns can evolve.
Tony explains how understanding attachment style connects to emotional maturity and self-awareness. Listeners will learn about different attachment patterns, how they manifest in daily life, and why these early-developed patterns aren't a reflection of personal failure - they emerged before conscious choice was possible.
This episode provides the foundation for a deeper exploration of attachment style change and relationship transformation. For anyone dealing with trust issues, abandonment fears, or struggles with emotional intimacy, the discussion offers concrete insights into becoming more secure in relationships.
Part 2 will delve into specific strategies for building secure attachments and showing up differently in relationships. As Tony often says, "You're not broken, you're human" - and humans have a remarkable capacity for growth.
00:00 Welcome Back and New Beginnings
00:28 Understanding Narcissism and Emotional Maturity
02:05 Personal Struggles and Emotional Growth
04:40 Podcast Updates and Future Plans
06:59 Introduction to Attachment Theory
10:06 The Strange Situation Experiment
12:28 Attachment Styles and Their Impact
17:25 Early Childhood and Relationship Templates
21:04 Avoidant Attachment in Adulthood
22:07 The Painful Dance of Intimacy
23:52 The Role of Fathers in Attachment
24:37 Presence and Radiance: A Father's Influence
26:18 Emotional Safety and Consistency
29:31 Navigating Emotions and Independence
39:53 Challenges of Absent Fathers
44:12 Healing Attachment Wounds
44:33 Conclusion and Next Steps
Find more from Tony Overbay:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@virtualcouch
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/virtual.couch/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tonyoverbaylmft/
Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-virtual-couch/id1275153998
Website: https://www.tonyoverbay.com/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/virtualcouch
To learn more about Tony's upcoming re-release of the Magnetic Marriage course, his Pathback Recovery course, and more, sign up for his newsletter through the link at https://linktr.ee/virtualcouch
Available NOW: Tony's "Magnetic Marriage Mini-Course" is only $25. https://magneticmarriage.mykajabi.com/magnetic-marriage-mini-course
Subscribe to Tony's latest podcast, "Waking Up to Narcissism Q&A - Premium Podcast," on the Apple Podcast App. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/waking-up-to-narcissism-q-a/id1667287384
Go to http://tonyoverbay.com/workshop to sign up for Tony's "Magnetize Your Marriage" virtual workshop. The cost is only $19, and you'll learn the top 3 things you can do NOW to create a Magnetic Marriage.
You can learn more about Tony's pornography recovery program, The Path Back, by visiting http://pathbackrecovery.com And visit
Tony mentioned a product that he used to take out all of the "uh's" and "um's" that, in his words, "must be created by wizards and magic!" because it's that good! To learn more about Descript, click here https://descript.com?lmref=bSWcEQ
--------
46:13
Live Q&A with Tony and Sydney - Navigating Mental Health: Highly Sensitive People, Narcissism, Emotional Immaturity, ADHD, and “Good Therapy”
In this special bonus episode of The Virtual Couch, host Tony Overbay, a licensed marriage and family therapist, is joined by his daughter Sydney for a live Q&A session originally aired on TikTok. The duo addresses a variety of mental health topics, including ADHD management, the importance of setting realistic New Year's resolutions, and how to navigate emotional boundaries in relationships. Listeners can learn about the differences between CBT and ACT therapy, how to handle emotional immaturity and narcissism in relationships, and practical strategies for dealing with ADHD, such as medication and increasing emotional tolerance. Tony and Sydney also discuss complex emotional topics like disassociation, rejection sensitivity, and the impact of childhood defense mechanisms on adult behaviors. For those unable to join live, the episode is available on Tony's Virtual Couch YouTube channel. Viewers are encouraged to submit their mental health questions for future episodes.
00:00 Welcome to The Virtual Couch
01:18 Live Q&A Introduction
02:37 Discussing New Year's Resolutions
03:36 Understanding Socially Compliant Goals
04:44 Experiential Avoidance Explained
05:31 Setting Realistic Goals
08:06 Addressing ADHD and Rejection Sensitivity
12:02 Navigating Emotional Immaturity in Relationships
18:08 Falling in Love Outside of Marriage
21:15 ADHD and Attachment Styles
23:35 Gaslighting: A Childhood Defense Mechanism
28:41 The Impact of ADHD Medication
42:10 Addressing Basic Needs
42:22 Exploring Non-Stimulant ADHD Medications
43:53 Understanding the Window of Tolerance
46:10 Thoughts on TMS Therapy
47:49 Discussing DPDR Disorder
49:25 Cognitive Behavioral Therapy vs. Acceptance and Commitment Therapy
52:36 Navigating Emotional Sensitivity and Boundaries
57:00 Understanding Borderline Personality Disorder
01:00:00 The Role of Therapy and Validation
01:11:07 Highly Sensitive Person (HSP) Traits
01:20:33 Concluding Thoughts and Q&A
Find more from Tony Overbay:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@virtualcouch
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/virtual.couch/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tonyoverbaylmft/
Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-virtual-couch/id1275153998
Website: https://www.tonyoverbay.com/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/virtualcouch
--------
1:21:39
I Feel Like... No, Wait, Actually I Think That… The Hidden Language of Emotions
Tony exposes something that will forever change how you hear conversations - including your own. That moment when someone says, 'I feel like you don't care' might not actually be about feelings at all..."
Have you ever said "I feel like this isn't working," when what you really meant was, "I think this isn't working - and I'm scared"? In this eye-opening episode, Tony delves into the subtle but powerful difference between thoughts and feelings, revealing how this common confusion shapes our relationships in unexpected ways.
Through engaging stories from his therapy practice, Tony shows how something as simple as saying "I feel like" when we mean "I think" can accidentally put others on the defensive and hide our true emotions. You'll discover why that matters more than you might think - especially in your closest relationships.
Drawing from both clinical experience and relatable examples (including a story about forgotten tacos at a dinner party), Tony explores:
- Why we often mask our true feelings behind thoughts
- How childhood experiences shape our comfort with emotional expression
- The surprising reason self-compassion feels threatening to many people
- Practical ways to build a richer emotional vocabulary
Once you understand this pattern, you'll start noticing it everywhere - in your conversations, in others' speech, and maybe even in your own internal dialogue. Visit Tony's new website https://tonyoverbay.com for additional resources on emotional intelligence and join his Patreon community at https://patreon.com/virtualcouch for exclusive content and Q&A sessions where you can dive deeper into these insights.
This isn't just another episode about communication - it's about understanding why we hide our true feelings and how to finally express what we really mean.
Find more from Tony Overbay:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@virtualcouch
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/virtual.couch/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tonyoverbaylmft/
Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-virtual-couch/id1275153998
Website: https://www.tonyoverbay.com/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/virtualcouch
00:00 Welcome to The Virtual Couch
00:52 Understanding Unhealthy Coping Mechanisms
01:20 Exciting Announcements and Facial Hair
03:07 Unseen Patterns and Hidden Meanings
05:49 The Power of Confirmation Bias
08:58 Thoughts vs. Feelings: A Therapy Insight
17:33 Emotional Vocabulary and Childhood Influences
23:20 Separating Observations from Judgments
24:03 Witness vs. Lawyer: A Car Accident Case
24:44 Applying the Concept to Relationships
25:39 Curiosity Over Judgment
27:15 Workplace Communication
29:37 The Taco Story: A Lesson in Self-Compassion
34:56 The Impact of Self-Criticism
39:13 Embracing Psychological Flexibility
40:57 Conclusion and Final Thoughts
--------
42:39
The Balancing Act: Self-Esteem vs. Self-Compassion
Are you tired of the endless pursuit of perfection? Do you question why your self-esteem seems more tied to others' opinions than your own self-worth? In this transformative episode, Tony explores the crucial difference between self-esteem and self-compassion, drawing from Dr. Kristin Neff's groundbreaking research. Through personal experiences and scientific insights, Tony challenges our cultural obsession with self-esteem, revealing why the constant pressure to be "above average" creates an impossible and unhealthy standard for well-being.
Learn how self-compassion offers a more sustainable path to genuine self-acceptance through its three core components: self-kindness, common humanity, and mindfulness. Tony delves into the fascinating neuroscience behind mindfulness practices, explaining how they physically rewire our brain for greater emotional regulation and self-awareness. Drawing from Viktor Frankl's profound insights as a Holocaust survivor and author of "Man's Search for Meaning," Tony illustrates how finding meaning in our struggles can transform our relationship with ourselves and others.
This episode provides both the scientific framework and practical tools needed to develop self-compassion in daily life. Whether you struggle with perfectionism, find yourself caught in comparison traps, or simply want to develop a more stable sense of self-worth, you'll discover why self-compassion offers all the benefits of high self-esteem without its potential downsides. Join Tony as he shares actionable strategies for transforming your relationship with yourself and finding peace in the simple truth that you're not broken - you're human.
00:00 Introduction and Personal Story
01:46 The Therapist's Dilemma: Hope vs. Reality
04:33 Exploring Self-Esteem and Self-Compassion
07:01 The Impact of Comparison and External Validation
11:02 Value-Based Goal Setting and Radical Acceptance
13:08 Parental Support and Secure Attachment
15:25 Listener Insights on Self-Esteem
16:32 Embracing Self-Compassion
23:22 Seeking Validation and Self-Compassion
24:16 Confessions of an Ultramarathoner
26:18 Accepting Mediocrity in Running
29:19 The Power of Self-Compassion
33:25 Mindfulness and Self-Kindness
35:19 A Personal Podcasting Challenge
39:21 Viktor Frankl's Wisdom on Meaning
45:23 The Journey of Self-Compassion
--------
47:20
Smiling But Sad: Decoding Persistent Depressive Disorder, Dysthymia, “Eeyore Syndrome” w/BONUS Medication Analogy and Thanksgiving Talk Topics
Tony delves into smiling depression, medication, and natural ways to improve brain chemistry, Persistent Depressive Disorder (PDD), formerly known as dysthymia- and much more! NOTE - Tony is not a doctor, and he shares a helpful way of how medications work that was explained to him, including what neurotransmitters are. What roles do serotonin, dopamine, norepinephrine, GABA, and glutamate play in one's mental health, and why do so many of the medications involve “reuptaking,” and what does that mean? Tony’s advice is not to be viewed as a replacement for medical advice; he strongly recommends that people meet regularly with their doctor for medical advice.
Tony explores the differences between various mental health conditions like PDD, OCD, NPD, and more. He also explores the historical context of dysthymia, the changes in diagnostic criteria with the release of DSM-5, the significance of moving the diagnosis from a personality disorder to a mood disorder, and how the two differ.
Additionally, we will discuss treatment options, including therapy and medication, and more practical advice for those struggling with chronic low-grade depression.
This episode is packed with insights and is a perfect listen before Thanksgiving for some psychological fun facts to share around the family table.
Find more from Tony Overbay:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@virtualcouch
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/virtual.couch/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tonyoverbaylmft/
Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-virtual-couch/id1275153998
Website: https://www.tonyoverbay.com/
Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/virtualcouch
Chapters:
00:00 Decoding the Alphabet Soup of Mental Health
02:12 Introduction to the Podcast and Host
02:38 Understanding Dysthymia & Persistent Depressive Disorder
04:44 DSM & ICD: Mental Health Diagnostic Tools
15:54 Personality Disorders vs. Mood Disorders
22:51 Exploring the History & Impact of Dysthymia
25:41 Causes and Management of Persistent Depressive Disorder
28:24 Role of a Muse in Self-Discovery
29:02 Impact of Stress on Mental Health
29:13 Acceptance and Commitment Therapy
29:33 Understanding Your Emotions
30:28 Treating Persistent Depressive Disorder
31:36 Science Behind Neurotransmitters
33:43 How Reuptake Inhibitors Work
45:50 Natural Ways to Improve Brain Chemistry
47:17 Understanding Dysthymia
51:07 Your Journey of Personal Growth
--------
53:35
More Health & Wellness podcastsMore Health & Wellness podcasts
The Virtual Couch is a podcast hosted by Tony Overbay, a marriage and family therapist, humor columnist, and motivational speaker who works with many individuals and couples in various areas, including marriage, sexual addiction, and parenting. Tony, and his guests, hope to provide listeners with tools and strategies to help break negative patterns and embrace new and exciting challenges in their lives.