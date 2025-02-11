Lessons in Hospitality: How Kevin Boehm Builds Award-Winning Restaurants
In today’s episode, we chat with Kevin Boehm, a James Beard Award-winning restaurateur.With a career spanning three decades and over 40 restaurants opened, Kevin has redefined the dining experience. From launching his first six-table restaurant at 23 to co-founding the acclaimed Boka Restaurant Group with his partner Rob Katz, Kevin’s influence is undeniable. Boka has earned 13 consecutive Michelin stars, and Kevin and Rob have been named TimeOut Chicago’s Restaurateurs of the Year, Eater National’s Empire Builders of the Year, and won the James Beard Award for Best Restaurateur in 2019.Join us as we explore Kevin’s inspiring path from small-town dreamer to hospitality visionary, how he builds award-winning restaurants, and his insights on the future of dining.
From Army to Artistry: Trenin Nubiru’s Culinary Reinvention
In today’s episode, we chat with Trenin Nubiru, a graduate of Escoffier's culinary and baking & pastry programs.Trenin’s journey to the kitchen is far from conventional. With an engineering degree from West Point and 20 years of military service as a captain in communications, he made a bold leap into the culinary world. After discovering a deep passion for cooking and pastry, he enrolled at Escoffier, where he honed his skills in patisserie, cake design, and chocolate work. Today, Trenin competes on prestigious stages and prepares for the prestigious Coupe du Monde de la Pâtisserie and Bocuse d’Or. Join us as we dive into Trenin’s remarkable transition from the Army Band to the world of American cuisine, his commitment to excellence, and the power of self-discovery.
The Unstoppable Chef Jesse Ito: Omakase, Legacy, and Sobriety
In today’s episode, we chat with Chef Jesse Ito, co-founder of Philadelphia’s Royal Sushi & Izakaya. A first-generation Japanese Korean American, Jesse refined his skills at his family’s restaurant, Fuji, under the guidance of his father, Masaharu Ito. Today, he’s celebrated for his exquisite omakase and the lively izakaya atmosphere at Royal. Since opening Royal Sushi & Izakaya, Jesse has earned numerous accolades, including being named an Eater Young Gun and a finalist for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic 2024. He’s also preparing to launch Dancerobot, a high-energy restaurant serving Japanese comfort food.Join us as we explore Jesse’s culinary journey, from family traditions to his leadership style and his commitment to mental health and sobriety.
The Healing Power of Pasta: Graduate Natalia Lepore Hagan’s Inspiring Story
In today’s episode, we chat with Natalia Lepore Hagan, a 2022 Escoffier graduate with honors and the founder of Midnight Pasta Co.After experiencing profound personal loss, Natalia shares how she channeled her grief into building Midnight Pasta Co.—a beacon of joy and community. Since earning her culinary degree, she’s taught over a thousand people the art of making fresh pasta and hosted unforgettable events that blend food, fun, and connection. Natalia’s passion for cooking was passed down from her grandfather, and it’s evident in the poetic, theatrical way she speaks about this beloved craft.Join us as we explore her rich Italian heritage, her background in performing arts, and the transformative, healing power of these memorable culinary experiences.
Charlie Trotter’s Legacy Lives On: A Son’s Journey of Innovation and Tribute
In today’s episode, we chat with Dylan Trotter, a 33-year-old Chicago native and the son of famed chef Charlie Trotter. Dylan reflects on growing up in his father’s iconic Lincoln Park restaurant, where he first discovered the magic of crafting unforgettable dining experiences. From interning at world-renowned kitchens like El Bulli to restoring his father’s former restaurant space, Dylan is dedicated to keeping his father’s legacy alive. He’s not just preserving his father’s memory; he’s revitalizing it by digitizing his father’s work and organizing pop-up dinners with other culinary legends.Join us as we explore family dynamics, advice for today’s culinarians, and the lasting impact of Charlie Trotter on the culinary world.
