From Army to Artistry: Trenin Nubiru’s Culinary Reinvention

In today’s episode, we chat with Trenin Nubiru, a graduate of Escoffier's culinary and baking & pastry programs.Trenin’s journey to the kitchen is far from conventional. With an engineering degree from West Point and 20 years of military service as a captain in communications, he made a bold leap into the culinary world. After discovering a deep passion for cooking and pastry, he enrolled at Escoffier, where he honed his skills in patisserie, cake design, and chocolate work. Today, Trenin competes on prestigious stages and prepares for the prestigious Coupe du Monde de la Pâtisserie and Bocuse d’Or. Join us as we dive into Trenin’s remarkable transition from the Army Band to the world of American cuisine, his commitment to excellence, and the power of self-discovery.